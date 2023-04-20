Emmanuel Forbes 2023 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about potential Giants target

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

The Giants have the No. 25 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Could they use that pick to address their defense?

Here's a look at Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, who could be an option for Big Blue...

By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-1

- Weight: 166 pounds

- 40-time: 4.35 seconds

- Vertical: 37.5 inches

- Stats (35 games): 14 interceptions, six touchdowns, 142 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, 34 pass break-ups



Prospect Overview

NFL.com: Forbes is long, can run and has a talent for taking the ball away, which means he has a chance to become a coveted cornerback. However, his wire-thin frame does not work in his favor. Forbes’ instincts and recognition are fun to watch. He pounces on quick-game throws and has the ball skills to take the ball away. He’s highly capable in all forms of zone coverage and operates out of press-man, but is inconsistent matching the release and staying in phase with routes through sharp cuts. His slender build and lack of tackle strength will make him a target for opposing running games. Forbes could become an early starter with quality ball production, but teams might need to expect some up-and-down performances.

The Draft Network: Forbes projects as a true perimeter and outside cornerback. I do not envision him sliding into the slot at the next level. Forbes’ ball skills and return ability is an unteachable combination. He has the most pick-sixes in FBS and SEC history. Toning down on aggressiveness and being more disciplined can benefit his NFL future. The development or furthering of his technical process will be important to his ceiling. I believe he can become a CB2 for a defense.

Why Forbes Makes Sense for Giants

Many a mock draft has had the Giants going offense in the first round, but if the team goes defense, cornerback is the obvious spot that needs to be addressed. Adoree' Jackson has done a nice job as an outside corner since coming over from Tennessee, but the Giants need to pair him up with a strong corner on the other side. Right now, Cor'Dale Flott, a third-round pick last season, would likely be the Giants' best option -- but Forbes would be an instant upgrade.

Forbes is a rangy, long corner with a knack for taking the ball away. The one knock on him is that his slight frame (166 pounds) could mean that opposing teams go after his side of the field in the run game. But in an NFC East that features talented receivers like CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Terry McLaurin, having a strong one-two punch at corner is a must.

The top of this year's cornerback class is strong, with name like Oregon's Christian Gonzalez, Illinois' Devon Witherspoon, Maryland's Deonta Banks and Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. all potentially first-round picks. But Forbes' length and go-get-it ability makes him one of the most intriguing options of the bunch.

NFL Comparison

NFL.com: Cam Dantzler

