Emma Raducanu's aggressive approach reaps reward as she dispatches Czech prodigy

Emma Raducanu’s latest coach Sebastian Sachs wore a slightly pained look at the side of the court as he watched her scrap to a three-set victory in her opening match of 2023.

Was Sachs frowning because Raducanu needed four hours – including a couple of rain breaks – to dispatch 17-year-old Czech prodigy Linda Fruhvirtova? Or is that just the way he looks? We will find out over the coming weeks.

Overall, Sachs should have been pleased with the way Raducanu applied herself here – and particularly with her aggressive intent. This was the main takeaway from her 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win: that she appeared to have taken a New Year’s Resolution to impose herself more.

Raducanu served unexpectedly quickly – with one delivery reaching 111mph – and increasingly stepped up to receive Fruhvirtova’s slow second serves from well inside the court. She came to the net from time to time and went after her forehand, using it to strike the majority of her winners.

These are all basic enough strategies, but it should be remembered that Raducanu’s game was accused of lacking identity last season by no less an expert than the seven-time grand slam champion Mats Wilander.

In 2022, she was often passive in big matches, waiting for things to develop rather than proactively forcing the play. And while this was hardly the grandest of stages – a first-round outing at a WTA 250 event in Auckland against a developing teenage talent – it was still good to see Raducanu looking to be so positive.

'I felt like everyone was behind me'

Raducanu’s can-do attitude was particularly important after a poor start in which she dropped the first set and then found herself trailing 2-0 in the second. Speaking afterwards, she said: "I was like, you need to stop this and just pick it up, like be more aggressive and swing more freely.

"It's always difficult playing your first match of the year, so it was always going to be a little bit of a challenge, especially with the conditions. I was loving the support. I felt like everyone was behind me and I absolutely loved it. Some moments it was tricky in the score and I would hear a young kid say, 'Come on Emma', and I was like, 'Come on, let's go'."

Standing further and further inside the court, Raducanu began to pile pressure onto Fruhvirtova’s shaky second serve. By the end of the match, she had won two-thirds of those “second return” points – which ended up being the difference.

The other encouraging aspect of the day was Raducanu’s fitness, which had been such an issue last season but seemed to hold up well here.

Admittedly, it was hardly the most punishing examination. The actual match time was 2hr 28min, with those two rain breaks that gave the players a breather, and Auckland was its usual cool and blustery self.

Still, after the many fitness issues that had bedevilled her in 2022, how nice to see Raducanu come through smiling without a visit from the trainer. She hadn’t played a match for three months because of a wrist injury that led her to end her season in early October and which held her back from on-court training until relatively recently.

But she moved well throughout, and those service speeds suggest that she is feeling confident in her body. The upshot was this initially nervy but ultimately comfortable win over the player who sits one place behind her in the rankings, at No 79 to her own No 78.

Raducanu’s next opponent, Viktoria Kuzmova, stands a little lower on the ladder at No 105. But she is unlikely to be a pushover, having scored an upset win over No 44 Bernarda Pera to reach the second round. Compared to Fruhvirtova, Kuzmova is less mobile but far more powerful in her shots, so it will be interesting to see whether Raducanu keeps up her own aggressive intent.