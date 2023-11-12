Emmanuel Forbes ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit on Tyler Lockett

Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes has been ejected from Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

With 10:40 left in the first quarter, Forbes delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Tyler Lockett on an incomplete pass. It was immediately flagged. But then, according to the broadcast, the league office sent in word to eject Forbes from New York.

Forbes, a first-round pick in this year's draft, had gotten off to a rocky start as a rookie. But head coach Ron Rivera praised his play from last Sunday's victory over the Patriots this week.

He’s recorded an interception and eight passes defensed this year.

Lockett was checked for a concussion and was cleared.

The Commanders lead the Seahawks 6-3 at the end of the first quarter.