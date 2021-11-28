Emma Raducanu makes a winning return to Britain as she wows crowd with exhibition victory

Emma Raducanu celebrates her win over good friend Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the Royal Albert Hall - PA

Match played in good spirits as home hero beats good friend Elena-Gabriela Ruse in straight sets

Raducanu was playing on home soil for first time since fourth round exit at Wimbledon and US Open win

The gulf in class was evident as world No.19 sees off challenge of world No.85

As homecomings go, this one was pretty magical. When Emma Raducanu stepped out under the bright lights at London’s treasured auditorium for her first match on British soil since her historic US Open victory, the rapturous applause from the crowd nearly blew the hall’s domed mushroomed ceiling off.

In the same iconic venue where Muhammad Ali once boxed, the Suffragettes once sang and Winston Churchill gave numerous speeches, the Royal Albert Hall was fittingly playing host to tennis’ golden girl. “We love you Emma!” someone from the crowd shouted after the players had finished their warm-up, kick-starting the party atmosphere for this regal season-ending exhibition event.

All around the hall, it was impossible to escape the reminders of Raducanu’s whirlwind journey in 2021. When presenter Andrew Castle walked out onto the court, even he seemed to struggle to compute her monumental rise from relative obscurity to global stardom. Before a montage was shown documenting the 19-year-old’s sensational victory at Flushing Meadows, he duly reminded the crowd of her meteoric rise. “A few months ago she was doing her A-Levels,” said Castle. “Now she’s just got one name.”

Britain's Emma Raducanu and Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse during their match - REUTERS

Raducanu’s opponent, Elena-Gabriela Ruse - her close friend who she had trained with at last month’s Transylvanian Open - was the perfect guest for this belated US Open victory parade. As the pair warmed-up, the world no.83 bowed to the girl from Bromley across the net when her name sounded over the speakers. “I’m already tired,” the Romanian joked to the umpire when she was 30-love up in the second game, the first of many light-hearted exchanges the pair shared on court.

Trailing 5-1 in the first set after struggling to wrap her racket around Raducanu’s serve, Ruse handed over her racket and asked him to stand behind the baseline, as she took a breather. Always one to calmly react to a situation, an elated Raducanu tossed him an easy serve, before watching his return fly off into the crowd. He enjoyed better fortunes the second time around when the pair entered into a rally - Raducanu deliberately inviting up to the net - before allowing him to smack a volley down and earn Ruse a break. Who can say they’ve taken a game against a grand slam champion? For the boy, Christmas had come early.

In a game peppered with giggles and jokes across the net, the result, of course, was always irrelevant. The gulf in class was nevertheless evident, with Raducanu winning 6-3, 7-6 (6-3). The Briton’s play bore all the hallmarks of a grand slam champion - whether it was showcasing her fierce backhand slice to the hall, or outfoxing Ruse with her powerfully long groundstrokes towards the back of the court. The second set had more of a competitive aura - the jokes and banter intermittently dried up - as Ruse showed more resolve, pushing the home hero to a tie break. Inevitably, there was also the occasional platitude from the crowd. “Emma, you marry me?” a boy’s voice could be heard from behind Raducanu just as she was about to serve.

For the crowd, who lapped up every last remark, the magnitude of what they were witnessing was not lost on them. Many had faced a mad scramble for tickets for this event which sold out within days of going on sale - the chance to watch Britain’s first woman to win a grand slam in 44 years and the first qualifier in history to storm to grand slam glory was not one to be missed.

“It's funny, when I was maybe six years old, I was up there,” Raducanu said in her post-match interview on court, pointing up to the auditorium’s rafters. “I couldn't see the ball or the players because it was like this big but I came and watched and my Dad took me here to watch the singles matches but all I wanted to see was [former professional Mansour] Bahrami hold five balls in his hand. It was really cool, yesterday I got the opportunity to hit with him. It's pretty surreal that I get to play on the same courts that I once watched growing up.”

Raducanu celebrates with fans after her straight sets win at the iconic London venue - REUTERS

In many ways, playing in front of a home crowd was valuable box-ticking exercise for the 19-year-old. This semi-competitive event was a world away from the last time she played on home soil - when she was forced to retire from breathing difficulties in her fourth-round match at Wimbledon. It provided a flavour of the hype and frenzied attention the teenager can expect at home next year. “

For me, my expectations for myself are just to keep improving,” added Raducanu. “I want to look back at the end of the year and see I’ve made gains in any area. I know it’s going to take a lot of patience to get where I want to be and smooth out that consistency.”

Raducanu beats Ruse 6-3, 7-6 - as it happened

02:22 PM

Emma Raducanu speaks...

Having said he doesn't want to interview Ruse - and making Raducanu slightly awkward in the process - Andrew Castle speaks to Raducanu.

On playing back in Britain...

"It was amazing to play at home, it was an incredible atmosphere, I really enjoyed it. I've been doing a bit of fitness not so much tennis so I was nervous coming out here today."

On lesson she's learned over the past year...

"To keep plugging away then anything can happen."

On what comes next...

"I am heading out to the Middle East to finish pre-season then out to the Australian Open."

On some of the highlights of the year...

"Playing here at Wimbledon in the third round was the turning point - I felt it I could be competitive and that was the turning point."

On her aims for 2022...

"Just to keep improving and to be able to look back at the end of the year and say I made gains. It will take a lot of patience - that is the biggest goal. [I want to] build robustness physically, it's my first full year on tour, so the aim is to get better."

02:09 PM

The players are now throwing signed balls into the crowd

Andrew Castle is doing his mildly funny host schtick, some say it can grate, I won't comment.

Hopefully we'll get an interview with Raducanu in the next few minutes...

02:05 PM

RADUCANU WINS 6-3, 7-6

Ruse has played some lovely stuff this set and gets to a 3-2 lead thanks, in part, to a wonderful forehand crosscourt winner on the run. The home hero then wins the following four points - the last of which was down to some fine anticipation and a sliced forehand winner - and she serves out the match to win in straight sets.

01:58 PM

Raducanu 6-3, 6-6 Ruse - tie-break time

Ruse is targeting the Raducanu forehand and it's a ploy that's paying dividends this game as she races to a 0-30 lead. Another drop shot winner earns the Romanian two break points and a backhand into the net from the Briton means this set will go to a tie-break.

01:54 PM

Raducanu* 6-3, 6-5 Ruse (*denotes next server)

Raducanu has two break points - thanks mostly to her dependable sliced backhand. The world No.19 makes no mistake and will have a chance to again serve for the match.

01:51 PM

Raducanu 6-3, 5-5 Ruse* (*denotes next server)

Not for the first time Ruse plays a lovely, drop shot winner. That gets it to 30-30 and Ruse then earns a break point forcing the play coming into the net. Then she hands her racquet to a ball girl who misses the ball - they play the point again, this time with Ruse holding the racquet - and Raducanu is broken.

01:47 PM

Raducanu* 6-3, 5-4 Ruse (*denotes next server)

That's a good hold from Ruse - Raducanu will now serve for the match.

Raducanu - REUTERS

01:42 PM

Raducanu 6-3, 5-3 Ruse* (denotes next server)

A bit of a scrappy game - a few unforced errors - also sees a great rally that ends with a Samprasesque backhand smash from Ruse. That gets it to deuce and Ruse comes in off the baseline to play a great forehand winner. That earns her a break point. Raducanu gets it back to deuce but another fine winner from Ruse - this one a backhand - earns another break point. But again the home hero saves it and from there Raducanu holds to make Ruse serve to stay in the match.

01:35 PM

Raducanu* 6-3, 4-3 Ruse (denotes next server)

Ruse is still battling out there - there have been fewer jokes made out on court over the past few games - and she gets to 40-30 up having been 15-30 down and under pressure. She then takes the game, turning defence into attack and forcing the home hero into a long forehand at the end of the longest rally of the match.

01:30 PM

Raducanu 6-3, 4-2 Ruse* (denotes next server)

Raducanu looks like she's in a hurry to get this match over with, more fine groundstrokes from the back of the court force Ruse into errors and a forehand winner means she holds to 15.

01:25 PM

Raducanu* 6-3, 3-2 Ruse (denotes next server)

Raducanu is a fine returner of serve, she gets the ball back in play so often and this game she puts the Ruse serve under pressure again and breaks to 15.

01:22 PM

Raducanu 6-3, 2-2 Ruse* (denotes next server)

Ruse comes into the net and plays a delightful, delicate crosscourt volley. That gives her an early 0-15 advantage. But from there Raducanu executes some fine groundstrokes, a crisp forehand winner down the line the pick of the bunch, to get to 40-15. The home hero holds to 30.

01:17 PM

Raducanu* 6-3, 1-2 Ruse (denotes next server)

In between the joking and joshing about and on-court chat some decent tennis is being played. Ruse displays some clean hitting of her own to race to a 40-0 lead. She eventually wins the game to 15.

01:14 PM

Raducanu 6-3, 1-1 Ruse* (denotes next server)

Raducanu takes that game in the blink of an eye to love. That's the first love hold of the match.

01:13 PM

Yep, your eyes aren't deceiving you - the ball boy won a point off Raducanu.

This is amazing 😂🙌



When the ball boy gets the break against Emma Raducanu! 👏👏



📺📲 Live NOW on @BBCiPlayer, Red Button and the @BBCSport website and app



👉 https://t.co/iLKMjtcV0o pic.twitter.com/uITcuVk78L — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 28, 2021

01:11 PM

Raducanu* 6-3, 0-1 Ruse (denotes next server)

A feature of her US Open win was her clean striking of the ball - Raducanu is showing off that facet of her game here, another fine backhand winner down the line gets her to 30-30. The next point earns her a break point but Ruse matches her crisp hitting with a brilliant forehand crosscourt winner to get it to deuce. From there the Romanian takes the game to go up early in the second set.

01:03 PM

RADUCANU TAKES THE FIRST SET: Raducanu 6-3 Ruse

Raducanu is serving for the first set for the second time and this time makes no mistake holding serve to love.

That's the first set won 6-3.

01:01 PM

Raducanu* 5-3 Ruse (denotes next server)

After the tomfoolery (haven't used that Partridgesque word in a while..!) of the last game this one is more serious. Raducanu earns one set point that Ruse saves with an ace. Another huge serve gives the Romanian the advantage and from there she holds.

12:55 PM

Raducanu 5-2 Ruse* (denotes next server)

Huge hitting from Ruse - the second point a massive forehand winner - gets her to 0-30. Under pressure - in as much as you can feel pressure in an exhibition match - Raducanu double faults and Ruse has two break points. Ruse is trying a lot out there, such as coming up on the Raducanu serve AND giving her racquet to a ball boy, he makes contact with the ball off the Raducanu serve but it flies into the crowd. But they play the point again and the ball boy chips and charges and wins the point at the net! He earns Ruse the break! Did I say this was an exhibition match..?

12:49 PM

Raducanu* 5-1 Ruse (denotes next server)

A cheeky underarm serve doesn't catch Raducanu out and the pair exchange a couple of lob volleys which the Briton comes out on top of - it's that type of contest. The duo then put on a fine display of hitting and touch, both using the dimensions of the court before Raducanu takes the point with an elegant sliced backhand winner. The world No.19 then plays another backhand winner down the line to get it to deuce. From there the home hero then plays her third wonderful backhand winner of the game to get the double break.

12:41 PM

Raducanu 4-1 Ruse* (denotes next server)

Raducanu is using the sliced backhand a lot - it's a shot she is comfortable with, able to change the direction of the ball at will. The shot helps her get to 30-0. From there an unforced error from Ruse gets her two service points and a big first serve makes it 4-1. It's all very convivial and jolly out there at the moment - the crowd are lapping it up, not least because their new hero is dominating.

12:37 PM

Raducanu* 3-1 Ruse (denotes next server)

Raducanu is again putting pressure on the Ruse serve - 15-30 up. The Romanian gets it to 30-30 and again shows a great touch with a drop shot winner. Ruse takes the game to 30.

12:33 PM

What a venue

Royal Albert hall

12:33 PM

Raducanu 3-0 Ruse* (denotes next server)

There's a lot of friendly chat (or bantz as some in sport call it...) on the court. The pair are smiling every point, regardless of whether they won it or not, and it very much has the air of an exhibition. Raducanu tells Ruse she's going to attempt a forehand down the line winner - she does and it's just out. Ruse then shows some wonderful hand skills to play a delightful crosscourt forehand winner on the run. But Raducanu takes the game to 30.

12:29 PM

Raducanu* 2-0 Ruse (denotes next server)

Ruse has played in more grand slams than Raducanu and is no mug - she illustrates that with a lovely change up in the first point of this game, playing a drop shot and a lob for the point. Raducanu responds with fine forehand winner and at 30-30 the Briton looks comfortable, making Ruse do all the running. But great play from the Romanian - taking the ball early on the backhand for a fine winner - earns her service point. Raducanu, however, gets it to deuce and saves another game point with a brilliant backhand winner down the line. From there the Briton earns a break point after coming into the net and playing another backhand winner on the run. She makes no mistake and earns the early break.

12:20 PM

Raducanu 1-0 Ruse* (denotes next server)

Raducanu opens up with her favoured pattern - hitting a forehand down the line off her first serve. She's down 15-30 early on, however. But comes back after exchanging blows from the baseline and a backhand winner from the home favourite earns her the opening game.

12:17 PM

Ruse and Raducanu are chatting away

Think it's safe to say this will be a good-natured contest.

Raducanu will serve first.

12:11 PM

Raducanu and Ruse are out on court

And they're currently warming up.

The Royal Albert hall is beautiful, iconic and intimidating - the fans are almost on top of the court.

12:07 PM

Andrew Castle is hosting on BBC iPlayer

He's warming up the crowd with a reminder of Raducanu's six-month journey from A-Level student to US Open winner and global superstar. The fans are, obviously, lapping it up.

12:05 PM

This is the last year of Champions tennis

So it's fitting that Raducanu will help bring to a close tennis at the iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall.

Royal Albert Hall - ACTION IMAGES

11:58 AM

Anyone fancy some cherry liqueur?

Here's a good read from our very own Fiona Tomas on Emma Raducanu's UK homecoming. Ruse, her good friend, is bringing more than her racquet to the Royal Albert Hall...

"Raducanu and Ruse are close friends on the tour, having recently shared several practice sessions at the Transylvanian Open. In keeping with the celebratory theme of this semi-competitive event, world no.83 Ruse has packed more than just her racket for the occasion. “I asked Emma, 'What would you like me to bring to London?' She was like, 'I want some cozonac' - it’s a sweet bread we eat in Romania around Christmas - and visinata,” Ruse told Telegraph Sport. The latter is an alcoholic drink made from sour cherries. “It’s very light and very sweet, we’ll drink some after the match for sure!”

READ: Sweet bread and cherry liqueur – how Emma Raducanu will celebrate UK homecoming at Royal Albert Hall

11:51 AM

Raducanu overjoyed to be at the Royal Albert Hall

So excited to be playing in front of a home crowd this weekend @ChampionsTennis, an event I would go to watch as a young kid. Also to see some legends go head-to-head at the @RoyalAlbertHall: https://t.co/Q8CuaxNnrx#atpchampionstour #championstennis pic.twitter.com/jVlV7jVCqx — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) November 23, 2021

11:48 AM

A lot has happened since Raducanu last played on British soil

When Britain's new global star exited Wimbledon in the fourth round with breathing difficulties in June few, if anyone, would have predicted what was to follow.

In the immediate aftermath of that match she was accused of lacking mental strength by, among others, Piers Morgan. Following that nonsense she proved those big-mouth doubters so wrong in the best, most impressive way possible - by going on to win the US Open. It was as huge a shock in sport as there has been over the past few years and one that thrust Raducanu firmly into the spotlight.

Since, then, it's fair to say things haven't been easy for the Briton - losing early at Indian Wells and going out in the quarter-finals in Romania before a first round exit in Linz. But she is still inexperienced at the top level (it seems strange to write that about a grand slam winner) and is on a huge learning curve.

Today's exhibition match against her good friend Ruse offers her the chance to put on a display for the home fans who have been desperate to she her play in the flesh since that remarkable night at Flushing Meadows.

Raducanu

11:35 AM

Good morning!

Hello and welcome to what should be a special occasion at the Royal Albert Hall as Emma Raducanu plays her first match on home soil since winning the US Open in September.

Since her remarkable win in New York, Raducanu has been unsuccessful in three events and turned 19 earlier this month.

But with her season coming to an end, Raducanu will be able to get the adoration of British fans today when she faces Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse in an exhibition match.

Speaking ahead of the match, former British No 1 Annabel Croft said Raducanu's unpredcented rise means she has missed out on some important development steps.

"She’s going back to the beginning, doing it in reverse and going through her apprenticeship now," said Croft.

"It’s an extraordinary situation that most players she’s facing have three, four, maybe 10 years more experience than her.

"Now she’s going to have to go through all these matches, where she’s going to have to learn about different situations, which will take time. She’s so young but I think she’s intelligent enough to cope with it."

Fresh from her first holiday in seven years - Raducanu’s new coach, Torben Beltz, is not expected to be present for the event. The players’ competitive edge, however, will be. “We are really happy to play against each other,” said Ruse. “It’s funny, because Emma has told me, 'Gabby, take it easy on me - it’s just an exhibition match.'”

Having climbed an incredible 324 places in the WTA rankings to break inside the world’s top 20 this year, Raducanu’s homecoming - tickets for which sold out within a week - will provide a flavour of the hype and attention the star will receive during her first full season on tour next year.

“We signed Emma to play before the US Open - the fact she went on to win it was a huge shot in the arm for us,” said Paul McCann, the vice-president of tennis events at IMG, the agency which also manages Raducanu. “To have the US Open Champion and hottest property in women’s tennis come and play at our event is huge, we’re all incredibly excited about it.”