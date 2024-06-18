Emma Raducanu withdrawing from Olympics proves tennis does not belong there

Emma Raducanu has made the decision to prioritise rankings events this summer rather than the Olympics - Action Images/Peter Cziborra

Doth Emma protest too much? “I do things at my own time – not in a diva way,” said Raducanu on Sunday, while explaining her decision not to participate in the upcoming Olympics. To some observers, though, this was a flounce worthy of Mariah Carey herself.

According to the hardliners, Paris 2024 is not just another humdrum stop on the tennis carousel, like Cincinnati or Madrid. Representing your country is a duty, and by refusing her national service, Raducanu has become a sporting draft-dodger.

From a different perspective, though, Raducanu is merely reflecting the Games’ peculiar position on the calendar – a showpiece event that offers no ranking points and can never match the cachet of a grand slam. If the Olympic tennis tournament feels like an anomaly, that’s because these athletes grow up dreaming of winning Wimbledon, not a gold medal.

Should Raducanu really feel bad about prioritising her own needs? She is hardly the only one. Only 24 hours after her absence made the headlines, world No 3 Aryna Sabalenka echoed her reasoning with another withdrawal announcement. “I prefer to have a little rest,” said Sabalenka, “to make sure physically and health-wise I’m ready for the hard courts.”

While Belarus has considerably fewer Olympic medal shots than the well-funded Team GB programme, Sabalenka’s fans respected her decision. They know that she is doing everything she can to catch up with runaway world No 1 Iga Swiatek, and cannot afford any distractions. Also, unlike Raducanu, Sabalenka has yet to become a troll-magnet.

Hours after Sabalenka’s decision, the world No 10, Ons Jabeur, confirmed her desire not to play in Paris this summer, citing injury risks posed by the Roland Garros surface that would “jeopardise the rest of my season”.

Tennis falls into ‘tourist sports’ category for Olympics

Zooming out from the narrow parameters of this debate, we can identify two different kinds of Olympic sports. The hardcore disciplines are the ones like gymnastics or eventing, which disappear completely from view in the middle of the cycle. Track and field, these days, is almost in the same position.

These sports stand at the heart of the Games. Teetering on the edge of a 10-metre board, you know that a botched dive will scotch your chances for another four years. It’s that mind-bending, blood-curdling pressure which gives Olympic competition its secret sauce.

Category two includes the tourist sports. Tennis players, footballers and golfers often seem to enjoy the Games more, because they are not dealing with such crushing expectations.

“I’ve always loved going around chatting to the other athletes,” said Andy Murray on Sunday. “You collect their flags, you get a bag of pins and attach them to your accreditation.”

None of this prevented Murray from competing ferociously, as anyone who witnessed his four-hour struggle against Juan Martin del Potro in the Rio final will attest. But it underlines the sense in which the Games are a delightful extra attraction for tennis players, rather than the core business itself.

When I Googled the “most popular sports in the world”, and opened the first list I came to, I found these seven sports at the top: football, cricket, tennis, golf, basketball, baseball, rugby. All of them will be represented in Los Angeles in 2028. But you have to scroll down to No 8 on the list – field hockey – to find a sport that peaks for the Olympics.

Yes, this Big Seven will provide entertainment, and even a few star names such as Jon Rahm or Rafael Nadal. But should they really be invited in the first place? Surely the likes of football and golf only end up eclipsing less popular disciplines, when it is taekwondo and canoeing which really need their quadrennial moment in the sun?

Clearly, the Olympics have had a significant influence on modern tennis. Think of Murray’s gold medal at London 2012, which ended his finals jinx and paved the way for his first major title in New York five weeks later. Or of Roger Federer meeting his wife Mirka at Sydney in 2000, and forming a partnership that shaped both his personal and professional lives.

Yet when you look at Raducanu’s position – No165 in the world, with a history of injuries – her argument makes plenty of sense. On outdoor clay courts, which is her least favoured surface, she is never going to come away with a medal. So why not play Washington instead, and make rankings hay while the big names are in Paris?

“I’m very single-minded,” Raducanu said on Sunday. In this case, her logic is impeccable.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.