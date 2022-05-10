Emma Raducanu's injuries show she might be pushing herself too far

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain reacts frustrated during a changeover while playing against Bianca Andreescu of Canada in her second-round match during Day 3 of the Internazionali BNL D'Italia at Foro Italico on May 10, 2022 in Rome, Italy - Getty Images Europe

When Emma Raducanu ended her coaching partnership with Torben Beltz last month, she reflected that “a coach’s experience is very valuable at certain times, but the majority of the time I feel that I already know the answer that I am asking the question to”.



Since then, the realities of going it alone have hit hard as managing her training and competition plans around physical niggles fell directly on her shoulders, and she did not get it exactly right.



The 19 year-old has never claimed to be the finished product, and her admission on Tuesday that sometimes she longed for more direct guidance off the court, was a glimpse inside the challenges her very unique journey in tennis is throwing up so far.



While her tactical nous and confidence on the court is undeniable, it was never going to automatically translate to the entirely new experience of managing the load of a relentless tour schedule at professional level.

Her injury-plagued short-lived campaign in Rome, which saw her retire in the first round due to lower back stiffness, is the latest example of where, through her own admission, she might be pushing herself too far.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain receives medical attention from the trainer while playing against Bianca Andreescu of Canada in her second-round match during Day 3 of the Internazionali BNL D'Italia at Foro Italico on May 10, 2022 in Rome, Italy

It is understandable that she does not yet know her body's capabilities inside out, as it remains an entirely new process Raducanu is going through. Her opponent on Tuesday Bianca Andreescu, who is two years older but with more years of tour experience under her belt and a host of injuries to her name, can relate. She empathised with Raducanu's ongoing juggling act of learning when to prioritise time on court versus recovery.

"For me, I think that you really have to experience it to really know what you need," Andreescu said. "It's not easy being on tour from January to October, that's a long time. You really have to schedule your training properly, your competition, all of that. You also have to know that injuries are a part of the game. But the best thing you can do is try to prevent. I think that's the advice I can give her."

She added: "I feel like now I know myself and my body more and more, so I'm able to make that decision for myself."

"This is first and foremost a physical problem," the former British No 1 said court-side on Prime Video in Rome. "She has not had the opportunity to put in that work away from tournament play. She has been playing catch up. It is hard for her as, without a coach, she will have to shoulder all the responsibility. Her small team around her will need to help. She can play well on this surface."

Last week in Madrid Raducanu thought the back issue was down to “overload” and not a long-term worry. Then, she was able to see out her third round loss. But a week on, she was forced to retire in Rome - for the third time in her career - showing the serious difficulty she was having.



"I guess after Madrid I thought that maybe taking one, two days off, it would just go away because a lot of the other small niggles I've had [did so] after two days off," Raducanu said on Tuesday. "Then I got here and I was training, but it just didn't seem to get better. I think I must have underestimated the unpredictability of competition in a match. Definitely I felt today in the match it was just pushing too hard. I genuinely didn't think I could carry on because I was really struggling to move."



The hope will be that she has caught on in time for a full recovery through to Roland Garros in a fortnight. It would be a shame if her body punished her for her eagerness, after a promising first season on clay. But this will be a sharp lesson for Raducanu in scheduling, during the most congested period of the season, where making a healthy pivot from the clay in Paris quickly to the grass of Wimbledon grants players access to the most prized tournaments in the calendar.

The best in tennis are smart schedulers as well as savvy on-court tacticians. Raducanu can be both - it will just take a few more tries.