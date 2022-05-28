Emma Raducanu warned to 'keep her head down' ahead of Wimbledon frenzy

Emma Raducanu gestures to the umpire at the French Open - SHUTTERSTOCK

In a message from one British No1 to another, Cameron Norrie has warned Emma Raducanu to “keep her head down” once she begins her tilt at the British grass court events with all their attendant distractions.

Raducanu has become a huge star since her US Open triumph, reaching such a stratospheric level of fame that even her patchy results this season – which now stand at eight wins from 18 attempts – have barely taken the shine off. But nothing she has faced so far is likely to match the hysteria and expectation that will come with a second appearance at Wimbledon.

“She has had a lot of attention after the US Open – I don’t think it will be any easier around Wimbledon,” said Norrie after he became the final British singles player to be ousted from the French Open, beaten by Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the third round.

“Hopefully she will go and embrace it. She knows exactly how much attention she will get. It will be even more.

“She needs to keep her head down, keep enjoying the tennis, I am sure she is looking forward to the grass. I think it is one of her best surfaces as well. It will be a lot of fun.”

Raducanu has signed up for the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham in a fortnight’s time, but has not ruled out entering other build-up events in the UK.

In many cases, players are reluctant to play the week before a grand slam – which is when Eastbourne is scheduled. But now that Wimbledon has been stripped of its rankings points, that tournament should become a serious draw for all the top players, including Raducanu.

Norrie may also consider turning out at Eastbourne that same week, in what is the Lawn Tennis Association’s only mixed event. He is a supreme athlete who never seems to feel weariness, as he demonstrated by winning Lyon a week ago and then surging through his first two matches in Paris without dropping a set.

His own climb up the rankings has come much later in life than Raducanu’s but they stand in almost identical positions on the ladder this week: him at No11, her at No12.

“At 19, I was doing different stuff than she is now,” said Norrie, who is 26. “She is having to deal with a lot more pressurised situations and bigger moments than I was at the same age.

“I was in college enjoying myself and living a more normal life. She is very mature, very well spoken and hopefully she can let her tennis do the talking at Wimbledon. She played great there last year.

“Hopefully she can use the home crowd to her advantage – people will be loving her.”

As for the loss to Khachanov, which was completed after 11pm on Friday night, Norrie said “Karen played the bigger points better. I tried as hard as I could. I thought I had a good attitude and gave myself a chance with the level I brought. I just need to keep doing what I'm doing and learn from these matches.

“Now I'm looking forward to the grass court season, to getting back to London and resting a little bit before Queen's. I really like the grass and the vibe around it, being at home.”