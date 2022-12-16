Defeat for Emma Raducanu on return from injury in Abu Dhabi exhibition

British player Emma Raducanu returns the ball to Tunisian player Ons Jabeur during a tennis match at the International Tennis Centre in Abu Dhabi as part of the Mubadala championship, on December 16, 2022

06:00 PM

Raducanu reacts

I'm rather pleased. Been building in the gym, got back on court the last two weeks and now looking forward to 2023.

05:55 PM

Raducanu 7-5, 3-6 (8-10) Jabeur

Forehand too short by Raducanu and she is punished by a Jabeur forehand winner, 7-6. Another Jabeur error, 8-6.

Jabeur forehand down the line catches the line for a winner, 8-7. Late call but Raducanu's forehand is called out, 8-8.

Brilliant from Jabeur as she drills a forehand down the line for a winner, 8-9. Match point.

Jabeur ace, 8-10. GAME SET MATCH!

05:50 PM

Raducanu 7-5, 3-6 (7-5) Jabeur - MATCH TIEBREAK

Great backhand return by Raducanu, 3-4. Sliced backhand by Jabeur drifts into the tramlines, 4-4. Another sliced backhand by Jabeur goes wide, 5-4.

Raducanu goes for too much on the forehand, 5-5. Raducanu dominates the rally with her forehand, switches to her backhand and Jabeur's defensive forehand is wide, 6-5.

Jabeur returns into the net, 7-5.

05:45 PM

Raducanu 7-5, 3-6 (2-4) Jabeur - MATCH TIEBREAK

Raducanu doesn't do enough with her approach shot and Jabeur punishes her with a forehand winner, 0-1. Raducanu rushes Jabeur into an error, 1-1.

Point of the match ends with Jabeur striking a brilliant forehand winner, 1-2. Hard luck for Raducanu as her backhand hits the top of the net and drops out, 1-3. Jabeur return into the net, 2-3.

This time Jabeur rushes Raducanu into an error after a prolonged rally, 2-4.

05:40 PM

Raducanu* 7-5, 3-6 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Raducanu closes the net expertly and finishes with an angled forehand volley winner, 30-15.

Two set points for Jabeur after Raducanu's forehand drifts wide.

Ace from Jabeur and she takes the second set. That means we go to a 10-point match tiebreak to decide the winner.

05:37 PM

Raducanu 7-5, 3-5 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu backhand into the net, 0-30. Raducanu forehand is called long but Hawkeye says it caught the line and the point goes to the Brit, 30-30.

Relief for Raducanu as she holds when Jabeur flicks a backhand wide.

05:31 PM

Raducanu* 7-5, 2-5 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Raducanu's game is unravelling, a forehand into the net makes it 30-0. She then goes for too much with her forehand return, 40-0.

Great first serve by Jabeur and Raducanu nets. Jabeur is one game away from the set.

05:29 PM

Raducanu 7-5, 2-4 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Ooops. Raducanu chases down a short ball and catches Jabeur in the body with her forehand put away. Fortunately the Tunisian is OK and is all smiles at the awkward moment, 15-0.

Raducanu double fault, 30-30. Jabeur forehand long, 40-30. Raducanu gets a drive volley but miscues it and her forehand flies well long, deuce.

Another Raducanu double fault gives Jabeur a break point. And Jabeur breaks when Raducanu hits a backhand well long.

Strange end to the game, a loss of focus and overhitting from Raducanu.

05:22 PM

Raducanu* 7-5, 2-3 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Lovely point by Jabeur as she gets Raducanu on the defensive and finishes with a forehand winner, 40-15.

And she holds when Raducanu's forehand return down the line goes long.

05:19 PM

Raducanu 7-5, 2-2 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Huge Raducanu forehand into the corner for a winner, 30-0. Doesn't seem like she has any issue with her wrist.

Raducanu overhead winner, 40-0. Raducanu holds when Jabeur tamely nets her return.

05:16 PM

Raducanu* 7-5, 1-2 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Jabeur hasn't played her best but she keeps herself in the match with a routine hold to 30.

05:13 PM

Raducanu 7-5, 1-1 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Jabeur kicks the tennis ball away in frustration after putting a forehand long, 30-0.

On the stretch, Raducanu flicks an excellent backhand down the line, 40-0. Jabeur keeps herself in the game with a deft half volley winner, 40-15.

1-2 punch by Raducanu as she finds her first serve and ends the game with a forehand winner.

05:09 PM

Second Set: Raducanu* 7-5, 0-1 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Cat and mouse at the net between the two players and Jabeur comes out on top with a delicate lob over Raducanu, 30-0.

Outrageous drop shot winner by Jabeur, Raducanu didn't even move, 40-0.

Raducanu backhand goes wide and Jabeur holds.

05:04 PM

Raducanu 7-5 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu moves to 30-0 when Jabeur drags a forehand long. And she finishes the set in fine style with an ace.

A run of four games in a row from Raducanu.

05:00 PM

Raducanu* 6-5 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Raducanu has gone after Jabeur's second serve at every opportunity and she draws the error from the Tunisian.

Break point Raducanu after keeping herself in the rally and finishing with a forehand winner, 30-40.

Break point saved by Jabeur when Raducanu nets a forehand return. Break point Raducanu after another Jabeur double fault.

Back-to-back double faults and Raducanu leads for the first time in the match.

04:56 PM

Raducanu 5-5 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Ace by Raducanu to open the game. Jabeur hits a forehand winner down the line, 30-15.

Raducanu thinks she's hit a backhand winner but it is called out and Hawkeye confirms it, 30-30. 0-2 on challenges now.

Excellent second serve by Raducanu and she finishes with a forehand winner as Jabeur ran the wrong way.

And we are level at 5-5 when Jabeur nets a forehand.

04:52 PM

Raducanu* 4-5 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Three breaks in a row!

Raducanu gets to 15-40 and breaks back for the second time with a blistering forehand winner down the line.

04:51 PM

Raducanu 3-5 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

After doing so well to break back, Raducanu has a shocking game and Jabeur breaks again.

That was sloppy from her.

04:47 PM

Raducanu* 3-4 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Raducanu gets back on track. Jabeur's game breaks down and the British No 1 takes advantage to break back.

04:41 PM

Raducanu 2-4 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu gets back on track with a routine hold to love.

04:37 PM

Raducanu* 1-4 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Lovely approach shot by Raducanu and she follows it with an even better volley which spins away from Jabeur for a winner, 15-15.

Raducanu just misses the sideline with a backhand down the line, 15-40. She goes after another Jabeur second serve but puts her backhand into the tramlines.

Jabeur consolidates the break.

04:34 PM

Raducanu 1-3 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Ridiculous defence by Jabeur to make Raducanu hit an extra ball and the Briton nets an overhead, 15-30.

Raducanu responds with a backhand winner, 30-30. But then misses with a forehand down the line, deuce.

Raducanu forehand into the net, break point. Jabeur takes charge of the rally, wrong foots Raducanu and finishes with a forehand winner into the corner.

Jabeur breaks.

04:28 PM

Raducanu* 1-2 Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Raducanu is striking the ball very well in the early stages. No signs of rustiness.

Jabeur holds to 15 with a forehand that zips past Raducanu after catching the line. The Brit challenged it but Hawkeye says the ball was in.

04:26 PM

Raducanu 1-1 Jabeur* (*denotes next server)

Nice start by Raducanu as she gets down low and flicks a backhand up the line for a winner. Wild forehand return by Jabeur, 40-0.

Jabeur forehand return long and Raducanu holds. Didn't miss a first serve in that game.

04:23 PM

First Set: Emma Raducanu* 0-1 Ons Jabeur (*denotes next server)

Good way to start from Raducanu as she hits a forehand return winner down the line off Jabeur's second serve. Jabeur then double faults, 0-30.

Jabeur levels the game when Raducanu nets return, 30-30. Another double fault from Jabeur and Raducanu has an early break point.

Jabeur serves down the T and Raducanu's return is long, deuce. Aggressive, attacking tennis by Raducanu and she finishes the point with an overhead winner, second break point. Saved by Jabeur when Raducanu nets a forehand.

Second forehand winner down the line of the game by Raducanu, third break point. A brilliant forehand down the line by Jabeur, she gets a short ball and finishes with a deft drop shot winner.

Jabeur saves a fourth break point with a forehand winner. And after seven minutes, Jabeur finally holds when Raducanu puts a forehand long.

Decent start to the match that.

04:13 PM

Coin toss

Raducanu won the coin toss and opted to receive first.

04:11 PM

Here we go!

Raducanu and Jabeur are now on court and warming up in front of a packed crowd.

Raducanu in a white shirt and turquoise shorts, while Jabeur is in the red and white of her country Tunisia.

04:03 PM

When does Raducanu's match start?

The British No 1 isn't too far away from coming onto court.

The previous match between Borna Coric and Andrey Rublev ended a short time ago with the latter winning 7-6, 6-4.

03:54 PM

Raducanu getting loose

03:47 PM

Important match for Raducanu

While this match against Jabeur has nothing riding on it, it will be Raducanu's first since October 4.

After two months recovering from a wrist injury, she will want to see where her fitness levels are and hope to build confidence ahead of the new season.

03:32 PM

Raducanu hires new coach

Emma Raducanu plays her first match in more than two months this afternoon- with training having already begun with her fifth new coach in Abu Dhabi.

Her latest choice is Sebastian Sachs – a 30-year-old German who has worked with a number of top players including former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka.

The 2021 US Open champion will face Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur in a one-off exhibition match at the Mubadala championships in Abu Dhabi.

It will be the first time the 20-year-old has been on a match court since ending her first season on tour when a wrist injury forced her to pull out of her last two tournaments- the Transylvania Open and Billie Jean Cup Finals in Glasgow.

Since October, the world No 76 has had time to reflect on her first year on tour stating she doesn't expect "next year to be smooth sailing either."

Speaking to reporters in Dubai, the 20-year-old said "I've put in a two-month fitness block and I am looking forward to seeing how that takes me into 2023.

"Tennis wise, I took two months not touching a racket due to a wrist injury and now it's about building that back up for me. In the previous season, I had a huge challenge to stay physically fit, but this is a big goal for me in 2023. My main target for next season is staying on court and staying healthy for longer and just being able to give myself the best chance for every match."



"I'm aiming to start again and try to learn from the lessons of last year. I'll be more prepared and have a better idea of what to expect at each event."



Raducanu had a difficult 2022 plagued by various injuries, retiring from a match on four separate occasions. Her first official match in 2023 is to come in Auckland at the ASB Women's Classic from January 2.



The players are due on court just after 4pm and we will have game-by-game updates for you throughout plus all the post-match reaction.