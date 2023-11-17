Emma Stone’s ‘Mini Milk’ hair colour couldn't get any creamier

Cindy Ord - Getty Images

Emma Stone not being a natural redhead is one of those things you know, but can never believe. She just looks like the most natural and gorgeous redhead, and even her personality just feels right as a redhead. BUT she is in fact a natural blonde, which gets more believable when she gives blonde a spin, as she is at present. Dang, she looks good.

Revved up even blonder than the natural hue that can be seen in her childhood snaps, Emma appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live with the dreamiest, creamiest 'Mini Milk' hair colour (vanilla of course, not strawberry.) And wow she looks good.

Her bob has grown so much too since she had it cut off at the start of October, and though she'd already stepped into blonde for fall, this refresh takes it up a notch for winter and it's giving Icelandic snow princess.

Emma doesn't have a public Instagram account so it can be a little harder for us to keep a close watch on exactly when and how she switches up her hair looks. But thanks to her hair stylist Gregory Russell, who posted this update, we aren't just relying on paparazzi shots and public appearances to piece it together.

Her makeup for the show was done by celeb makeup artist Rachel Goodwin, who kept things pretty natural with a fresh glowy base, a flushed cool pink cheek to add to that winter princess aesthetic, and a pop of soft bitten colour on the lip.

