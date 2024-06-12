Emmanuel’s KJ Jones II in OKC for presumed predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. This includes players outside the lottery range as OKC will likely seek to add undrafted free agents or even buy back into the second round if it likes someone enough.

One possibility is Emmanuel’s KJ Jones II. He posted on social media he was in OKC for a presumed predraft workout with the Thunder.

He was the 2024 NCAA DII Player of the Year

The 23-year-old played five college seasons from 2019-24 at the Division II level at Emmanuel. He was named the NCAA DII Player of the Year in his final season.

In 33 games last season, Jones II averaged 26.2 points on 46.9% shooting, 4.9 rebounds and four assists. He shot 36.6% from 3 on 5.6 attempts. At 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, he has decent size for a guard.

Jones II will likely be an undrafted free agent target. He has a shot to join the Thunder’s summer league squad and possibly be added to the G League’s OKC Blue for next season if he impresses enough.

A full list of 2024 NBA draft prospects that have worked out or visited the Thunder in the predraft process can be viewed here.

