Emmanuel Acho thinks Pete Carroll needs more confidence

A lot of football commentary is noise and nonsense. That’s just the nature of the business, especially for TV channels that need to somehow fill 24 hours with new content every day.

Observe former Eagles linebacker and current “analyst” Emmanuel Acho on FS1 saying Seahawks coach Pete Carroll needs more confidence heading into his team’s Wild Card matchup with the 9.5-point favorite 49ers. Watch and laugh.

Pete Carroll saying, “unfortunately we’re playing the Niners” really bothered me. I need a coach to have more confidence than that! 🤬pic.twitter.com/3tZ6djfHXi — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 12, 2023

This is just theater, so there’s no reason to get upset over Acho’s commentary.

Carroll is the most irrationally confident coach in the NFL and admitting the 49ers are a “frickin juggernaut” doesn’t change that.

