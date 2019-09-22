Emmanuel Sanders: Broncos are living in a world of suck

After the Jets lost to the Browns in Week Two, their left tackle Kelvin Beachum said that the team was in “the world of suck.”

They didn’t change addresses with a 30-14 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, but they did welcome some new neighbors from Denver. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders borrowed Beachum’s phrase while discussing how it feels around the 0-3 Broncos after Sunday’s 27-16 loss to the Packers.

“Times are rough around here,” he said, per Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “Obviously the past three years — it’s been tough. Trying to get it right. We sit at 0-3, living in a world of suck. Football is still fun, but it’s not so much fun when you’re losing, especially when you prepare as hard as you can, you go out and have four targets, two catches and 10 yards. But there’s always next week, so I’m optimistic.”

Next week brings a visit from the Jaguars and the next chance to get the first win of Vic Fangio’s head coaching tenure. Should they fall short, they’ll continue to share time with the Jets at the world of suck’s community center.