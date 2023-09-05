Emmanuel Moseley limited, but Detroit Lions new-look secondary ready for 'gold jacket' QB

The Detroit Lions are a healthy bunch heading into Thursday’s season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Lions listed four players on their first injury report of the season Monday, but cornerback Emmanuel Moseley was the only player who missed practice reps.

Moseley, officially a limited participant in practice, is returning from a summer clean-up procedure on his surgically repaired knee. He missed all of training camp, and his availability for Thursday is uncertain given the limited work he will have gotten — the Lions practice Tuesday for the fourth time since activating Moseley off the physically unable to perform list — before the game.

“My early assessment (of Moseley is) I’ve been impressed with his knowledge as a football player,” Lions defensive backs coach Brian Duker said. “I thought he was a really smart football player so far. And then as far as just working him back (in the playing rotation), obviously just try to do it the right way. I’m probably not the right guy to answer that question.”

Cam Sutton and Jerry Jacobs took first-team reps at cornerback all summer and are expected to start against the Chiefs, with rookie Brian Branch as the slot cornerback in sub packages. Moseley will begin his Lions career as a backup after starting most of the past four seasons, when healthy, for the San Francisco 49ers.

Duker said he is excited to see how the Lions’ new-look secondary stacks up against a Kansas City Chiefs team led by MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes that has one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

“I think I know what the group is at this point,” he said. “I guess you never really, really know your team until a couple weeks into the season so I’m excited to see the fruition of what I think we are come to life.”

Along with Moseley, Sutton and Branch, the Lions added safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason, giving them four new starters to pair with Jacobs. Backup safety Tracy Walker also is returning from a torn Achilles tendon that cost him 14 games last year.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said Mahomes’ ability to extend plays with his feet, and his connection with top target Travis Kelce, will be especially challenging for his defense.

“The tough thing about that is they make a 2-second play end up being a 4- or 5-second play and for any defensive back, that’s hard to do, to cover for that long,” Glenn said. “So our guys just have to be ready for that, and it is what it is. But it also goes into our defensive line to make sure we corral this quarterback and keep him in the pocket and don’t let him get out. Now, is he going to get out and do it? Yes, I mean he’s a special player. He’s going to wear a gold jacket at some point. I think we all know that. But we just got to do the best that we can of making sure we corral him and don’t allow those 2-second plays to end up being 4- or 5-second plays.”

Frank Ragnow (toe), Isaiah Buggs (illness) and Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring) also were listed on the Lions' injury reports as full participants in practice.

Sudfeld still extra eyes for Goff

Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell said he still wants injured backup Nate Sudfeld to be a part of the quarterback room during his rehab from a torn ACL.

“I asked Coach (Dan Campbell), as soon as he goes through his process, I want him back in our room as fast as possible,” Brunell said. “He’s that type of guy. He’s great in the room, hard-working and it just helps everyone in there.”

Sudfeld tore his ACL in the Lions’ preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers and will miss the season.

The Lions have four other quarterbacks currently in house, with Teddy Bridgewater serving as Jared Goff’s primary backup, David Blough on practice squad and Hendon Hooker on the nonfootball injury list and expected back somewhere around midseason.

“It’s the worst part of the game,” Brunell said of Sudfeld’s injury. “You see a young man that has worked so hard and put so much time into it and wants it so bad, and for him to have the type of injury that he had, just end of a preseason game and just kind of a freak type thing. Nate is a very strong individual, and while it’s very difficult for him, I’m pretty confident that he’s going to come back better than ever. He’s going to work hard, he’s going to have a good attitude about it, but boy, right when something happens like that it can be really tough.”

