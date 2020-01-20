Emmanuel Moseley gets start, keeps calm in 49ers' win over Packers

SANTA CLARA -- Emmanuel Moseley does not care to say much. He would prefer to play football and let his actions speak for him.

The 49ers' cornerback said he learned he would be starting in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday morning. And with his performance, there is no question Moseley will also be lining up the starters in Super Bowl LIV.

"The kid is unflappable," 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh told NBC Sports Bay Area on the field at Levi's Stadium as the club was celebrating a 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers to set up a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks.

"He's going to keep grinding. He's going to do things the right way, and no matter what happens to him, he's still going to play every play like it's the next play. And he's going to give you his best."

Moseley officially took over as the starting cornerback ahead of Ahkello Witherspoon, who experienced recent struggles that forced the 49ers' coaching staff to bench him in the previous two games.

And with veteran Richard Sherman on the other side, Moseley figured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would try to go after him on Sunday.

But Moseley came through in a big way. On five passes Rodgers directed toward him, Moseley gave up just three receptions for 34 yards. And his interception with one minute left in the first half, enabled the 49ers to add another touchdown for a 27-0 lead at halftime.

"Big, man, big," Moseley said in describing the importance of the play. "I really dreamed about it. This whole week I've been saying, ‘Let's make a game-changing play, a game-changing play.' I was blessed with that opportunity and I was able to take it away.

"I just saw the receiver go up the field. The first receiver stopped. And I saw Aaron about to throw the ball and I just took my shot."

Moseley with the pick off Rodgers 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fJZqgPBNMB — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 20, 2020

The 49ers took their shot with Moseley after the completion of the 2018 draft, signing him as an undrafted player from Tennessee. Moseley started out on the 49ers' practice squad before a midseason promotion to the active roster as a rookie.

However, Moseley's season was over shortly after it began when he sustained a dislocated shoulder. This year, he won a roster spot and started nine games during the regular season after Witherspoon was sidelined with an injury.

When Witherspoon struggled in the previous two games against Seattle and Minnesota, Moseley was called upon. And he delivered.

"Just super happy for him," 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. "That's my guy. We came in together. And he's had to scratch and claw his way into the role he has now. And, I mean, I got so much respect for him, the way he comes to work day-in and day-out, making the big play in the biggest moment to get our team that momentum. The guy's outstanding. We're going to keep riding."

Moseley, 23, seems to be built for games and moments like these. He said he believes in himself. Moseley exudes an inner confidence. He said he remained calm despite playing on such a big stage. He said he gets his demeanor from his parents, who are much the same way.

"You got to be calm, man," he said. "If you get too hot, that's when things don't go right."

