Emmanuel Sanders activated from COVID-19 reserve

Wednesday’s update to the NFL transactions wire included a couple of mundane tweaks to the New Orleans Saints practice squad, and one big addition: wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was formally activated from the COVID-19 reserve list after spending nearly two weeks away from the team.

Sanders tested positive for the coronavirus just days before the Saints’ Oct. 25 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, having requested a test after experiencing symptoms of infection. He spent 12 days in quarantine at home while recovering and is now eager to get to work with his teammates.

His return can’t be overstated. Sanders still has the second-most catches (26) and receiving yards (304) on the team behind Alvin Kamara despite missing their last two games, and he went into his absence after notching a career-high 12 receptions for 122 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In last week’s game with the Chicago Bears, the leading Saints wide receiver was Tre’Quan Smith, who only caught 5 passes for 43 yards.

So Sanders should be expected to suit up for Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers kickoff. If Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway can show progress in practice after their recent injuries, Saints fans could see the receiving corps back at full strength for the first time in months.