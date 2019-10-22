Emmanuel Sanders confirms 49ers trade as he departed Broncos' facility

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders reportedly was acquired by the 49ers on Tuesday.

The transaction includes a 2020 fifth-round draft pick from the Denver Broncos in exchange for San Francisco's 2020 third and fourth-round draft picks. Sanders confirmed the trade later Tuesday to reporters as he departed the Broncos facility.

"Any time you break up, or you leave a place it's tough," Sanders told the media. "Definitely had a great run in Denver, had a lot of great times, but you know, obviously all good things come to an end. I'm looking forward to getting out to San Fran and showcasing my talent, you know, meeting the guys."

Sanders also answered questions about how he will fit in with his new team.

"We run a similar offense," Sanders said. "It's the same offense, similar concept, and I'll be able to pick it up easy."

The two-time Pro Bowler said he was waiting on a call from the 49ers and is preparing to meet up with the team and get his physical.

Sanders spent six seasons with the Broncos and won a Super Bowl with Denver in 2016.

"The Super Bowl alone was just fun," he said.

Across 10 seasons, Sanders has tallied 7,391 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

