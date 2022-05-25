Emma Raducanu falls apart to exit French Open in disappointing fashion

Emma Raducanu was well beaten by her Belarusian opponent - AFP

Raducanu wins first set but loses second and third in one-sided fashion

Sasnovich again proves too strong for Brit, having also beaten her at Indian Wells last October

For the second slam running, Emma Raducanu suffered a three-set exit in the second round. It was a brutal lesson for a woman who fought like crazy again, but simply didn’t have the equipment to deal with Aliaksandra Sasnovich – her devastating Belarusian opponent.

The scoreline – 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 – suggests that Sasnovich cruised through the second and third sets. This is only partly true.

She did enjoy a ferocious purple patch at the start of the second set, when almost every shot screamed off her racket and onto the line. But there was a tense phase early in the third when Raducanu had her backed up on the ropes during a 13-minute service game, soaking up as many as five break points.

That was the moment when Sasnovich found some razor-sharp ripostes under pressure, and saved herself from being drawn into the dogfight that Raducanu wanted so badly. The question marks had been wiped from her brain, as if by a reboot at the mains, and she surged forward again with total certainty.

The statistics say that Sasnovich struck 45 winners to 24 unforced errors – which is elite quality – but that Raducanu was a long way behind on 17 and 33 respectively.

What those statistics don’t tell you is how the balance of play was swung by the accuracy of Sasnovich’s drop-shot – a vital option on the clay, which Raducanu barely uses. Or how Sasnovich’s forehand developed into a Ferrari – at least once she had loosened up after a tense first-set display – while Raducanu’s was more of a milk float. Her pace off that wing was well below par, and allowed the ball to sit up in the court for her opponent to feast on.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich became more and more relentless as the match wore on - GETTY IMAGES

In the circumstances, Raducanu did well to seize the first set. She was leaning heavily on her backhand, which is by far her strongest suit at the moment. Her balance of groundstrokes resembles that of Andy Murray, in that she has to be in terrific flow and confidence to really start striking that forehand.

Story continues

And so to the grass, which should suit Raducanu’s relatively flat ball-striking a lot more than clay, where top-spin is king. With Wimbledon now reduced to the status of an exhibition, only four weeks remain for her to add to her tally of rankings points before she will start losing some of the massive scores she racked up last season.

Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich, as it happened:

11:29 AM

That's all for our live coverage

... but stick with us, as we'll have an in-depth report on the match to come.

11:29 AM

Disappointment for Raducanu

11:27 AM

Big milestone for Sasnovich

11:24 AM

Sasnovich says Raducanu 'a great player'

"I love the French public and I hope next time they will support me," Sasnovich laughs.

"I heard that for Emma they were more [behind her] because she's a Grand Slam champion. She's a great player."

11:22 AM

Sasnovich pleased with her performance

"I was happy with the way I played," she says. "I didn't even think that I could win, I just played point-by-point so when I got the winner I was happy.

"I tried to play more aggressive I think and, mentally, I was ready, you know, to play point-by-point, like I said."

11:14 AM

GAME, SET, MATCH

Raducanu refuses to go quietly, winning a couple of spirited rallies. Nonetheless, Sasnovich is relentless and seals victory with a lightning shot down the line.

11:09 AM

Raducanu* 6-3, 1-6, 1-5 Sasnovich (*denotes server)

There can only be one winner now. Sasnovich earns a break point and, after a brief rally, Raducanu sends a return beyond the baseline.

11:05 AM

Raducanu 6-3, 1-6, 1-4 Sasnovich* (*denotes server)

Sasnovich holds serve in ominous style. Can Raducanu turn this around somehow?

11:03 AM

Raducanu* 6-3, 1-6, 1-3 Sasnovich (*denotes server)

That could be decisive.

Raducanu looks well-placed to hold but, slowly, inexorably, Sasnovich grinds her way to break point. She takes it, leaving Raducanu in a very precarious position indeed.

10:59 AM

Raducanu 6-3, 1-6, 1-2 Sasnovich* (*denotes server)

It's much better from Raducanu, who seems to have found her feet again.

The pair exchange points before Sasnovich leaves a driven shot to the baseline which, as it turns out, is in. Sasnovich produces a big winner, but then sends the game to deuce with a wild miss. Raducanu wins a point at the net and, suddenly, she has the chance to break. It goes begging after she fluffs a return down the line and Sasnovich takes advantage, but Raducanu forces another deuce.

Raducanu wins four further break points, but Sasnovich defends all four in steely fashion. She finally seals the game after forcing Raducanu into a couple of miscues.

Raducanu laments her missed opportunity - REUTERS

10:44 AM

Raducanu* 6-3, 1-6, 1-1 Sasnovich (*denotes server)

Sasnovich ups the pressure on Raducanu, winning the first two points. The Brit hauls it back to 30-30 with a volleyed winner at the net, but Sasnovich nabs a break point.

Raducanu covers her face with her hands, but doesn't give up. Sasnovich squanders the break, then misjudges a drop shot and hands Raducanu the game with a return which ripples the net.

10:38 AM

Third set: Raducanu 6-3, 1-6, 0-1 Sasnovich* (*denotes server)

Raducanu shows her fighting spirit, winning a couple of points and making Sasnovich uncomfortable.

The Belarusian holds firm, however, winning her first service game of the third set.

10:32 AM

Raducanu has left the court

... meaning there'll be a short wait before the third and final set.

10:29 AM

Raducanu* 6-3, 1-6 Sasnovich (*denotes server)

Sasnovich earns two set points with another crafty drop shot. Raducanu fails to delay the inevitable, driving a return into the net.

10:27 AM

Raducanu 6-3, 1-5 Sasnovich* (*denotes server)

Sasnovich holds serve emphatically. Raducanu really needs time to regroup.

10:25 AM

Raducanu* 6-3, 1-4 Sasnovich (*denotes server)

Raducanu looks ready to write off the second set, with Sasnovich winning another break point.

The Brit saves it with an excellent serve, then wins a couple of points on the bounce to end her four-game losing streak. This set isn't quite over yet, as it turns out.

10:20 AM

Raducanu 6-3, 0-4 Sasnovich* (*denotes server)

Sasnovich blasts through the first two points, but Raducanu comes to the net and wins a rally at close quarters. It doesn't swing the momentum, however, with Sasnovich seeing out the game with ease.

10:15 AM

Raducanu* 6-3, 0-3 Sasnovich (*denotes server)

Raducanu tries to steady herself in the face of an absolute onslaught from Sasnovich. The game goes to deuce and the Brit takes advantage, but fails to cinch it.

Sasnovich gets a break point, which Raducanu saves with a winner which brushes the line. Sasnovich gets a second but Raducanu repeats the trick. Raducanu earns another advantage, but Sasnovich produces an unstoppable winner before claiming a fourth break point. This time, Raducanu has no answer to a devilish drop shot and Sasnovich has a double break.

Sasnovich has roared back into the match - AP

10:03 AM

Raducanu 6-3, 0-2 Sasnovich* (*denotes server)

Sasnovich means business here. She wins her first service game of the second set to love.

10:02 AM

Second set: Raducanu* 6-3, 0-1 Sasnovich (*denotes server)

Well, that's quite a response from Sasnovich.

The Belarusian breaks Raducanu immediately, using her drop shot to great effect before leathering a forehand beyond her opponent's reach.

09:56 AM

Raducanu 6-3 Sasnovich* (*denotes server)

Sasnovich makes the first double fault of the match, then follows up with an unforced error. Having looked the more confident player in the opening exchanges, she suddenly seems rattled.

She pulls one back after a miss from Raducanu, but then cedes two set points. Raducanu takes her opportunity at the first time of asking, winning an extended rally with a pinpoint shot.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich plays a desperate shot - AFP

09:51 AM

Raducanu* 5-3 Sasnovich (*denotes server)

Raducanu is in trouble after Sasnovich wins the first two points, the latter with a genius dink. The Brit recovers, however, thanks to a thudding forehand and a narrow miss from her opponent.

Raducanu then produces the first ace of the match to make it 40-30. She kills the game with a whipped shot down the line.

09:47 AM

Drinks break

We'll be back underway in just a moment.

09:46 AM

Raducanu 4-3 Sasnovich* (*denotes server)

It's a much simpler service game, this one, with Sasnovich winning to love.

09:44 AM

Raducanu* 4-2 Sasnovich (*denotes server)

Raducanu starts the game strongly, but allows Sasnovich to claw her way into it. The Belarusian earns a break point with a stinging shot to the margins, but Raducanu defends it well.

At deuce, Raducanu wins a vicious rally before screaming a triumphant: "Come on!" She wraps things up after tempting Sasnovich into a shot which goes long.

09:37 AM

Raducanu 3-2 Sasnovich* (*denotes server)

Sasnovich picks up the first couple of points, then skews a shot wide after a fizzing return from Raducanu.

Raducanu follows up with two slashed cross-court winners, giving her a first break point. She takes it, dragging Sasnovich around the court before leaving her stranded with a thumping forehand.

Raducanu breaks! - REUTERS

09:32 AM

Raducanu* 2-2 Sasnovich (*denotes server)

Sasnovich wins a rally at the net after another smart drop shot. Raducanu battles to 40-30, but makes an unforced error at the net and the game goes to deuce.

Sasnovich wrangles the first break point of the match, then another, but Raducanu saves both. Raducanu then wins a lengthy rally with an excellent slice, Sasnovich plays a killer cross-court winner, but the Brit finally sees things out by teasing a couple of misses from her opponent.

09:22 AM

Raducanu 1-2 Sasnovich* (*denotes server)

Sasnovich brings out the first drop shot of the match, catching Raducanu cold. She looks to be breezing through her second service game, but Raducanu digs out a couple of points before finally succumbing.

09:17 AM

Raducanu* 1-1 Sasnovich (*denotes server)

Sasnovich drags Raducanu into a series of energetic rallies, but the Brit covers the court well and dominates her first service game.

09:12 AM

First set: Emma Raducanu 0-1 Aliaksandra Sasnovich* (*denotes server)

Raducanu plays a couple of loose returns, then wins a point with a clever shot to the baseline. Sasnovich keeps her cool and serves out the game comfortably.

09:04 AM

Sasnovich to serve first

Will that play into Raducanu's hands? We're about to find out.

09:03 AM

Both players out on Court Suzanne Lenglen

... and getting their pre-match debrief from the umpire. We're about to get underway here.

09:02 AM

Raducanu over her jitters?

"I really enjoyed my first match," Raducanu says. "It's always difficult with a first round match as there's always that element of nerves.

"The city, the fans and the crowd... the atmosphere here is definitely really involved. I like that, that they get behind any player, it's definitely way more entertaining."

08:58 AM

Not long to go now

We're a couple of minutes away from the start of the match, so buckle up.

08:57 AM

A reminder

... that the French Open is being broadcast on Eurosport, in case you're wondering how to watch this match live.

08:49 AM

Raducanu enjoying French Open debut, it seems

08:34 AM

What happened the last time Raducanu played Sasnovich?

08:16 AM

Good morning

By Uche Amako

Hello and welcome to coverage of Emma Raducanu's second round match at the French Open against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Raducanu demonstrated her grit and determination on Monday as she overcame 17-year-old Czech qualifier Linda Noskova.

"Honestly, I have no expectations of myself. You know I am really happy to be able to be competing here after Rome," she said.

"I really fought hard to be here in this second round and I am looking forward to try to stay as long as possible."

Today she comes up against Sasnovich, who she lost to convincingly at Indian Wells last year in what was her first tournament after winning the US Open.

Injuries have disrupted Raducanu's season so far but she has been hitting the gym in an effort to increase her staying power.

"I think that it is definitely improving. One thing that I have been doing in the lead-up for this week and the whole of last week, I was doing a lot in the gym.

"A lot before practice, after practice, just keeping all the muscles fired up. It's something I probably haven't really done before, train through tournaments.

"Yeah, I am pretty pleased with how I was out there physically, and I feel really good, to be honest.

"I think definitely players kind of know more about me, and they would have seen me play more, whereas last year, maybe if I was just a random qualifier, they wouldn't have put as much research [in] or looked at me, how I would play.

"To counteract that I'm always looking to improve in all sorts of aspects. I think one was definitely physically, just to be able to last in the longer points, especially on the clay courts.

"Also just adding elements of unpredictability in whatever way that may be."

Stay with us for build-up and the latest updates from Paris.