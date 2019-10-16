Emmanuel Sanders avoids injury designation for Thursday night

The Broncos expect to have wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in the lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Sanders hurt his knee in last Sunday’s win over the Titans, but initial reports were that it was a minor injury and the ensuing days did nothing to suggest that read was off the mark. Sanders was listed as a participant in practice each day and confirmation of plans to play on Thursday came on Wednesday afternoon.

Sanders was not given an injury designation on the Broncos’ final injury report of the week, which leaves him on track to play in the matchup of AFC West teams.

The Broncos ruled out cornerback Bryce Callahan with the foot injury that’s kept him out all season. Right tackle Ja'Wuan James has missed the last five games and is questionable to play due to a knee injury.