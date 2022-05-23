Emma Raducanu vs Linda Noskova live: Score and latest updates from the French Open 2022​

french open 2022 live Emma Raducanu Linda Noskova score - GETTY IMAGES

05:36 PM

Raducanu* 6-7, 5-4 Noskova (*denotes server)

Raducanu finds her first serve and Noskova nets a backhand, 30-15. Excellent forehand by Raducanu, one of her biggest of the match, 40-15.

And she holds when Noskova's return flies long. The Czech now needs to serve to stay in the set.

05:31 PM

Raducanu 6-7, 4-4 Noskova* (*denotes server)

Back to back errors by Noskova opens the door again for Raducanu. But she finds her first serve to pull it back to 30-30.

Noskova backhand into the net, break point Raducanu. Wild Noskova backhand flies out and we are level again.

Eight breaks of serve in this match so far.

05:27 PM

Raducanu* 6-7, 3-4 Noskova (*denotes server)

Huge cross court forehand winner by Noskova, 0-15. Then a backhand winner down the line, 0-30.

Noskova forehand return winner, 0-40. Noskova backhand winner. FOUR winners in a row to break. What a performance.

05:24 PM

Raducanu 6-7, 3-3 Noskova* (*denotes server)

Noskova forehand just wide, 0-15. Good second serve by Noskova and Raducanu nets. That was a missed opportunity.

Noskova gets down low and rifles another backhand down the line, 40-15. And Noskova holds when Raducanu's forehand return goes long.

05:20 PM

Raducanu* 6-7, 3-2 Noskova (*denotes server)

Noskova does it again with her backhand, drilling another winner down the line, 0-30.

Noskova comes forward and Raducanu knocks her off balance with a forehand then puts it away with another, 30-30. Raducanu double fault, bad time for it, break point Noskova.

Raducanu survives when Noskova's return flies long. Another missed Noskova return and Raducanu holds. Huge hold!

05:15 PM

Raducanu 6-7, 2-2 Noskova* (*denotes server)

Noskova is bossing things at the moment, playing some outstanding tennis. But saying that, she hits a fifth double fault, 30-30.

And Raducanu earns a break point after Noskova flicks a forehand long. Wild backhand by Noskova and Raducanu does break.

Strange game that one.

05:11 PM

Raducanu* 6-7, 1-2 Noskova (*denotes server)

Brilliant sliced forehand by Noskova catches out Raducanu, 0-15. Noskova goes *just* wide with a cross court forehand, 15-15. Raducanu tries to go down the line but gets it wrong, 15-30.

A rare wayward backhand by Noskova, 30-30. Wonderfully controlled drop shot by Noskova, 30-40. Break point!

Noskova drills another backhand winner up the line. Raducanu barely moved. What a shot. Big problems now for the British No 1.

05:07 PM

Raducanu 6-7, 1-1 Noskova* (*denotes server)

Great forehand return down the line by Raducanu, 30-15. But Noskova comes through to hold.

05:03 PM

Second Set: Raducanu* 6-7, 1-0 Noskova (*denotes server)

Raducanu's backhand is brilliant on its day but I'm not sure it is as good as Noskova on the evidence of today, tremendous ball striking by the teenager.

Noskova forehand winner, 30-30. The Czech goes for it again but misses, 40-30. Relief for Raducanu as she comes through after a Noskova return error.

04:55 PM

Raducanu 6-7 Noskova

Noskova double fault, her fourth of the match, 1-0. Noskova's forehand clips the line and Raducanu misses her shot, 1-1. Noskova backhand just long, 2-1. Noskova backhand winner down the line, 2-2. Noskova forehand long, 3-2. A short Raducanu forehand is punished by a Noskova forehand winner, 3-3.

Noskova forehand return long, 4-3. Noskova backhand winner down the line, 4-4. Noskova overhead winner, 4-5. Stunning Noskova forehand winner down the line, 4-6. Raducanu forehand into the net, 4-7.

04:48 PM

Raducanu* 6-6 Noskova (*denotes server)

Opportunity missed by Noskova as she puts a drive forehand long, 30-0. Well executed drop shot by Noskova beats Raducanu. Very well disguised.

Good, deep hitting from Raducanu and she wrong foots Noskova with a forehand winner. That was one of her best points of the match, 40-15.

Raducanu backhand winner to end the game, tiebreak time.

04:42 PM

Raducanu 5-6 Noskova* (*denotes server)

Another Noskova double fault, 15-15. She then pushes what should have been a straightforward volley wide, 30-30.

Great serve down the T and a putaway forehand by Noskova, 40-30. Noskova guarantees herself a tiebreak after Raducanu nets a backhand.

04:39 PM

Raducanu* 5-5 Noskova (*denotes server)

Raducanu finds her first serve again and it gives her two cheap points. But Noskova drills another backhand winner past Raducanu, 30-15.

Raducanu double fault, 40-30. Big sigh of relief for Raducanu as she holds when Noskova nets a forehand.

04:35 PM

Raducanu 4-5 Noskova* (*denotes server)

A couple of errors by Raducanu give Noskova some breathing space. Raducanu then puts a backhand return long, 40-0.

And the qualifier gets ahead for the first time with another backhand winner. Noskova has won 11 of the last 15 points.

04:32 PM

Raducanu* 4-4 Noskova (*denotes server)

The umpire says he won't force the players to play so they take a seat for now and hope the rain will reduce.

The match will resume on Raducanu's serve and she loses the opening point with a tame backhand into the net.

Good body serve by Raducanu draws the error by Noskova. Blistering backhand winner down the line by the Czech, 15-30. Noskova nets a drop shot, 30-30. Big point coming up.

Raducanu stays strong after a big return and puts away a forehand, 40-30. Noskova drags Raducanu wide and puts away a backhand winner in the open court.

Noskova steps into a high ball but nets a forehand, bad miss. But she gets a break point when Raducanu mis-hits a forehand.

Wonderful way for Noskova to break as she hangs in the point and drills another backhand winner down the line.

04:21 PM

Raducanu 4-3 Noskova* (*denotes server)

Noskova drop shot into the net, 0-30. The rain is getting heavier.

But Noskova hits a glorious forehand drive volley, 30-30. Noskova forehand winner, 40-30. Raducanu responds with one of her own off a Noskova second serve, deuce.

Noskova gets the hold when Raducanu clips the top of the net and drops out.

04:16 PM

Raducanu* 4-2 Noskova (*denotes server)

Some umbrellas are starting to go up with rain falling. Raducanu speaks with the umpire but play continues.

Raducanu with a wrong-footing forehand winner, 15-0. Noskova forehand into the net, 40-0.

Second serve ace and a big 'come on' from Raducanu.

04:12 PM

Raducanu 3-2 Noskova* (*denotes server)

Raducanu forehand winner, 0-30. Raducanu backhand winner, three break points.

Noskova saves the first with a forehand winner. Then the second with a good wide serve. A deep Raducanu return and Noskova shanks her shot wide. Another break of serve.

04:09 PM

Raducanu* 2-2 Noskova (*denotes server)

Excellent play at the net by Raducanu, showing good instincts and poise to put away the volley, 15-0.

Noskova return long, 40-0. Credit to Noskova as she keeps herself in the game with back to back winner, 40-30. Noskova goes after Raducanu's second serve and puts away an overhead winner. Good defensive lob by Noskova and Raducanu nets an overhead, break point.

Another Raducanu second serve for Noskova to go after and the Briton nets a backhand. Back on serve.

When Raducanu finds her first serve she dominates. When she doesn't, Noskova is going on the attack.

04:02 PM

Raducanu 2-1 Noskova* (*denotes server)

Another double fault by Noskova, 0-15. Noskova backhand long, 0-30. Three break points for Raducanu as she constructs the point expertly.

Noskova saves the first with a drop shot winner. Then the second when Raducanu puts a forehand return long.

And the third when Raducanu nets a tame backhand. Superb point by both players but Noskova finishes it with a deft drop shot winner. Booom! Raducanu drills a backhand return for a winner.

Noskova holds with a forehand winner. great recovery from a tough position.

03:56 PM

Raducanu* 2-0 Noskova (*denotes server)

Noskova is yet to really settle as she goes long with a forehand, 15-0. But she attacks Raducanu's second serve with a big backhand return.

Raducanu finds her first serve and Noskova can't get the ball back in play. And she consolidates the break when Noskova nets a backhand return.

03:53 PM

First Set: Emma Raducanu 1-0 Linda Noskova* (*denotes server)

Ideal start by Raducanu as she steps in and drills a backhand winner cross court, 0-15. Noskova nets a backhand to fall to 0-30 but she responds with a forehand winner, 15-30.

Deep and pacey forehand by Noskova draws the error from Raducanu. Noskova forehand into the tramlines, early break point chance for Raducanu.

Double fault Noskova gives Raducanu the best possible start.

03:50 PM

Here we go...

... lets hope the rain holds off!!

03:45 PM

Coin toss

Raducanu loses the first battle as Noskova wins the toss and opts to serve first.

03:43 PM

The players walk onto court

Nice ovation for Raducanu who is wearing ear buds and holding her iPhone.

I wonder what she's listening to?!

03:40 PM

Tricky test for Raducanu

Raducanu will start the match as favourite but she will be playing the junior French Open champion in Noskova.

03:12 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to coverage of Emma Raducanu's opening match at the French Open. The British No 1 insists she is fit to mount a challenge after a disrupted clay court season due to a back problem.

The US Open champion retired during the second set of her opening match at the Italian Open in Rome last week against Bianca Andreescu, saying she was unable to move properly.

But she has been given the all clear to play in Paris and is gearing up for her senior debut at Roland Garros, where she is the 12th seed.

She told reporters: "I'm learning about my body, for sure, but I'm very happy to be continuing my preparations for the French Open and to be able to play this tournament and fortunately I didn't have to miss this grand slam.

"That is definitely a really positive thing, because I really look forward to these big moments and the big tournaments."

Asked if she could have been forced to miss the year's second grand slam, Raducanu said: "It was definitely thrown into question. But, at the end of the day, I'm just learning, feeling it out. I got the all clear to continue with preparations and see how things go.

"Last week after Rome I definitely had to slow down that week, but this week I have been training and luckily being able to practise all of the shots. It feels good to be able to move freely and just run around. It's quite fun. I have been preparing as normal the last few days."

Last month, Raducanu expressed her confidence that clay could be her best surface and she reiterated that belief.

"I think that when I said six weeks ago, and I still think this, that I could be a great clay-court player, (I was) looking forward, long, medium term, in a few years where I have definitely developed more robustness and I'm able to repeat the same shots over and over," she said.

"To be honest, I think I'm enjoying it more than I thought I would. Clay at the beginning kind of was written off, 'Oh, it's a clay court, just have a go'. But now I really believe that I can be good and faster than I thought it would be. I'm definitely looking forward for the coming clay-court seasons."