Emma Raducanu's sponsors have 'no regrets' over lucrative deals despite US Open exit

Emma Raducanu poses during the world premiere of the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain

Emma Raducanu's sponsors are said to have "no regrets" about their multi million pound deals with the Briton despite her US Open title defence falling at the first hurdle.

The teenager's loss in straight sets to France's Alize Cornet in New York rounded off a year of underwhelming results since her stunning New York fairytale a year ago.

However, the likes of Tiffany and Co, Nike and Wilson made no mistake in entering long-term deals with Raducanu given she still attracts huge interest in UK and America, branding consultants say.

"Did sponsors go too big too early? No chance," says Tom Scott, the chief marketing officer at talent specialists Pickstar.

"There are always peaks and troughs in a career, but to consider Emma's which has only really been in the spotlight for the best part of 12 months would signify there's much more to come."

Raducanu, who was seeded 11th, will plunge down the rankings after losing the points she earned with the title last year. However, separate market research by Rob Mills, chief executive of consultancy firm Turnstile, also shows Raducanu's appeal was already robust enough to weather such a fall. "There's obviously an understanding from fans that she's still young, and she's progressing," Mills added.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain reacts against Alize Cornet of France in their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City

Despite a host of disappointing results and injury niggles over the past year, Raducanu's bank balance has swollen by millions due to deals with Nike, Porsche, Tiffany and Co, British Airways, Evian, Dior, HSBC and Vodafone.

Her agent Max Eisenbud, the IMG supremo who also guided the career of Maria Sharapova, has repeatedly said his client had seen unprecedented interest from the corporate world.

Scott added: "The deals she and her team did after winning the US Open were thanks to her increased exposure. Given we're still talking about her, you can see how long winning a major continues to resonate and her sponsoring brands will continue to benefit. Would they rather she kept winning majors? Absolutely. Do they regret backing one of the hottest talents in tennis today? I doubt it very much.

"At only 19, she's one the most talked about players on the circuit. She doesn't need to keep lifting silverware to stay front of mind. Look at the year gone, playing Centre Court at Wimbledon, beating one of the game's greatest ever names in Serena Williams."

"The market reacts to success and her win last year was the catalyst for brands wanting to be seen as part of Emma's journey. A journey she's still on. It's very likely she will always compete on the main international stages, and will continue to grab the media's attention. As such, there will always be opportunities for brands to tell a story. As long as she keeps qualifying for majors and perhaps reaches a few more of the knock-out stages in the seasons to come, she and her sponsors will be absolutely fine!"