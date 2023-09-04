Emmanuel Moseley limited on Detroit's first injury report

The Lions have released their first injury report of the season and it is relatively clean heading into Thursday's season opener against the Chiefs.

Detroit listed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley as limited with a knee injury. He was the only member of Detroit’s 53-man roster who didn’t participate in full.

Moseley tore his ACL last season and suffered a setback early on in training camp, but was activated off the physically unable to perform list before the Lions reduced their roster. That indicates Detroit feels Moseley will be able to play within the first four weeks of the season.

Center Frank Ragnow (toe), defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (illness), and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring) were also listed on the injury report as full participants.