Emma Raducanu vs Maria Lourdes Carle LIVE: Madrid Open latest score and updates from first-round match

Emma Raducanu looks to build on her impressive run of form as the 21-year-old returns to action in the Madrid Open.

Raducanu shot up 82 places in the WTA rankings after scoring four victories in a row between the Billie Jean Cup and the Stuttgart Open, where the Briton put up a strong performance in her quarter-final defeat to World No 1 Iga Swiatek.

Raducanu will look to continue her displays on clay in the first round of Madrid after being handed a wildcard for the WTA 1000 tournament. The 2021 US Open champion had been drawn against Karolina Pliskova, but will now play Maria Lourdes Carle after the former World No 1 withdrew earlier this week.

Lourdes Carle is a qualifier and should Raducanu progress, she will come up against the 17th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the second round. Follow live updates from Raducanu vs Lourdes Carle from the Madrid Open, below

Welcome. Emma Raducanu returns to action today at the Madrid Open as the 21-year-old looks to build on her improved form on the clay.

Raducanu takes on qualifier Maria Lourdes Carle in the opening round in Madrid, after former World No 1 Karolina Pliskova withdrew from the main draw.