Emma Raducanu vs Wang Xinyu live: Score and latest updates from Linz Open - Reuters

06:18 PM

Raducanu 1-6 4-4* Wang (denotes the next server)

Wang's return has been the story of this match, and the depth she finds on the first point of this game puts Raducanu off kilter, and she finishes it off with another winner.

But Raducanu recovers from 0-30, defending well, to bring the game to 30-30. Big point. Wang knows exactly what to do though, and she targets Raducanu's forehand, eventually forcing the error. Break point Wang.

Raducanu misses the first serve. On the slow second serve, Wang attempts a return winner down the line but sends it just long. Raducanu screams "come on" at the error, but she hits another shot long soon after to frustratingly gift another break point to Wang.

Raducanu sends her backhand limply into the net next, and Wang breaks back. That might just be the moment this match ended for Raducanu.

06:12 PM

Raducanu 1-6 *4-3 Wang (denotes the next server)

Wang responds with a confident service game, holding to 15, but she still trails by a break in this set.

Key game coming up for Raducanu.

06:09 PM

Raducanu 1-6 4-2* Wang (denotes the next server)

Raducanu takes the pace off a few points, and seems to throw Wang's rhythm and the Chinese player makes a few errors. A brilliant serve, which Wang can't return, and Raducanu holds to love. How's that for a confidence boost?

06:06 PM

Raducanu 1-6 *3-2 Wang (denotes the next server)

After the battle in her last service game, just like that, there's two break points for Raducanu on Wang's serve.

She can't get her return into the court on the first one though, and Wang gives her the run around before finally drilling another forehand winner to beat her on the second one.

But up game point, Wang misses a sitter and gives Raducanu another glimmer of hope.

Story continues

At deuce , Raducanu pushes Wang into the corner of the court, and wears her down to earn a third break point. Wang's forehand goes long and Raducanu shouts "come on!" - she is up a break again.

That's the type of game that could plant a seed of doubt in Wang's brain. The test will be in the next game.

06:00 PM

Raducanu 1-6 2-2* Wang (denotes the next server)

Raducanu holds on - but Wang is not making a single point easy for her.

The Brit is forced to save another slew of break points. First with a forehand into the corner of the court - and that's the only type of shot worthy of beating Wang at the moment, as she's proving impossible to get past otherwise.

But Raducanu then finds the net cord on game point, and Wang gets another opportunity to get the break. Her backhand goes long though, and Raducanu is offered a lifeline. Wang's return then goes wide, and Raducanu has another opportunity to hold, which she takes - her serve again proving to be her best weapon when in a tricky moment. But that was shaky.

05:54 PM

Raducanu 1-6 *1-2 Wang (denotes the next server)

The signature Raducanu backhand finally gets an opportunity to appear in this match, the flat shot finding the back of the court.

But Wang is proving impossible to get past otherwise. As Wang finishes off a confident hold to 15, fittingly, 'I've Got The Power' by SNAP blasts in the TipsArena. She doesn't look like she's going to let go of her grip of this match.

05:47 PM

Raducanu 1-6 1-1* Wang (denotes the next server)

With the game poised at 30-30, Wang delivers another strike down the line to force an error off Raducanu's forehand. Break point Wang.

Her ruthless streak continues, as Raducanu at full stretch sends her backhand into the net. That's the fourth break on Raducanu's serve in this match, and her advantage in this second set disappears with it.

05:44 PM

Raducanu 1-6 *1-0 Wang (denotes the next server)

Raducanu goes 0-30 up with an immediate opportunity to do some damage on Wang's serve. But Wang's forehand is so difficult to read. Even when forced to kneel on the baseline to defend, she hits her 12th winner, following it up with her 13th in the very next point.

But Raducanu is undeterred. She gets a chance at a break point, and a rare error from Wang - only her fourth of the match - gets Raducanu the perfect start to this second set. She's up a break, but can she stop the rot after losing the last three games on her own serve?

Raducanu playing in Linz - Reuters

05:38 PM

WANG WINS THE FIRST SET: Raducanu 1-6 0-0* Wang (denotes the next server)

Three very strong serves and quick points from Raducanu gives her back a semblance of control, and she goes 40-15 up.

But Wang is not letting up. Her quick, deep returns help her claw back to deuce, and an error on Raducanu's forehand sees Wang get a set point. But Raducanu hits a second-serve ace to save it. Then another ace, this time out wide, to get back to game point.

They play a long baseline rally next, but Wang is not interested in grinding out this match with Raducanu and pummels a forehand winner down the line. An error from Raducanu gifts Wang a second set point. Raducanu saves it again with another strong serve, but wastes her hard work with another wide forehand.

Wang gains another set point, after hitting a forehand winner right on the line to end an 18-stroke rally. Yet another winner neutralises any threat of Raducanu extending this set.

What a flawless set of tennis from Wang. Can Raducanu respond?

05:28 PM

Raducanu *1-5 Wang (denotes the next server)

Wang is so comfortable out there. She's opening up the court, taking her opportunities early - and Raducanu hasn't really done anything wrong so far except fail to match her opponent's very, very high level.

She's got to hope that Wang slows down, but she has dropped just one point in the last three games and is on her way to taking the first set.

05:24 PM

Raducanu 1-4* Wang (denotes the next server)

Raducanu is down 0-30 again, mostly because Wang is taking crucial time off her in every point. The Chinese player steps into her return next, hitting a backhand winner. Suddenly Raducanu is staring down the barrel of three break points.

Wang's cross-court shot seals the double break and continues her fine momentum. Raducanu is in trouble here in this first set.

05:21 PM

Raducanu *1-3 Wang (denotes the next server)

Wang's looking very confident out there, despite Raducanu putting up a fight.

After trying to take the first point by the scruff of the neck, upping the aggression and approaching the net, Raducanu is left stranded again by a Wang backhand down the line. Raducanu's next return goes long and Wang quickly wraps up the game, Raducanu's backhand clattering the net to help her hold to love.

05:17 PM

Raducanu 1-2* Wang (denotes the next server)

Two errors from Raducanu puts her at 15-40 down, facing two break points.

The first is saved by Wang's wayward forehand, and the second with a strong defensive point. But Wang is playing very aggressively, swinging freely and then secures another break point with an approach shot.

A passing shot leaving Raducanu stranded at the net, sees Wang makes the first major move of this match. She fist pumps as she goes a break up against the US Open champion.

05:11 PM

Raducanu *1-1 Wang (denotes the next server)

Wang holds easily to 15. At almost 6ft tall, Wang has a strong serve to match and puts it to work in that game.

British coach Iain Hughes, who previously coaches Elina Svitolina, is in the 20-year-old's corner.

05:08 PM

Raducanu 1-0* Wang (denotes the next server)

A couple of aces a good early sign from Raducanu - especially getting one at deuce. Another strong serve secures her the hold.

05:06 PM

We're about to begin!

Raducanu to serve first.

05:00 PM

Hello and welcome...

... to the live blog, where we turn our attention to the Linz Open and Emma Raducanu in Austria.

Raducanu is playing her final tournament of the year, and third since winning the US Open.

After her quarter-final loss at the Transylvania Open she said she was hoping to get a run of good matches to give her momentum to take into her first winter break on the tour, and Wang Xinyu offers a good opportunity to hit the ground running.

Raducanu broke into the world's top 20 earlier this week and enters this tournament as the top seed for the first time in her professional career. She enjoyed a bye through to the last 16 as a result and her opponent today, China's Wang, is ranked 106th in the world, coming through qualifying to get to this point.

The British teenager is the favourite but remains without a coach in Austria, as she continues her search for a replacement for Andrew Richardson, who she parted ways with after the US Open. But the Telegraph revealed earlier today that she could well fill that coaching void very soon. Germany's Torben Beltz, who coached Angelique Kerber to her three major titles, was spotted holding meetings with Raducanu and her team in recent weeks and looks poised to take the job after confirmation on Monday that he and Kerber had ended their working partnership.

For now though Raducanu will continue coaching herself, and has travelled to the Linz Open with a small team including her mother Renee and agent Chris Helliar. This is just her fifth match since her triumph in New York in September, with her first two wins on the WTA tour and two losses under her belt, and she spoke on Sunday of her continued commitment to her sport despite her new-found fame.

"I have been quite busy since the US Open,” Raducanu said. “I’ve been really enjoying everything [but] I made it very, very clear to every single person in my team that I was not going to cancel one training session or practice session for any off-court commitments. That was a non-negotiable for me.”

The match is set to begin shortly - stay with us for all the updates.