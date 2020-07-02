Emmanuel Acho gives epic defense of Doug Pederson

In a recent CBS Sports' ranking of the top 10 head coaches in the NFL, Doug Pederson came in ninth. Ninth!

He was behind guys like Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay and Eagles fans weren't very happy about it.

After all, this is a head coach who has led the Eagles to three consecutive playoff berths despite staggering injuries. And in 2017, he led them to the franchise's first Super Bowl win despite injuries to several key players, including Carson Wentz, who was likely the league's MVP.

But he was still ninth on this list and former Eagle Emmanuel Acho was having none of that on FS1's Speak for Yourself.

"To have Doug Pederson at number 9 behind guys that haven't even won Super Bowls before in Shanahan and McVay is absolutely ludicrous."@EmmanuelAcho tells you why pic.twitter.com/LPwwyo69qp — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 1, 2020

Most of the things Acho says in the video are things Eagles fans already know about. But they are things that he wanted FS1's national audience to realize. Pederson really is one of the best coaches in the NFL and he deserves to have his name closer to the top of the list.

Acho played for the Eagles from 2013-15, so he never played under Pederson. He spent his entire Eagles career with Chip Kelly as his coach.

But there are still many players on the Eagles' roster who were his teammates back then, so he has probably heard plenty of great things about Pederson. One of the most impressive parts about Pederson's time as head coach is the total buy-in he gets from his players. His guys fight for him.

That's a big reason why he has been able to rally teams that have been decimated by injuries. No one wants to let Pederson down. In that respect, he's an awful lot like Andy Reid.

