Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens live: score and updates from 2022 Australian Open

How to fix Emma Raducanu - with lessons from four bruising defeats

Match expected to start on Margaret Court Arena between 10.30am and 11.15am

10:15 AM

The match will begin ...

... roughly 15 minutes after the completion of the first-round men's match between the wonderful Italian prospect Lorenzo Musetti and Sydneysider Alex de Minaur, the No32 seed. The score currently stands at 6-3, 3-6, 0-6, 1-1.

10:09 AM

Raducanu under the radar – the first-round preview

By Simon Briggs

Whisper it, but Emma Raducanu has arrived at today’s first-round match – which pits her against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens – without having to navigate the usual vortex of marketing, photoshoots and well-meaning advice.

Since September, when she became the first qualifier ever to win a major title, Raducanu has become a lab rat in some giant tennis experiment. The constant scrutiny has been exhausting.

Here in Melbourne, though, her presence has been drowned out by the sheer noise generated by the Novak Djokovic affair. The upshot is that, for once, she has been able to go about her business in relative privacy and comfort.

When asked about the dominant media narrative on Saturday, Raducanu expressed regret that Djokovic’s antics would overshadow Andy Murray’s final in Sydney that same night. For herself, however, she is probably quite grateful to be invisible for once.

It is not so much that Raducanu’s stock has fallen after a sequence of dicey results. You can still see a giant poster of her on the riverside walk that leads from Federation Square – the city’s central point – to the Australian Open’s courts. You can still watch the videos being released by her various commercial partners, most recently Nike.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain on a practice court before her round one match against Sloane Stephens

And yet, the difference this week has been that Raducanu feels like a mere participant, rather than the face of the event – a status she has become used to at the lesser WTA stops on her calendar since her US Open breakthrough.

Yes, she has been granted the night-session match on Tuesday on Melbourne Park’s second-string stadium, the Margaret Court Arena. The is certainly a step up from her only previous appearance at this event, when she lost in the first round of the 2019 juniors to Japan’s Himari Sato, now the world No710.

But Raducanu’s floodlit prominence today is not all about her US Open miracle. It also reflects the presence of two major champions in the same match – something that cannot be said of any other first-round tie. Stephens – who married the former Sunderland striker Jozy Altidore in Miami on New Year’s Day – is also a decent draw.

Despite a mediocre ranking of No68 – which reflects her patchy work ethic rather than any shortage of talent – Stephens motivates herself for the majors and has a collection of notable scalps. It was here in Melbourne, all the way back in 2013, that she beat Serena Williams in the quarter-finals – and then followed up by complaining that a bitter Williams had unfollowed her as a result.

Never lacking in self-esteem, Stephens covers the court superbly, displaying the athleticism that made her father an NFL running back. She has no noticeable weaknesses in her game – unless you count a tendency to get down on herself when things aren’t going well.

Neither woman has had the ideal pre-season, with Raducanu contracting Covid and Stephens focusing on her nuptials. Raducanu, though, is particularly keen to extend her stay in this sunkissed country. She has already taken a shellacking in Sydney from Elena Rybakina, who allowed her only one game in the briefest of contests. A second blowout would hardly set her new partnership with coach Torben Beltz off on the right foot.

08:00 AM

Good morning

And welcome to coverage of Emma Raducanu, US Open champion and, it would seem more importantly to some, Sports Personality of the Year award winner in 2021, against the 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens. To say that Raducanu has hit every significant on-court obstacle in her path since winning at Flushing Meadows would be a little flattering given how disappointing, with mitigation owing to her lack of experience and the troubled quest for a long-term coaching relationship, the end of 2021 and beginning of this year have been, but the 19-year-old is convinced the tribulations will ultimately make her a much stronger player.

"There are still so many areas of my game that I need to develop," she told Eleanor Crooks of the Press Association on Sunday. "Playing these players who have been doing it for a long time or have more experience on the tour, they're more used to this.

"I feel like this patch of maybe losing every single week, it's a great step in my development. I think it's going to make me a stronger and better player going forward because, if I keep being shown what's wrong, then it'll kick in and I'll learn and become even better."

"One of my goals last year was to try to make it into qualifying here so to be here in the main draw I think is a great achievement," said Raducanu, who is the 17th seed and making her Australian Open debut after winning only one game in her first-round defeat in Sydney last week.

"This year I just want to enjoy every time I go out on court and look back at the end of the year and see an upward trend. I want to look back and be in a better position than I started even if I know there are going to be ups and downs.

"I feel like I could have put in a lot of good work and I had 10 days of a great pre-season, I was training five or six hours a day, doing great work, and then when I landed in Abu Dhabi to test positive [for Covid-19] was definitely a bit of a blow because I was very excited to continue with that work and feel very strong for this season.

"But I feel like it's a little bit of misfortune for all the great luck I've had the last year so I've just got to believe and keep working and start building from now."

Beltz is best known for a long association with three-time grand slam champion Angelique Kerber.

Raducanu has regularly chopped and changed coaches, including deciding not to extend a short-term arrangement with Andrew Richardson despite him guiding her to the title in New York.

The prompted much head-scratching from many pundits but Raducanu has seen positive early signs from her partnership with Beltz.

"We had a very good start," she said. "We were in London for the first 10 days and we were keen to keep going but I feel like this small bit of turbulence is definitely a good show of how we work together.

"We came out strong. He's a very happy guy, very positive and I'm very motivated to be on the court.

"For the last week we've only had the chance to gradually build up my game and the hours haven't been crazy because otherwise I'll get injured if I play too much. It hasn't been ideal but it's just been generic building up and getting ready as much as possible for my match."