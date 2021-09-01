Emma Raducanu's technique is 'better than Coco Gauff' – and this is why

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain hits a return to Stefanie Voegele at the US Open - Shutterstock

As Emma Raducanu prepares for her second-round meeting with Zhang Shuai at the US Open, she has been hailed as a grand-slam champion in the making, with better technique than American contemporary Coco Gauff.

The high praise of the 18-year-old starlet only added to the bubble of excitement surrounding her, with former professional-turned-pundit Daniela Hantuchova declaring that she “has something special”.

On Tuesday, Raducanu’s thumping 6-2, 6-3 victory over the experienced Swiss player Stefanie Voegele sent her into the second round as one of four teenagers still standing – the highest-profile of whom is 17-year-old American sensation Gauff.

According to Hantuchova, whose own career peaked at No5 in the world in 2003, Raducanu has no weaknesses and is on track to reach the world’s top ten within a year or so.

“Emma has it all, whatever it takes to become not only a top-ten player but I believe also a grand-slam champion,” said Hantuchova on Amazon Prime. “There is not one part of her game where I would say ‘This needs to improve.’ Unlike Coco Gauff, where I feel like technically she needs to improve a lot of things. Emma is ahead.

“Technically there are no mistakes but also the mental strength she showed today, that is something very special,” Hantuchova added. “Plus the joy she brings. She really connects to the crowd. She is going to be able to gain a lot of energy from the fans all around the world. As soon as she smiles everyone is going to be on her side. We saw it today, playing on a big court for the first time in America, everyone is trying to get photos with her. I can’t even imagine the future that she has in front of her.”

Gauff is a magnificent athlete who can strike the ball with massive power, particularly on her serve. But this shot has been repeatedly remodelled and can also go on the blink on a bad day.

Hantuchova – whose former coach Nigel Sears also worked with Raducanu at Wimbledon this summer – was clearly inspired by the way Raducanu dismantled Voegele in just 78 minutes, even if she tightened up in the final game and needed seven match points to serve out for victory.

On the other hand, we should remember that Raducanu got a little lucky with her draw. She would have been playing 13th seed Jennifer Brady, had it not been for the knee injury that forced the American to withdraw on the eve of the match. A late summons went out to Voegele – who is ranked No128 and who lost in the final round of the qualifying event on Friday.

The next round will be much more demanding. Raducanu is to face Zhang Shuai, an experienced Chinese player who has played 65 grand-slam matches to her own tally of five. These two happened to meet in the first round of San Jose a month ago, in what was Raducanu’s first match since her Wimbledon breakthrough, and Zhang came through with a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win.

Despite this, the two women are friendly in the locker-room. Raducanu is the daughter of a Romanian father and a Chinese mother, and she says that she likes to chat to the Chinese players in their native language.

“I'd say my Mandarin is decent,” she told reporters after the Voegele match. “I speak to my mum quite a bit in Mandarin. I can't read or write it. But it's great because when we're at home, I can speak to my mum in Mandarin when I don't want my dad to understand so it's like our secret language. And it also helps because some of the Chinese players are very nice and friendly."

As for Zhang, “We speak quite a lot. She's a very nice girl, and she's a great player. She outplayed me that day [in San Jose]. So I'm going into this next match with the learnings that I took away from the last one and hopefully it's going to be a good rematch. I'm looking forward to it. I feel like I've come quite far with my game since we last played.”

Analysis: Why Raducanu's 'sword and shield' offer few weaknesses to exploit

Raducanu’s emergence has been sudden and relatively late for a player of her quality, thanks to a combination of Covid and A-Levels. This means that we are watching her game evolve before our eyes. The woman who walks out tomorrow will have considerably more options than the one Zhang beat just a month ago.

“Playing at this level week in, week out, you're gonna just adapt and it's sort of natural selection,” said Raducanu on Tuesday night. “If you don't, you're just going to lose. As the weeks have gone on, I feel very confident in my game and the strikes and taking the game to the opponent rather than letting it sort of happen. I'm kind of being more proactive.”

In more specific terms, Raducanu surprised many with the way she used her forehand to dominate Voegele on Tuesday. Because it was the backhand that had shone during her run to the fourth round of Wimbledon.

The double-handed backhand is the staple of the women’s tour, and the more bankable wing for the majority of players. There are relatively few variables to this shot, and thus less to go wrong. But a forehand has more destructive potential, thanks to the extra torso rotation it involves.

The analyst Craig O’Shannessy argues that, ideally, a player ought to think of the forehand and the backhand as their sword and shield, in that order. The backhand defends you from your opponent’s attacks – and can be a useful counter-punching tool – but the forehand should provide the killing thrust.

That’s certainly how Raducanu played in her first round. This represented a significant step forward, because her forehand had been a real issue throughout her junior career, with many coaches trying to work out how to give it the right shape – both in terms of the swing itself and the intended trajectory of the ball.



A solution finally arrived a little over a year ago, when the experienced Belgian coach Philip Dehaes – who has worked with former top-ten player Daria Kasatkina among others – suggested that Raducanu move away from a fairly extreme Western grip to something a little more open and old-fashioned.

She has been bedding the new method in ever since, and is beginning to reach the point where she really trusts herself to dictate on the forehand side. According to Mark Petchey, the experienced coach and pundit who is now back working with Andy Murray, “It’s now a much more compact stroke with more penetration.”