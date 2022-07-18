Emmanuel Ogbah says Dolphins defense can be “scary” this season

Emmanuel Ogbah is back for a third season with the Dolphins after signing a four-year, $65 million contract that includes $32 million guaranteed. He returns to a unit that includes outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebacker Jerome Baker, cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones and safeties Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland.

The Dolphins ranked 15th in yards allowed and 16th in points allowed last season.

They expect to rank among the best in the league this season.

“The defense, for sure, can be scary this year because we all know each other,” Ogbah told Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com. “We all know what each other are capable of, our strengths and our weaknesses. We’re all going to help each other and compete with each other. It’s an exciting time for the defense. We’re excited.

“We’re looking good right now, but we’ve got to compete. You shouldn’t sleep, but we’re just going to do our job. You can keep sleeping on us, but we’re just going to keep handling our responsibilities.”

He is expecting Phillips to take a huge step this season after significant growth this offseason. Phillips, the 18th overall choice last year, finished his rookie season with 42 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

“Jaelan surprised me this offseason,” Ogbah said. “He has the mentality. I’m excited to see his growth this year. I’m excited to see him work, and we got Melvin (Ingram), too. I’m excited for him to be a part of the team.”

Ogbah totaled a team-high nine sacks last season and led all NFL front-seven players with 12 pass breakups. He finished with 39 quarterback pressures, 24 quarterback hits, 15 hurries, 13 knockdowns, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

