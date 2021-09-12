Emma Raducanu set for New Year honour after winning US Open — latest updates

Emma Raducanu will be honoured by the Queen for her extraordinary US Open triumph, Telegraph Sport understands. The 18-year-old is certain to receive at least an MBE after her whirlwind success in New York just months after she took her A-levels.

Insiders believe there will also be debate around her becoming a rare teenage recipient of the OBE given the magnitude of the achievement. With bookmakers giving Raducanu odds of 499/1 to win the US Open last month, her victory is seen as unparalleled for a young British athlete.

Raducanu was presented with a letter from the Queen praising her feat immediately after she completed her straight-sets victory in the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In addition to being in line for the New Year Honours list, Betfair have odds of just 1/12 on her being crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year, too, while brand experts estimate that her likely career earnings will exceed £100 million..

Whitehall sources agree that her efforts puts even the feats of British athletes at Tokyo 2020 and the England team at Euro 2020 in the shade.

Raducanu was up early on the first morning of her reign as US Open champion to tweet a picture of herself holding the trophy from last night with a Union flag prominent and the words, "it's coming homeee".

One of the first places she will surely take the trophy is back to the Parklangley Club in Bromley where her journey to winning a grand slam singles title at the age of 18 began and where Telegraph cameras were on hand last night to capture the reaction to her moment of triumph.

It was a moment shared by a peak audience of 9.2 million viewers on Channel 4. Before she had even gone to bed for the shortest of rests, Raducanu took the time to record a video of thanks to her supporters in China, speaking in fluent Mandarin. "Hi, everyone," she said. "I want to say thank you to you guys and I hope you could enjoy my tennis. I'm thrilled to win. Love you all."

Ricciardo was inspired by Raducanu

By Tom Cary

Not content with winning the US Open at 18, Raducanu has also discovered how to bend Formula 1 to her will. The teenager, a self-proclaimed fan of the sport, confessed recently to holding a soft spot for Daniel Ricciardo. Lo and behold, just hours after her victory at Flushing Meadows, the Australian claimed McLaren’s first grand prix win in nearly nine years.

Ricciardo led home team mate Lando Norris to seal a famous one-two for the Woking team whose last victory came at the hands of Jenson Button all the way back in November 2012.

And he revealed afterwards that he had been inspired by Raducanu, staying up until nearly 1am to watch her beat Leylah Fernandez.

Raducanu at Silverstone this summer - Getty Images

“I watched the whole game last night,” Ricciardo said. “I can say it now. I’m not going shy away from it. I went to bed at probably quarter to one because I couldn’t turn it off. It was awesome. I was like ‘Ah, I’ll watch the start’. And then I watched it all.”

Asked how it felt to hear that he was her favourite driver, Ricciardo smiled. “It’s awesome that she’s a fan of the sport, I think, more than anything,” he replied. “And I appreciate the love for me, Emma.

“But I think, also, seeing her last night, she was not overwhelmed by the stage. And just kind of taking it all in and playing with aggression and just backing herself, that’s so powerful and it was cool.

“That’s why I’m a fan of sport. I love all types of sports because you can gain knowledge from it, you can learn from other sports and the mindset, whether it’s the way to play or… I don’t know. It’s pretty awesome, so congrats to you Emma. You killed it.”

Norris, for whom second place represented a personal best, said he too had stayed up to watch Raducanu. “I would never have watched, ever, a full game of tennis until last night,” he said. “I watched it from start to finish, maybe that’s why we had a good day. She has to play every Saturday night!”

Raducanu - the greatest British sports story of all

Our chief sports writer, Oliver Brown, was in attendance on Arthur Ashe Stadium last night to witness history in the making, and he writes that Raducanu's fairy tale tops British sports list of greatest hits.

From breathless at Wimbledon to breathtaking in New York: it is a transformation that took Emma Raducanu just 10 weeks, signifying the most gloriously unlikely story ever told in British sport. When she left No 1 Court in anguish that evening, the country’s reaction suggested a certain fatalism, an acceptance that the plucky teenage debutant, out of her depth in the fourth round of a major, had run out of road. She was having none of it, evidently. Her astonishingly composed victory in the US Open final stands as the ultimate rebuke to anybody who dared put a ceiling on her ambition.

Emma Raducanu celebrates with the US Open trophy - Getty Images

Alfie Hewett finishes as runner-up

A day after adding to British success at Flushing Meadows by teaming up with Gordon Reid and becoming the first pair to win all four wheelchair grand slam doubles titles in the same year, Alfie Hewett was back in final action again today.

Hewett was facing Japan's Shingo Kunieda in the men's singles final, but ended up on the wrong side of a 6-2, 6-1 scoreline.

Great retort...if indeed true

Lots of people saying this is just a joke……. Funny one if so :) https://t.co/z8aHSGl9XV — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 12, 2021

Lineker admits live on air that he was watching tennis instead

BBC One's Gary Lineker admitted live on air that his Match of the Day show was playing second fiddle while viewers were watching Emma Raducanu's "special" US Open triumph on Channel 4, writes Tom Morgan and Robert Mendick.

The tennis proved a bruising night for the corporation's flagship Match of the Day programme, which had been anticipating a bumper crowd for Cristiano Ronaldo's return in Manchester United colours.

Government "3pm blackout" rules meant the programme was the first opportunity most fans had to see Ronaldo play - but a scheduling clash meant the majority of viewers instead watched the dramatic finale tennis on the other side.

A peak audience of 9.2million watched Raducanu's triumph on the terrestrial broadcaster just hours after it had secured a tie-in with Amazon Prime, the main-rights holder, to ensure the action was free-to-air.

After the final finished on both Amazon and Channel 4, Lineker, the former England captain, acknowledged midway through Match of the Day that even he and analysts Ian Wright and Alan Shearer were keeping tabs on the Raducanu match.

"You may have missed the start of the show because you might have been watching the tennis," he told BBC One viewers. "If you were, you saw something special. We had half an eye on it ourselves, if we're perfectly honest. Well done Emma Raducanu. What an extraordinary achievement. But just in case you were watching the tennis and you missed the start, you can watch the show from the beginning on the iPlayer so you can see all the Ronaldo stuff that you may have missed. So there you have it."

Channel 4, meanwhile, said in a statement sending "congratulations" to Raducanu that its audience of 9.2m accounted for a 39.9 per cent share of that evening's viewing. The BBC had initially had a highlights package for the tennis but that was scrapped, with its only live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website.

Ian Katz, the broadcaster's chief content officer, tweeted: "We’re so delighted that Channel 4, in partnership with Prime Video, could enable more than 9m people to enjoy one of the most thrilling and historic nights of British sport in a generation... Moments like this are what Channel 4 was made for – it’s a perfect example of the kind of nimble, uncommercial, but profoundly valuable public service broadcasting that a purpose- driven Channel 4 can deliver."

The Channel 4 figures are still dwarfed by the latter stages of England's route to the men's Euro 2020 final, which regularly achieved viewing figures of around 20million.

Bold statement by Virginia Wade

In tennis or in anything you can't expect there to be a real, legitimate star every year or every two years. When you think of the young stars that there have been all the way back to Maureen Connolly, their reputations went ahead of them - if it was Chris Evert or Tracy Austin, and certainly Martina and Steffi. Steffi was brilliant at 18. She just came on the scene and you knew she was going to just keep going forward winning everything. And of course Serena. You get the same sort of feeling with Emma that she's just better than her contemporaries and better than probably a lot of her seniors and she's the exception who's going to go forward. We know that there's going to be a lot to contend with and especially in the next year. Wimbledon I think is much harder for an English person anyway. Expectation is going to be quite weighty.

"A smiling assassin"

Jo Durie, the last British woman to reach the US Open singles semi-finals in 1983, had some warm words for Raducanu.

It looks to me like she's a smiling assassin, she's ruthless in the way she goes about her tennis. Nobody has really stood apart from anyone else, but Emma Raducanu could be the next one who grabs hold of the opportunity and we've seen her consistency of spirit - feet on the ground, taking it all in her stride. All these factors might mean that we see her for many years.

Is there nothing Emma can't do?!

Of *course* she’s got golf skills too. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ja2JqQ8Nzb — Sam Harrop (@sam_golf) September 12, 2021

Former world No 7 Barbara Schett reacts

Emma Raducanu has done it. She is the US Open champion 2021 and the youngest champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004 won Wimbledon. And she is the first qualifier to have done it. It’s amazing how she kept it together. She is having good times not only in matches, but she felt so comfortable in the trophy ceremony. Now she has that big smile we all love so much on her face once again. Her life will definitely change and we will see so many more victories from her, that’s for sure.

Mats Wilander, seven-time Grand Slam champion reacts to Emma Raducanu’s US Open victory

Goosebumps being here hearing the crowd - routing for both players because the crowd couldn’t pick one side or another and it’s unfortunate when you have a loser in a match like this. [Raducanu] is way beyond her years a tennis player and mentally, she is not 18 up there. I think she is more like 32 and will win way more because of the calmness she showed in the interviews and in her victory speech, I really do. I have never heard a crowd in Grand Slam tennis being this loud, this appreciative of the players and the player responding. This was an epic of the US Open. It was a great comeback of the US Open, it was just an amazing two weeks.

Fernandez will have gained many fans after last night

Leylah Fernandez finished her English press conference, then did another one in French. After the semifinal match, she was on ESPN International speaking in Spanish. I can’t explain how amazing it is to watch her do this. #USOpen — Aishwarya Kumar (@kumaraishwarya) September 12, 2021

The Tennis Podcast has landed

Catherine Whitaker presented the Channel 4 and Prime Video coverage of Emma Raducanu’s US Open win for more than 9 million viewers.

Then she reviewed the match, the story and the entire joyous day on The TennisPodcast. Listen here:

More from Pat Cash on Raducanu's reversal of fortune

Emma has been playing unbelievably well and very carefree tennis.

She is in a very lovely part of her development - she is young, energetic and carefree and without such a feeling of pressure.

She probably learned from when she got too pumped up at Wimbledon but the way she played up to the US final, I cannot see any problems.

She is very calm and very relaxed, while the other women who have been playing her are a ball of nerves.

But she is not playing like Serena Williams, slamming 20 winners. She is just playing extremely good tennis but she's playing within herself.

From Judy Murray

We should never underestimate the importance of female role models in sport and creating opportunities for young athletes to get close to them. Emma Raducanu’s dad is Romanian and here she is with Simona Halep. 💕 @EmmaRaducanu @Simona_Halep pic.twitter.com/DgGugEE6Fn — judy murray (@JudyMurray) September 12, 2021

Mammon mia!

Tom Morgan reports

Brand experts have told Telegraph Sport it is now conservative to estimate Emma Raducanu will be worth in excess of £100 million in the coming years.

Having already dwarfed Sir Andy Murray’s earnings at the same age, Raducanu is on the right path to overhauling his career total of $62,059,682 (£44,859,841) on the court and the tens of millions extra he has gleaned in sponsorships and endorsements off it.

Marcel Knobil, founder of Superbrands and the Brand Council consultancy, said: "Her bank manager would be very surprised and disappointed not to see £20 million in the bank within two years from sponsorship alone.

"Her career was already full of promise, and she already had established so many positive attributes that were so appealing to brands, but the victory yesterday will have absolutely sealed what she'd already accomplished and established and set in motion.

"It's now an even greater trajectory which will have greatly accelerated the earnings that were on the horizon any way. Here you really have such a remarkable, outstanding, historic accomplishment. It's not just meteoric. The timeline has been truly exceptional. There are so many unprecedented occurrences associated with her that brands are just relishing to be associated with her.

"Here you have an individual who is already at the summit of their sport, who is plastered on every page of the media, and appearing on every screen, and yet she still has that charming innocence about her. She encapsulates the hopes and aspirations of the ordinary people like you and me. She is a resounding example of promise... she is shining an incredibly bright light during a bleak period for the world. She is the star the UK has been waiting for."

Steve Martin, global chief executive, M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, had backed her to become bigger than Murray even prior to Saturday night's final

Sir Lewis Hamilton on Raducanu

It has been incredible to see her rise, the focus she has, and the sheer determination. She is a sweet person, too, so the UK can be proud of her and I am super-proud of her and I can’t wait to see what she does next. She is an inspiring figure.

11:28 AM

Raducanu on her celebration ritual

Frozen yoghurt, she told the BBC.

The flavour doesn’t change. It’s chocolate with more chocolate and some chocolate brownie. I’m one of those.

The last week we haven’t managed to actually, because of late finishes, but tonight I’m sure we’ll go to town.

Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2021 US Open Tennis tournament women's final match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York - KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Raducanu on the Queen's message

It meant everything to get a message from Her Majesty. She's such a great inspiration and role model for the whole country so to have a note from her ...

'I was extremely honoured and very very grateful that she took notice of my tennis. I can't believe it. I'm maybe going to frame that letter or something.'

A victory to lift the nation's brow

... but let us not forget that all these associated benefits of winning a grand slam title plus the life-changing wealth that will be coming her way are incidental to her outstanding sporting merits, her palpable enjoyment in it all and strength of character: her tactical shrewdness, that devastating forehand and return of serve, her athleticism around the court and withering backhand winners.

That is what we should be celebrating as much as her achievement because, if all goes well, it tells us, as Tim Henman pointed out so memorably on Saturday night, "she is going to win more of these".

Her reaction to her victory was delightful. Seldom are the moments in a lifetime that a sporting success lifts the nation's brow - 1966, of course, the 2005 Ashes for some of us, Super Saturday at the 2012 Olympics, Andy Murray winning Wimbledon. Each will have their own contenders but no one who watched it could really contest that Raducanu's win joins that heady list.

A pure sporting triumph

Emma Raducanu's sensational victory at the US Open, becoming the first British woman to win a grand slam singles final for 44 years, must rank among the greatest individual triumphs in our sporting history, writes Rob Bagchi.

This apparently imperturbable teenager, who was so ridiculously condemned by people who really should know better when forced to retire from Wimbledon at the fourth-round stage only two months ago, is now odds-on to earn all the usual peripherals associated with British success, the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year award, an honour from the Queen, invitations to No10 and a Celebrity Gogglebox berth.

Women's tennis has been crying out for charisma and consistency over the past five years and Raducanu and her defeated opponent, Leylah Fernandez, have the complementary games to make this a rivalry, albeit a friendly one, for the ages ...

10:12 AM

It's coming homeee (sic)

We are taking her HOMEEE❤️🇬🇧🏆 pic.twitter.com/L6P52UFpAm — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 12, 2021

Final drew peak audience of 9.2 million viewers

Tom Morgan reports

A peak audience of 9.2 million watched Emma Raducanu's triumph on Channel 4 which had deprived BBC's Match of the Day of huge numbers for Cristiano Ronaldo's debut for Manchester United. Channel 4 said in a statement sending "congratulations" to Raducanu that its audience of 9.2m accounted for a 39.9 per cent share of that evening's viewing.

The bumper numbers came just hours after Channel 4 secured a tie-in with Amazon Prime. The BBC’s highlights package for the tennis was scrapped, with its only live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website.

Ian Katz, the broadcaster's chief content officer, tweeted: "We’re so delighted that Channel 4, in partnership with Prime Video, could enable more than 9m people to enjoy one of the most thrilling and historic nights of British sport in a generation... Moments like this are what Channel 4 was made for – it’s a perfect example of the kind of nimble, uncommercial, but profoundly valuable public service broadcasting that a purpose- driven Channel 4 can deliver."

The figures are still dwarfed by the latter stages of England's route to the men's Euro 2020 final, which regularly achieved viewing figures of around 20 million,

Raducanu addresses her fans in her mother's native Mandarin

Emma Raducanu on her historic US Open win: 'It's an absolute dream'

British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu has spoken about achieving an "absolute dream" by winning her first Grand Slam at the US Open on Saturday.

In a post-match press conference she detailed her worries mid-match about how her cut knee may have disrupted her rhythm.

She then went on to praise her opponent, Canadian star Leylah Fernandez, for her "outstanding" performance.

Raducanu won 10 matches at the tournament after coming through qualifying – all of them in straight sets – and made history by becoming the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam.

And here's the Toronto Star's Rosie DiManno

The whooping Brits will be unsufferable, basking in the glory of their first female Grand Slam champion in 44 years. You know, though, Raducanu, who was born in Toronto two months after Fernandez was born in Montreal, has a Canadian passport and dual citizenship. Canada could, if we wanted to be really mingy about it, claim Raducanu as our own, at the very least get all co-proprietary about it.

Nah. We’ll stick with Fernandez and revel in a marvellous tournament that ended one stride short of the triumphant finish line.

Romania's Digi 24 quotes commentator Cristian Poepscu

The only thing we can say is Romanian, without any hesitation, is her name Răducanu.

Otherwise, it doesn't make sense to claim her as 'ours'.

She grew up in other countries, not ours. The fact that her father is Romanian is a genetic issue, but we cannot say that she is ours.

But we can, of course, love her! Nobody can stop us!

A view from Spain: El Pais

British tennis, in need of a new focus once the Scotsman Andy Murray stepped aside due to his serious hip injury and without a strong candidates among the women, was delighted.

Women's tennis and British tennis, the latter lacking in heroes, celebrate and welcome this youthful lightning bolt named Emma Raducanu. Until a little more than two months ago, she had a year and a half without competing and she had played only one match in the elite, in Nottingham.

Back then she was still glued to her books, combining her sporting development with her studies. Now she enters history.

From now on she is unique: from the qualifiers to the trophy it has been an immaculate ride.

And from Le Monde

Raducanu collapsed with joy as the cheers engulfed her.

A star is born at Flushing Meadows that nobody saw coming, except perhaps those who remember that at Wimbledon this summer she had made the fourth round where she she had to give up, suffocated by the scale of what was at stake, the victim of respiratory problems.

This time, it was she who took the breath away around her.

And from the Magisterial Salmon, Gazzetta dello Sport

Everyone's crazy about Emma.

The least expected and most intoxicatingly novel final flew by in under two hours and showed how unaffected by pressure two young women, born in 2002, are.

The third match point proved the right one for Raducanu who broke out into a broad smile as she went from nothing (zero titles) to everything (a grand slam and $2.5m in prize money). From tomorrow she will be No23 in the world (a leap from 150), her opponent 27 (from 73). Tennis is blessed that it can welcome such a fresh wave of talent.

The view from Bild

In the end there were two winners, even if only one goes down in history!

Emma Raducanu (18) won the US Open and beat Leylah Fernandez in the teenage final ...

Generally [Raducanu] is considered to be the more complete of the two players. The next few months will show whether this is actually the case.

Fernandez is obviously disappointed, but she doesn't have to feel like a loser.

The New York Post on what happened on its doorstep

Either result, a Cinderella was winning the 2021 U.S. Open. It just turned out not to be lefty sweetheart Leylah Fernandez of Canada.

It turned out to be the one from Great Britain in maybe an even bigger fairytale.

Hey NostradAHNus

08:14 AM

The New York Times' verdict

From the great Christopher Clarey:

More big trophies are no guarantee, no matter how phenomenal Raducanu’s run was in New York. But she seems wise beyond her years and not entirely of her generation: “I still haven’t checked my phone,” she said Saturday night.

Riches, unlike trophies, surely await. Raducanu is from Britain, a major market, and is telegenic with a global appeal as the well-spoken daughter of parents with roots in Romania and China. Also, her agent is Max Eisenbud, who helped turn Maria Sharapova’s unexpected Wimbledon victory at age 17 into gold and now has an even more unlikely success story to work with.

How the Washington Post reported it

As cheering fans of each proudly held aloft British and Canadian flags in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Raducanu and Fernandez formed a powerful tableau of immigrant families seeking an opportunity to build a better life for their children.

Great Britain's Emma Raducanu holds the trophy as she celebrates winning the women's singles final alongside runner up Canada's Leylah Fernandez - ZUMA/PA Wire

From the club where it all began for Raducanu

When the Sunday badminton group bake a cake to celebrate Emma’s win!

😋



We’ll save you a piece @EmmaRaducanu 😂#EmmaRaducanu #USOpen2021 pic.twitter.com/CN0L4NqlGU — The Parklangley Club (@parklangleyclub) September 12, 2021

Cash on her future

She's going to get better. She has barely put in any pre-season or [professional] fitness training into her game [because of school]. She's incredibly inexperienced but can still perform at this level. The upside is enormous. Even is she hadn't won today, she was going to be the hottest player, the superstar. Naomi Osaka is a huge name, a three-time grand slam winner but we don't know if she's going to play.

This girl is going to be here, one of the favourites for the Australian Open, for Wimbledon. She's going to be an absolute megastar and rightly so, for the way she hit the ball, her composure, the way she can continue to improve.

Pat Cash on the turnaround since Wimbledon

I've always been a massive believer that these setbacks [her Wimbledon withdrawal] make you stronger. I have a tattoo on my arm, 'this too shall pass'. You get through these things and become stronger. It can absolutely ruin you but for her to turn it around here and overcome that. The No1 thing is technique but the ability to be able to listen and learn is so huge. She has done that incredibly.

It's coming home etc ...

Appropriate that we head into autumn with a last blast of the sound of our summer:

Emma Raducanu enjoying Sweet Caroline after winning the #USOpen is one of my favorite sports moments of the year. Sorts are incredible, what a magical and historic run! pic.twitter.com/MtOKzCuEdX — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) September 11, 2021

Nice line from the French newspaper L'Equipe

Sums up the sheer improbability of this 'fairytale of New York':

It's a crazy story that nobody expected and anyone who had wagered a couple of quid on it at the start of the fortnight will be able to afford the holiday of their life in the sun with a coconut in their hand.

That moment of victory again