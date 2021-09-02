Emma Raducanu vs Zhang Shuai, US Open 2021: live score and latest updates

Emma Raducanu is bidding to reach the third round of the US Open - Shutterstock

04:53 PM

Raducanu 6-2, 2-0 Zhang* (*denotes next server)

Slightly flat from Raducanu as her first serve goes missing for the first time this match. The teenager loses her rhythm temporarily, but fortunately watches Zhang swing long with a slower second serve for 30-all.

Raducanu steps in to dispatch a high volley at the net, and backs it up with an ace down the T. Even when her level drops slightly, she quickly gets back on track.

04:49 PM

Raducanu* 6-2, 1-0 Zhang (*denotes next server)

Zhang looked a bit bewildered at the changeover at the end of that last set, probably stunned by how fast the young pretender raced through the games.

Another crucial moment on the world No 49's serve at 30-all and Raducanu is all over her rival again, moving to break point. Zhang puts the teenager back in her box, stepping in to dispatch a short service reply.

Raducanu keeps putting the pressure on, and at the third break point, she makes early inroads in the second set as Zhang strikes into the middle. One-way traffic. RADUCANU BREAKS.

Flying high on Court 10 👌@EmmaRaducanu with some wonderful tennis to win the first set 6-2 vs Shuai Zhang #USOpen pic.twitter.com/HWflW2Uoqk — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) September 2, 2021

04:41 PM

Raducanu 6-2 Zhang* (*denotes next server)

So sign of nerves at the start of this crucial service game as Raducanu steers her way to 30-0. She catches Zhang cold at the baseline with a brilliant forehand down the line, and it all looks a little too easy for the teenager out there. Three set points now, she just needs one. A quite beautiful backhand crosscourt winner secures the first set. RADUCANU WINS FIRST SET.

04:38 PM

Raducanu* 5-2 Zhang (*denotes next server)

Ball-striking at its best from Raducanu as she backs up a perfect forehand down the line, with a crosscourt winner for 0-30.

Zhang races through the next two points, draws level, but she appears to be in a rush to get on with this match despite the opening set running away from her.

Raducanu pulls at a backhand on the baseline as Zhang holds. The Briton will return from the changeover serving for the opening set.

04:34 PM

Raducanu 5-1 Zhang* (*denotes next server)

Such composure from Raducanu as she surges to 40-0. She's completely dominating on her serve. Sending down plenty of first serves, and dictating play when getting into the rallies. Zhang swings and makes a forehand winner, and then gets herself into position in a flash ready for the next serve. But the Chinese player just doesn't have a read on Raducanu's game as yet. A comfortable hold.

04:31 PM

Raducanu* 4-1 Zhang (*denotes next server)

Zhang recovers from a watching a service return fly past her to recover her rhythm for 30-15. But just as I type, another double allows Raducanu another free point. Zhang works Raducanu during the next rally, pushing her to the corner and mopping up the reply at the net. But the Briton won't go away, swatting away all of Zhang's groundstrokes on the baseline, and draws the error for deuce.

Raducanu keeps her foot on the gas, draws another error to bring up another break point. Zhang uses all of her experience to strike a reply which catches her rival off balance. But Raducanu won't give up this game without a fight, pegging Zhang back to a third deuce.

A beautiful sweeping forehand winner keeps Raducanu alive for another deuce, but Zhang is being forced to dig deep but can't quite get over the line.

Finally, after a series of deuces, Raducanu brings up another break point. And she makes the breakthrough with a superb service return winner which draws surprise and delight in equal measure from the crowd. RADUCANU BREAKS AGAIN

04:22 PM

Raducanu 3-1 Zhang* (*denotes next server)

A quite brilliant start from Raducanu as she races through her service game to love. She gives herself a nod of approval, as she should.

04:19 PM

Raducanu* 2-1 Zhang (*denotes next server)

Zhang starting to settle on her serve now, picking up her first run of points before striking a forehand long for 30-15.

A second serve ace gets a first hold on the board for Zhang.

04:16 PM

Raducanu 2-0 Zhang* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu recovers from a mini-break down at 0-30 to reel her Chinese opponent level with a solid overhead at the net.

Two more straight points, and the teenager consolidates the break. Impressive start.

04:11 PM

Raducanu* 1-0 Zhang (*denotes next server)

China's world No 49 opens service proceedings and Raducanu produces her first brief fist pump with a decent service return. She backs it up by stepping into a short ball and dispatches a winner crosscourt for 0-30.

A double fault hands the Briton three break points and she's off to a flying start with a break to love. RADUCANU BREAKS.

04:06 PM

Players are out

The sun is out and it's glorious conditions out on Court 10 as Raducanu and Zhang go through their warm-ups. A crowd is building, despite the difficulty for some spectators to get to the site with the subway only reopening an hour or so ago, following those flash floods.

04:04 PM

Raducanu's technique 'better than Gauff'

Ahead of today's second-round clash, Raducanu has been declared a grand slam winner in waiting. In fact the teenager has impressed professional-turned-pundit Daniela Hantuchova so much that her technique is said to be better than American hotshot Coco Gauff.

“Emma has it all, whatever it takes to become not only a top-ten player but I believe also a grand-slam champion. “There is not one part of her game where I would say ‘This needs to improve.’ Unlike Coco Gauff, where I feel like technically she needs to improve a lot of things. Emma is ahead. “Technically there are no mistakes but also the mental strength she showed today, that is something very special. “Plus the joy she brings. She really connects to the crowd. She is going to be able to gain a lot of energy from the fans all around the world. As soon as she smiles everyone is going to be on her side. We saw it today, playing on a big court for the first time in America, everyone is trying to get photos with her. I can’t even imagine the future that she has in front of her.”

Raducanu has been connecting with the fans in the States - Shutterstock

03:51 PM

Delayed start after flash flooding

The USTA pushed back the start time on all the ground courts by an hour to 12pm New York time (5pm BST) following the flash flooding and tornadoes that hit last night.

The city is still cleaning up this morning, with the US Open car park still deep underway.

This is also the state of some of the parking lots at the US Open (as seen from the Boardwalk from the subway). pic.twitter.com/EsxvjWyY9R — Cheryl Harris (@cdh111) September 2, 2021

A parking lot at the USTABJKNTC pic.twitter.com/9MYEdjdAXM — Joe Fleming (@ByJoeFleming) September 2, 2021

03:28 PM

Can Raducanu keep fine run going?

And so it is left to 18-year-old Emma Raducanu to fly the flag for British women's players at this year's final grand slam.

Quite remarkable given little was known of the teenager outside tennis circles some 10 weeks ago. Her stunning run to the fourth round on her senior major debut at Wimbledon this summer has been backed up by a confident display in qualifying and the opening round of Flushing Meadows. Her rapid rise is not only making back-page news in the UK, but drawing a growing audience in the States.

Raducanu's refreshing approach has enthralled the crowd at the US Open, and now the Briton hopes to continue what has already been a stunning run in New York by reaching the third round.

After coming through her first-round with a straight-sets win over Stefanie Vogele, today she faces China's Zhang Shuai, a player she came up against at the start of her hard court season at the Silicon Valley Classic in early August, and lost 6-3, 6-2.

Raducanu feels she has come a long way in a short space of time since that defeat in brutal hot conditions.

"I have played four matches at the US Open and I'm feeling very comfortable here in the conditions, I feel I have acclimatised well due to the few weeks I have had in the States," the Londoner said.

"I don't think you can compare any two tournaments because there are so many different variables but I'm enjoying my time here."

Raducanu, who revealed she speaks Mandarin with her Chinese mother, said: "I know Zhang, we speak quite a lot in Mandarin whenever we see each other.

"We got on well and she is a great player. I played her in San Jose, it was my first game on the hard courts.

"I am going into it this time with the learning from our first one. Hopefully it can be a good rematch and I feel I have come quite far with my game since."

Despite her swift rise to prominence, Raducanu doesn't feel under pressure to meet the growing expectations.

"I feel like I am learning so much, being around these players and hitting with them, I feel like I am absorbing it all, so I don't feel any pressure. It is all a free swing and bonus for me because I don't have anything to lose.

"Still everything is so new to me and I just love New York, the buzz and everything. Walking around the city, it is such an amazing experience. I am just enjoying it and I want to stay here as long as possible so I will keep fighting."