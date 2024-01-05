Emmanuel Moseley still helping Lions despite not being able to play

On the field, the Emmanuel Moseley signing flopped badly for the Detroit Lions. Injuries limited the veteran cornerback to just two snaps in a Lions uniform in between torn ACLs.

Yet Moseley is still trying to be an asset for the Lions. Even though he barely practiced with Detroit after signing as a free agent and only inked a one-year deal, Moseley remains active with the team. He’s in meetings, helping the younger players and doing what he can to stay engaged even though his playing for the Lions is over due to his injury.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn certainly has taken notice of Moseley’s presence and leadership. Glenn talked about how much impact Moseley still has on the team during the coordinator’s press conference in Week 18.

“Man, let me tell you something, that player – that person, take the player out, that person is a really caring person. He cares about his teammates,” Glenn said enthusiastically. “He wants to see his guys do well. Man, you sit there and you watch him in the meetings and how he talks and how he interacts with everybody that, man you want that guy to be around because he’s a vet and he’s been around.”

Moseley’s experience playing on good teams with playoff experience in San Francisco is proving to be an asset for the young Lions.

“He’s been around winning,” Glenn continued. “He’s been around winning, and that’s huge for us, as an organization, to have guys like that around in the building even when they have these injuries. So, man, I’m so appreciative of that player always wanting to be around, and then imparting his wisdom into some of the young guys that we have.”

It’s easy to see why the Lions were attracted to Moseley as a free agent even though he had a torn ACL from 2022.

