Emmanuel Moseley, 49ers gain security with reported two-year contract

Moseley, 49ers gain security with reported two-year deal

The 49ers are virtually assured of avoiding the same dilemma they faced at the end of last season.

Next year, they will have at least one starting-caliber cornerback under contract when the offseason begins.

The paperwork has not been signed, but the 49ers and scheduled restricted free agent Emmanuel Moseley agreed on a two-year contract extension, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported on Friday.

The official terms and structure of the contract are not known, but Schefter reports the deal is worth $10.1 million.

What’s clear is that the 49ers consider Moseley as a starter.

And that means they head into the opening of free agency next week with one starting cornerback position filled.

Now, the 49ers will look to re-sign Jason Verrett and nickel back K’Waun Williams. Both are scheduled for unrestricted free agency.

Richard Sherman has foreshadowed his departure from the organization since December. He does not figure to be back.

The 49ers also hold the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, which could be prime position to land one of the top two corners in the draft: Caleb Farley of Virginia Tech or Patrick Surtain II of Alabama.

The 49ers made a commitment to Moseley that benefits both sides.

The 49ers prevented Moseley from reaching the market as a restricted free agent. He would have been allowed to negotiate with other teams beginning Monday.

The 49ers could have placed a second-round tender as a restricted free agent on Moseley for one-year, $3.384 million or a first-round tender at $4.766 million.

Now, both sides have a little more security.

Moseley gets a nice payday after earning less than $1.5 million combined over his first three NFL seasons.

The 49ers signed him in 2018 as an undrafted rookie from Tennessee.

The 49ers' modest investment in Moseley paid off. He started 17 games over the past two seasons, and was the starter opposite Sherman in the postseason a year ago, including the Super Bowl.

And the 49ers have some assurance that they have a starting cornerback in place not only for the 2021 season but for 2022, too.

