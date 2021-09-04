Emma Raducanu blasts into US Open fourth round with devastating 6-0, 6-1 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo

Emma Raducanu Sara Sorribes Tormo US Open 2021 live score latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

Court 17 at Flushing Meadows can seat 2,700 people. But if Emma Raducanu fulfils the potential she is showing this fortnight – which every pundit agrees is the potential to win majors – then many thousands more will claim to have been there for this astonishing statement victory.

Facing an apparently tough opponent in Sara Sorribes Tormo, Raducanu turned in an almost surreal display of mastery. She has won some extraordinary matches already this summer, but to drop just one game against the world No41 was a mind-boggling outcome.

This is just not supposed to happen. Experienced battlers like Sorribes Tormo – a former European junior champion who finally cracked the world’s top 50 this season at the age of 24 – do not get bodyslammed 6-0, 6-1 in the third round of majors. Especially not by 18-year-olds making their debut in an overseas grand slam.

The cameras caught Sorribes Tormo holding her head in her hands at one changeover in the middle of the second set, and no wonder. She was clearly bemused and befuddled by the lightning strikes that were coming at her. And no matter how many times she looked at her coach, Silvia Soler Espinosa, no answers presented themselves.

Raducanu has been coming out of the blocks like Dina Asher-Smith, a fellow alumnus of Newstead Wood School in Bromley, ever since she began her run in the qualifying tournament almost a fortnight ago. The difference this time was that she didn’t slow down after the first 25 minutes or so, but just kept sprinting.

The odd thing was how little threat was coming from the far side of the net. Sorribes Tormo was paralysed – like a rodent hypnotised by the swaying hood of a cobra. Her gameplan ... well, did she even have a gameplan?

When the ball came on her forehand, she looped it back with height and spin. On her backhand, she chiselled out a slice. In both cases, there was no attacking intent.

Sorribes Tormo was hoping that the switch of spin would earn her easy errors, but Raducanu only took a couple of minutes to adjust. After one or two early miscues, she realised that she needed to keep her racket-speed high when attacking her opponent’s slice, and from then on there were no freebies.

Until the last ten minutes – when nerves weighted slightly on her racket arm – the only errors Raducanu made were what a coach calls “good errors”. Meaning that the player has taken on a makeable shot with positive intent and missed it by a small margin. Her shot selection was watertight on every point and there was no dip in intensity.

Emma Raducanu Sara Sorribes Tormo US Open 2021

“I was playing very well,” Raducanu told Amazon Prime after the match. “I know Sara is an extremely tough opponent who doesn't make it easy so you have to be on your game every single point. You have to work really hard. I am just really happy I was able to maintain my level and really stay on it at the end.

“For this one I knew the plan was that I had to hit through her,” Raducanu added. “I had to hit the corners. If you trade against her you come out in second place. I just took the game to her and hit more winners than errors today.”

When Sorribes Tormo realised that there weren’t going to be any donations coming her way, she had no back-up plan. Her first attacking forehand arrived with the scoreline reading 6-0, 3-0 to Raducanu, and earned an almost ironic cheer from a crowd that must have wondered how she had made it here in the first place.

This was out of character from a tough competitor who has logged some superb results this year, including a straight-sets victory over world No 1 Ashleigh Barty at the Tokyo Olympics. One can only imagine that playing Raducanu brings an extra level of psychological stress because you feel like you should be bossing this teenager around. When she comes out and plays with this sort of controlled aggression, backed up by a poise and aura that is as palpable as it is indefinable, the effect seems to be deeply demoralising.

It could have been even worse for Sorribes Tormo. In her final service game, she saw Raducanu bring up match point for the dreaded 6-0, 6-0 double-bagel, only to miscue the ensuing service return way out of court. Sorribes Tormo managed to avoid that ignominy with a rare serve and volley, which sealed her only game of the match and brought up what was only her fifth winner. Raducanu, by contrast, hit 23.

Emma Raducanu Sara Sorribes Tormo US Open 2021

“I have got a great team around me,” said Raducanu as the crowd saluted her at the end of the match. “We are sticking to the same routines. I'm into the second week. I never thought I would be here. The crowd is so amazing. Honestly they helped me through so many moments.”

Remarkably, she has now reached the last 16 of her first two majors – an almost unheard-of feat. And her fourth-round match will be played on Monday’s Labour Day holiday, giving her another chance to captivate an increasingly excited New York audience. Perhaps this win didn’t have quite the same impact as fellow 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez’s ousting of Naomi Osaka on Friday night. But in its own way, it said just as much about its precocious teenage star.

Emma Raducanu vs Sara Sorribes Tormo, as it happened

09:40 PM

09:21 PM

Tim enjoyed what he saw

09:11 PM

The bookies like Raducanu's chances...

British player Emma Raducanu is now just 12-1 (from 33-1) with bookmaker Coral to win the 2021 US Open after she made it through to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows on her debut in the Grand Slam tournament.

"Emma Raducanu was sensational in her third round match at the US Open, dropping just one game. Her odds continue to tumble to lift the trophy on what would be a dream debut in the Grand Slam event," said Coral's John Hill.

"Raducanu is quickly become the new hero of British tennis and patriotic support is picking up pace ahead of her fourth round tie," added Hill.

09:01 PM

In case you missed it

The Billie Jean King Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, New York, is as unlike Wimbledon as it comes. Sheltered British visitors are often shocked by the loud music, the smell of popcorn and the over-arching sense of chaos. So the excited screaming directed at Emma Raducanu felt entirely on-brand. The noise was of the sort usually prompted by a heartthrob such as Grigor Dimitrov or Rafael Nadal. But here was an 18-year-old British starlet, playing her first US Open, and being serenaded by a gang of young women at the courtside. Unknown in her own country only a couple of months ago, Raducanu is swiftly going international.

Tennis correspondent Simon Briggs on the 'Queen of New York'. Read more here.

08:55 PM

Who could Raducanu play next?

Raducanu awaits the winner of Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers which is the opening match of the night session tonight.

Emma Raducanu Sara Sorribes Tormo US Open 2021

08:43 PM

'Take a bow girl'

08:39 PM

All aboard the Raducanu hype train

Speaking on Amazon Prime, Greg Rusedski reckons Raducanu is the most impressive British player he's seen since Andy Murray.

Then Annabel Croft says Raducanu is playing at a Grand Slam title winning level, comparing her to Iga Swiatek and Bianca Andreescu.

08:29 PM

A winner's delight

Emma Raducanu Sara Sorribes Tormo US Open 2021

Emma Raducanu Sara Sorribes Tormo US Open 2021

Emma Raducanu Sara Sorribes Tormo US Open 2021

08:22 PM

Anyone disagree?

08:14 PM

The winning moment

08:10 PM

Raducanu* 6-0 6-1 Sorribes Tormo (*denotes server)

Sorribes Tormo nets a backhand, 15-15. Great second serve into the body of Sorribes Tormo by Raducanu, 30-15.

Another lengthy exchanges and Raducanu nets a forehand. Some nerves perhaps?

What am I talking about? Raducanu responds with a big first serve which Sorribes Tormo nets. Match point!

RADUCANU FOREHAND WINNER. Outstanding performance by Raducanu from start to finish.

08:05 PM

Raducanu 6-0 5-1 Sorribes Tormo* (*denotes server)

BOOOM. Raducanu cross court forehand winner to start the game. Sorribes Tormo forehand drifts wide, 0-30.

Better from Sorribes Tormo as she hits a forehand winner, 15-30. Good serve by Sorribes Tormo and Raducanu nets the return, 30-30.

Raducanu goes for it again on the return but her forehand goes long, 40-30. But she responds with a calmly executed point, finishing with a volley winner.

Match point Raducanu after Sorribes Tormo nets a backhand. Wild return by the teen. Got a bit excited there I think.

Longest rally of the match, Sorribes Tormo hangs on and Raducanu makes the error. Raducanu dismisses a Sorribes Tormo second serve with a 86mph forehand return.

Sorribes Tormo does eventually hold with an overhead winner. Fair play.

07:55 PM

Raducanu* 6-0 5-0 Sorribes Tormo (*denotes server)

She's almost there folks. She holds to 15 to win her eleventh game in a row. She's one game away from a double bagel.

Astonishing scenes on Court 17.

07:51 PM

Raducanu 6-0 4-0 Sorribes Tormo* (*denotes server)

Sorribes Tormo had her head in her hands at the changeover and it's no surprise given the beatdown she's taking.

But she starts this game off strongly with a backhand winner at the end of a 17 shot rally. Deep Raducanu return catches out Sorribes Tormo again, 30-15. Sorribes Tormo forced to defend and shanks a forehand long, 30-30.

Raducanu loves a target and Sorribes Tormo approaches the net and is passed again by a blistering backhand, break point.

Saved by Sorribes Tormo when Raducanu's return goes wide. Second break point for Raducanu after a forehand winner. And she keeps on going to break again!

TEN GAMES IN A ROW!

07:45 PM

Raducanu* 6-0 3-0 Sorribes Tormo (*denotes server)

Couple of errors by Raducanu opens the door for Sorribes Tormo, 0-30. Sorribes Tormo slices a backhand into the net, 15-30. A big first serve from Raducanu and Sorribes Tormo's return flies long.

Smart tennis by Raducanu. A wide serve and she finishes with a drive forehand winner. And she holds again when Sorribes Tormo goes long.

NINE GAMES IN A ROW!

07:42 PM

Raducanu 6-0 2-0 Sorribes Tormo* (*denotes server)

Sorribes Tormo is being tormented at the moment. The world No 41 is spraying the ball all over the court. Raducanu is not giving her any time to breath.

Good volleying at the net from Sorribes Tormo, haven't seen much of that today, 15-30. Raducanu comes forward again and finishes with a smash winner, two break points.

Sorribes Tormo saves the first when Raducanu nets a backhand. But not the second. More relentless hitting by Raducanu, pushing Sorribes Tormo back, and she finishes with a backhand winner down the line.

EIGHT GAMES IN A ROW.

07:36 PM

Second set: Raducanu* 6-0 1-0 Sorribes Tormo (*denotes server)

Raducanu forehand winner, 30-0. Back to back errors by Raducanu makes it 30-30. But she responds with another backhand winner.

And she seals her seventh game in a row with a forehand winner at the net.

07:32 PM

Raducanu 6-0 Sorribes Tormo* (*denotes server)

Sorribes Tormo continues to struggle with the weight of shot from Raducanu.

HUGE forehand return winner by Raducanu brings up three break points. And she completes a bagel after a series of huge backhands pushes Sorribes Tormo back and the teenager finishes the point with a backhand winner down the line.

Seriously impressive stuff from Raducanu.

07:27 PM

Raducanu* 5-0 Sorribes Tormo (*denotes server)

Sorribes Tormo has no idea how to withstand this barrage from Raducanu at the moment. The teen holds to love to take a commanding lead.

07:25 PM

Raducanu 4-0 Sorribes Tormo* (*denotes server)

Every time Raducanu rushes Sorribes Tormo, she gets some joy. This time Sorribes Tormo nets a forehand after a deep return by Raducanu, 0-15.

Sorribes Tormo's backhand slice drifts wide, 15-30. More high level, aggressive tennis by Raducanu. No backing off and Sorribes Tormo nets a backhand. Two break point Raducanu.

Too much on this occasion from Raducanu as she puts a backhand wide. But she gets a second break of the match when more heavy hitting leads to Sorribes Tormo netting a backhand.

07:19 PM

Raducanu* 3-0 Sorribes Tormo (*denotes server)

Back to back double faults from Raducanu, 15-30. She takes the speed off her next first serve and Sorribes Tormo makes the forehand error.

A forehand into the tramlines by Sorribes Tormo makes it 40-30 and Raducanu holds when Sorribes Tormo's return flies long.

Perfect start to the match by the British teen.

07:15 PM

Raducanu 2-0 Sorribes Tormo* (*denotes server)

Raducanu has returned brilliantly all tournament and she drills a forehand return at Sorribes Tormo and finishes the point off at the net, 15-30.

First backhand winner of the day from Raducanu, 30-30. Keep a tally of those, it's her best shot.

Another backhand winner by Raducanu, break point. Good save by Sorribes Tormo as she makes it deuce with a volley winner.

Second break point for Raducanu after Sorribes Tormo nets a forehand. Opportunity missed by Raducanu. She puts a backhand return just long.

This game has gone over 10 minutes and Sorribes Tormo still can't get out. Raducanu is dominating the baseline exchanges. Third break chance for Raducanu after Sorribes Tormo frames a forehand.

And she gets the early break. Raducanu dictating from the baseline, Sorribes Tormo on the defence and eventually the Spaniard makes the error.

07:02 PM

First set: Emma Raducanu* 1-0 Sara Sorribes Tormo (*denotes server)

Sorribes Tormo nets a forehand return on the opening point. Raducanu double fault, 15-15. She then nets a backhand, 15-30.

Booom. Big forehand down the line winner by Raducanu. Forehand long by Sorribes Tormo, 40-30. And Raducanu holds when Sorribes Tormo nets a backhand slice.

Anne Keothavonghas compared Sorribes Tormo to her compatriot David Ferrer.

06:54 PM

Early win for Raducanu

Raducanu wins the toss and opts to serve first. Sorribes Tormo sprints to the baseline Rafael Nadal style.

Five minute warm up is underway.

06:52 PM

Here we go!

Loud cheers for Raducanu as she steps onto court with Sorribes Tormo not far behind.

It's another warm day in New York! 24C and 41 per cent humidity.

06:50 PM

What's happened so far today

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic put on a serving masterclass to beat Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-4 and reach the last 16 of the US Open.

The 11th-seeded Swiss won 85 per cent of her first serve points and smacked four aces to improve to a 3-0 record against Pegula, including a victory over the American at the Tokyo Games that kicked off her gold medal-winning campaign.

17th-seeded Maria Sakkari collected her eighth victory this season against an opponent ranked in the top 20 by defeating two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-3.

Sakkari hit nine aces, was never broken and has made it to Week 2 at the US Open for the second year in a row.

06:35 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to coverage of the latest act in Emma Raducanu's remarkable story.

Raducanu will be aiming to reach the fourth round of back-to-back Grand Slams when she takes on Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo. The 18-year-old has been in fine form in New York, not dropping a set through three rounds of qualifying and the opening two rounds in the main draw.

She retired from her fourth round clash against Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon with breathing difficulties but has already shown her physical improvements in recent weeks. And her conditioning is sure to be tested on Saturday against Spaniard Sorribes Tormo, whose fine year included victory over Ashleigh Barty at the Olympics.

Raducanu said: "Wimbledon just taught me how physical I had to be for every single match and at the end it was my physicality that let me down. But that was my first tournament on the tour at such a high level so, having played four, five weeks, I'm still extremely fresh and new to the whole situation but I think, given the matches I've played, I'm able to keep up a lot more physically and I think that's definitely the biggest standout thing in my game that is going to take me far or is going to limit me."

The teenager already has quite a following and there is likely to be a sizeable crowd on Court 17 for her match. "I'm extremely grateful for all the support I've been receiving here in the States," she said. "Honestly, it's taken me a bit by surprise, but I'm so grateful for everyone who's cheering for me.

"Of course I really want to connect with the fans and people watching because they're doing so much for me, getting me through some really, really tight moments. Connecting with them, I have so much fun, especially the younger kids. I hope that they can get a little bit inspired."