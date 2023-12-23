Emmanuel Forbes acknowledges benching shook his confidence

This hasn’t been the rookie season Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes envisioned. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft was the second cornerback selected in the draft, and some predicted Forbes could be a contender for defensive rookie of the year.

Instead, Forbes has struggled on the field, been benched and most recently, dealt with an injury.

Forbes’ struggles began in Washington’s Week 4 loss to the Eagles. Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown wore out Forbes, beating him for over 100 yards and multiple touchdowns. For some reason, then-Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio kept Forbes locked in single coverage with Brown, one of the NFL’s best wide receivers.

Forbes struggled the following week, too, matched up with D.J. Moore of the Chicago Bears. Then, Washington’s coaches benched him. He played only 24 snaps against the Bears in a 40-20 loss and didn’t play the following week against the Falcons.

In the Commanders’ next two games, against the Giants and Eagles, Forbes played five defensive snaps in each game.

In a conversation with WUSA 9 sports anchor Chick Hernandez, Forbes acknowledged the benching shook him.

“I was really just upset, and just like, it was something new to me; I didn’t know how to feel, honestly,” Forbes said.

“I’ve never been benched before. But it was like a learning experience. Luckily, I talked to my guy, [Eagles cornerback] Darius Slay, and he’s been benched before and he said to just keep my head up and keep coming to work………I would say my confidence, I’m always very confident in what I do. I would say when I got benched, it shook a little bit because I’d never been benched before, and I was in my head a lot, so I had to get past that.”

The Commanders inserted Forbes back into the starting lineup in a Week 9 win over the New England Patriots, where he played his best game of the season.

“The next game I started was New England, and I had an excellent game,” Forbes said.

One knock on Forbes in the draft was his weight. During the pre-draft process, Forbes weighed in as low as 166 pounds. His playing weight is more than that, but it’s never been an issue as far as being injured.

Hernandez asked Forbes about gaining weight.

“I’ve tried to do countless things, but I’m not a bodybuilder,” Forbes said while laughing. “I just got to accept it and be the best I can.”

He injured his elbow in Week 11 and missed Washington’s next two games. Obviously, his weight had nothing to do with that injury.

Forbes returned last week against the Rams and, for some reason, played only six snaps. Head coach Ron Rivera cited matchups as the reason.

Hernandez ended the interview by talking about food. Forbes said he’s a big steak and loaded baked potato guy. But, he doesn’t like bacon — or donuts.

Wait, what?

The Commanders are back in action on Sunday against the New York Jets. Regardless of what Rivera thinks or believes, Forbes should be on the field for 100% of Washington’s defensive snaps over the final three games.

Rookie Emmanuel Forbes. Up and down season but he’s honest about it. Too honest with one thing so I had to cut it short. Thanks @emmanuelforbes7 for the time. @wusa9 @WUSA9sports #Commanders pic.twitter.com/TjRxzJfC2b — Chick Hernandez (@MrChickSports) December 22, 2023

