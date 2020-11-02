How Emmanuel Moseley, 49ers were graded by PFF in loss to Seahawks

How PFF graded key 49ers in their Week 8 loss to Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers were torched by Seattle Seahawks stars Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf on Sunday. While the 37-27 final score from the 49ers' Week 8 loss doesn't tell the full story, the team’s Pro Football Focus grades do.

Emmanuel Moseley, who has played well since winning a starting role last season was given the difficult challenge of covering Metcalf most of the day. Needless to say, it was not a successful outing. Metcalf finished the day with 12 receptions, 161 yards and two touchdowns.

The only potential silver lining is that the secondary can use this as a learning experience for Week 17 when they see Seattle again.

The 49ers offense didn’t fair much better than the defense, only putting seven points on the board through the first three quarters. Jimmy Garoppolo only completed 11 of his 16 attempts for 84 yards and one interception before aggravating his injured ankle and leaving the game early.

Nick Mullens played well in the fourth quarter, but completing 18 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns wasn’t enough to erase the deficit that the 49ers had accumulated.

There were a few bright spots, though. Brandon Aiyuk continued to prove his worth as a first-round pick, catching eight of of his 11 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown. Kendrick Bourne also stepped up in the absence of Deebo Samuel, catching eight passes for 81 yards.

There were a few good performances from the 49ers, but they weren’t enough to outweigh the bad. Here are more highlights from Sunday’s loss.

Offense

LT Trent Williams: He scored a 90.3 pass blocking grade and has not allowed a QB pressure in three straight games.

WR Kendrick Bourne: He ended the day with a 77.4 overall grade, and five of his eight receptions resulted in a first down.

WR Brandon Aiyuk: The rookie scored a 77.3 overall grade on Sunday and has put together two consecutive solid performances. Aiyuk’s 76.4 overall grade on the season ranks second among rookie wide receivers.

C Hroniss Grasu: He scored a 40.7 overall grade and a 13.1 pass blocking grade. He allowed five quarterback pressures, including one sack, one hit, and three hurries.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo: He was blitzed on 12 of his 20 dropbacks. When blitzed, he completed six of his eight attempts for just 27 yards and was sacked three times. He only completed two of his four attempts of 10 yards or more downfield and had no attempts of 20 yards or more.

Defense

NT D.J. Jones: He received an 82.8 overall grade and an 83.5 run defense grade. Seattle running backs only averaged 2.5 yards per carry on 20 attempts and had seven carries for just two yards when rushing through the A-gaps.

CB Emmanuel Moseley: He earned a 29.0 coverage grade allowing nine competitions on 12 attempts for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Metcalf alone caught seven of his 10 targets for 120 yards and two touchdowns while being covered by Moseley.

The 49ers defense had Wilson under pressure on just nine of 41 dropbacks even though they blitzed on 19 of those attempts. Wilson was 13 of 17 for1 61 yards, two touchdown and a 144.5 passer rating when blitzed.

