Emmanuel Moseley feared to have torn ACL in 49ers' win vs. Panthers

Shanahan fears Moseley tore ACL in 49ers' win vs. Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers appear to have suffered another big injury in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 5.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who had a pick six in the second quarter, left Sunday's game with a knee injury in the fourth. In speaking to reporters after the game, coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that the team fears Moseley suffered a torn ACL.

“It was tough at the end," Shanahan said. "It was a weird feeling watching E-man. It definitely took away a little from the excitement”

In addition to Moseley, Shanahan announced that safety Jimmie Ward, who made his season debut on Sunday, suffered a broken hand while defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) and kicker Robbie Gould (knee) also sustained injuries and will undergo further tests on Monday.

If the 49ers' fear is proven correct and Moseley did tear his ACL, veteran cornerback Jason Verrett -- who could be activated off injured reserve this week -- rookie Samuel Womack and second-year corners Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas who will be in the mix to replace him.