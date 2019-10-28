Emmanuel Sanders 'blessed' to be part of fun-loving, undefeated 49ers

SANTA CLARA – Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders had quite a debut for the 49ers, ending his first possession with his new team with a touchdown reception.

"It was probably one of the easiest touchdowns I've had, but it was awesome to get one on the opening drive," Sanders said after the 49ers' 51-13 Week 8 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

"To be a newcomer on this team and to open up like that is awesome."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sanders, 32, a 10-year NFL veteran, caught the 40th regular-season touchdown pass of his career in his first quarter with the 49ers after being acquired in a trade Tuesday from the Denver Broncos. He played virtually every snap until the 49ers rested some starters with the game firmly in hand in the second half.

The 49ers improved to 7-0, while the Broncos on Sunday dropped to 2-6 on the season. While things are imploding in Denver, Sanders is thrilled for his change of scenery.

"All week the energy has been so positive here," Sanders said. "This locker room is just amazing. Great group of players, great personalities around here.

"I showed up today expecting the same, in terms of personality. I never forget going out of the tunnel with these guys, everybody laughing and smiling. I was like, this is football, this is fun. I'm blessed to be here."

Sanders believes the 49ers have good chemistry, which originates from general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan. Lynch engineered the trade for the 49ers to acquire Sanders and a fifth-round draft pick from Denver for picks in the third and fourth rounds of the 2020 draft.

Story continues

"I think this team is a reflection of them, in terms of their personalities and how they go about handling their business," Sanders said. "And I think they brought in guys to match their personalities and have fun and at the same time being able to lock in when the time's needed so we can win games."

[RELATED: Nick Bosa soaks in brother's success before throttling Panthers]

In his 49ers debut, Sanders caught four passes for 25 yards, including the 4-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo. That touchdown gave the 49ers a 7-0 lead to cap an 11-play, 75-yard game-opening drive.

Sanders' presence might have helped open things up for running back Tevin Coleman and tight end George Kittle, too. Coleman rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns on 11 rushing attempts. He also caught two passes for 13 yards and a touchdown. Kittle caught six passes for 86 yards.

"When you look at this team," Sanders said, "I just got to do my job. If I got to come in and catch third downs to keep the chains moving, I just got to do my job. I don't have to do too much."

Emmanuel Sanders 'blessed' to be part of fun-loving, undefeated 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area