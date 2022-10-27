Emmanuel Moseley underwent knee surgery this week

49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley underwent knee surgery Wednesday, 18 days after he tore his ACL against the Panthers, David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com reports.

Surgery was delayed until swelling in Moseley’s knee subsided.

Moseley, 26, is set to become a free agent in 2023 as he’s in the final year of a two-year, $9.4 million deal.

He finishes 2022 with 22 tackles, a pick-six and five pass breakups.

Deommodore Lenoir has replaced Moseley.

