Emmanuel Moseley being with 49ers has 'helped a lot' after ACL injury

Moseley being with 49ers at the Greenbrier has 'helped a lot'

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The 49ers' extended stay at the Greenbriar Resort is the perfect place for Emmanuel Moseley to start his journey back from the season-ending ACL injury he suffered in Carolina.

Moseley spoke briefly to NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday as he was walking near the team’s practice facility at the West Virginia resort. The veteran cornerback was using crutches to get around, but his mood was still upbeat.

The fifth-year defensive back shared that he is in good spirits and that being around his teammates at the Greenbriar has been a great help in staying positive.

“It’s been great,” Moseley said on Wednesday. “It’s nice to be around everyone. It has helped a lot.”

Through five games in 2022, Moseley recorded 21 tackles -- 18 solo, one for a loss. The Tennessee product also broke up five passes and recorded his first career pick-six in the 49ers' Week 5 win over the Panthers.

Moseley and Charvarius "Mooney” Ward had quickly built strong chemistry together The duo helped the 49ers allow the third-lowest average passing yards per game in the NFL (177.8 yard per game) through five weeks. Only the Green Bay Packers (177.0) and the Denver Broncos (176.6) have allowed less.

Teammate Fred Warner shared with the media that it has been good to have Moseley with the team at the Greenbriar. As tough as it is to go on without their “brother,” the All-Pro linebacker feels that the 49ers are equipped to keep their defense rolling.

“I feel we have very team deep team and defense,” Warner said. “And in the DB group, we have guys we trust to put out there to pick up the slack of losing E-man and play at a high level.”

