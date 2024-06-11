Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara start time: How to watch Nottingham Open online and on TV today

(David Davies/PA Wire)

Emma Raducanu returns today against Ena Shibahara at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham, which runs from 10-16 June.

The Briton has been out of action for the last six weeks following defeat to Maria Lourdes Carle at the Madrid Open. The former US Open champion opted against French Open qualification, instead focusing on “keeping fit for the rest of the year” and the build-up to Wimbledon.

After missing the grass court season last year through injury after surgery, Raducanu looks to build momentum against the 21-year-old Japanese player, who is the world number 274 and was last seen at Roland Garros, reaching the second round of the mixed doubles and the third round of the women’s doubles.

Katie Boulter is also in action and begins her title defence against compatriot Harriet Dart, with former Wimbledon finalists Ons Jabeur and Karolina Pliskova also in the draw. Britons Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans will compete in the men's Challenger event to run alongside the women's WTA event.

The winner of Raducanu v Shibahara will take on second seed Marta Kostyuk or Daria Snigur. Here’s everything you need to know about the first round match:

When is it?

The match will begin at around 1:30pm BST with Raducanu vs Shibahara is the second match on Centre Court.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the match with free-to-air coverage on the BBC Red Button. There is a live stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Tuesday’s coverage begins at 11:20am and ends at 8:00pm - Red Button coverage ends at 6pm.

Wednesday, 12 June

11:20am - 8pm - Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 11:20am-7:00pm)

Thursday, 13 June

11:20am - 8pm - Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Friday, 14 June

11:20am - 8pm - Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Saturday, 15 June

11:20am - 8pm - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 1:10pm-7:00pm)

Sunday, 16 June

11:20am - 8pm - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (on Red Button 11:20am-7:00pm)

How is Raducanu’s fitness?

“It was pretty surreal because obviously I couldn’t be on crutches because I’d had two wrist surgeries,” she said ahead of her return in Nottingham. “So I had a cast on one hand – I’d timed it so I didn’t have two casts at the same time, obviously – a splint on the other and my ankle was also pretty much immobilised, in a splint and stitches. So I would just scooter around with one knee. As someone who is so active it’s difficult to just shut your body down.

“I think it’s very easy for me to lose sight of where I was exactly a year ago because it is pretty much a year ago to this day, this month. You get so caught up in your own world that you want more and more and more. But a year ago I was on a scooter scooting around and I didn’t know – there was an element of doubt.

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

“To be healthy and to be here, I need to cherish it. So thanks for reminding me to do that. Body-wise, physical-wise, I feel really healthy. I feel really strong. I’ve done amazing work with my trainer over the last few months, since surgery.

“I’m in a really fit place. I think my wrists are actually in a better position than they ever were. So there’s zero doubt or apprehension whether I’m hitting the ball or designing my schedule. It’s more about being proactive and not wanting to put yourself in any unnecessary situations.”

Odds

Emma Raducanu 2/9

Ena Shibahara 3/1