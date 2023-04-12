Emmanuel Forbes is meeting with Patriots, Bengals this week

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is meeting with a couple of AFC teams as he makes his way through the pre-draft process this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Forbes has finished a visit with the Patriots. He is set to move on to a meeting with the Bengals.

Teams are permitted to host up to 30 draft prospects for visits. April 19 is the last day that any of those visits are allowed to take place.

Forbes was a three-year starter at Mississippi State. He wrapped up his time at the school as an all-conference selection after returning three of his six interceptions for touchdowns. He also recorded 46 tackles and 10 passes defensed in 2022.

