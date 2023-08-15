Emmanuel Acho says 2 plays show that Russell Wilson can succeed under Sean Payton

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson received mixed reviews for his 2023 preseason debut on Friday, but objective fans and pundits seem to agree that the quarterback’s performance was mostly positive overall.

Emmanuel Acho, who played in the NFL from 2012-2015, saw enough on Friday night to believe Wilson can have success under new head coach Sean Payton in 2023. In fact, Acho only needed two plays to reach that conclusion.

Acho showed two plays in which the Arizona Cardinals ran a “Cover 0” defense with seven rushers and just four defensive backs in coverage. After failing to complete a pass in the first scenario, Wilson picks up a first down (and touchdown) the second time Arizona did the same blitz.

Two plays. These two plays will give you reason to believe in Sean Payton and Russell Wilson this year. #AchoAnswers #BroncosCountry @MileHighReport @PostBroncos pic.twitter.com/vXSkPZFABc — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 12, 2023

“The Broncos will make mistakes,” Acho says in the video. “Russell Wilson will make mistakes. Sean Payton will make mistakes. But the key of having a veteran quarterback and a veteran coach is, can they learn from their mistakes within each game and from week to week?”

J. T. O’Sullivan, who played in the NFL, Canada and Germany from 2002-2012, also shared a lengthier breakdown of Wilson’s performance on his YouTube channel, “The QB School.” His 15-plus-minute review can be seen below.

Wilson will get an opportunity to build on Friday’s performance when the Broncos go on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

