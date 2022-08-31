Emma Raducanu's blisters: is she allergic to her racket?

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain receives medical attention against Alize Cornet of France in their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2022 US Open - Julian Finney/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu was again blighted by blisters in her straight-sets defeat to Alize Cornet in the first round of the US Open.

The Briton started the match with her right hand heavily bandaged and at the end of the first set, she called a medical time-out and received treatment to the same hand. Raducanu seemed to be in considerable discomfort while the doctor re-dressed her fingers. Speaking after the match, however, Raducanu did not blame the blisters for her defeat.

It is not unusual for top-level tennis players to suffer from blisters. Even seasoned pros can develop calluses. Rafael Nadal famously battled through his 2014 Australian Open quarter-final despite suffering an horrific callus blister which split on court.

But Raducanu has had more than her fair share of woes during her first season on tour. A blister on her dominant racket hand hampered her efforts at the Australian Open at the start of the year, while another on her right foot derailed her movement around the court during April’s Billie Jean King Cup.

And at the Citi Open earlier this month, after Raducanu's second-round victory, the on-court interviewer Rennae Stubbs was shocked by Raducanu’s injuries – even inviting her to hold them up to the camera – as Raducanu described how the skin had been “ripping off” her hand.

Some grit from the Brit ✊



🇬🇧 @EmmaRaducanu battles to a 7-6(5), 7-6(4) victory over Osorio in 2h49m to reach the quarterfinals in Washington!#CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/0QPXTgBOnF — wta (@WTA) August 4, 2022

What are blisters and why does Raducanu keep getting them?

Essentially, blisters are caused by repeated exposure to trauma and friction. “Sometimes we just don't know why blisters happen, some people are just really sensitive to them,” said Dr Bella Smith, a NHS GP partner and co-founder of female athlete health hub, The Well HQ. “A blister is a form of defence. Its purpose is to create a fluid to try and protect itself from the trauma and ultimately then it gets calloused and thick. The fact that Emma’s are related to one area recurrently – her racket hand – means it will be related to trauma, friction and heat. It’s basically a burn and they can be really difficult to solve, because tennis is her job, and it can be really difficult to manage.”

Story continues

Does she need time off from tennis?

A break from the sport to allow the skin to heal is one option. “There could be some barrier creams she could try,” suggested Dr Smith. “We do use certain creams to protect the skin, but if it's going to become a problem for her she may need to go and see a dermatologist and get it looked at.”

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain appears to have a problem with her right hand during practice with her coach Dmitry Tursunov of Russia before the start of the US Open - Frey/TPN/Getty Images

Could she need to change her racket?

Since her Flushing Meadows success last year, Raducanu is understood to have used different models of the Wilson Blade racket. She is currently into a four-year deal with the manufacturer, which is believed to be worth around £100,000-a-year.

Using cushioned grips is one method to keep blisters and hand sores at bay, as they help provide a unique felt layer for absorbing sweat. But the root cause of the problem may be more complex than that.

“In Emma’s case, it might even be something on the racket that she's allergic to which is irritating her skin,” says Dr Smith. “It may be worth looking at the fabric around the racket handle and use one with hypoallergenic fabric.”

Will she be hampered by blisters forever?

It is hard to say, but as she exposes her body to the rigours of top-level tennis, her hands could harden and adapt, according to Dr Smith.