Emma Raducanu vs Daria Snigur LIVE: Latest score and updates from Nottingham

Emma Raducanu is back in action today and takes on Ukraine’s Daria Snigur at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham.

Raducanu is fully underway with her grass court preparations as she hopes to peak in time for Wimbledon this July and is growing in both confidence and fitness following a six-week absence. She skipped the French Open after a first-round defeat at the Madrid Open choosing instead to focus on the grass court season and ‘keep fit for the rest of the year’.

Her first round match in Nottingham saw her easily sweep past Japanese opponent Ena Shibahara, winning 6-1 6-4 in straight sets though she was displeased at some “insane” line calls.

Snigur, meanwhile, impressed with a straight sets win of her own against fellow Ukranian Marta Kostyuk. The 22-year-old ran out a 6-3 6-3 winner on Tuesday and will hope to Raducanu’s name to her list of beaten opponents today.

Follow all the latest updates from Nottingham below:

Emma Raducanu issues fitness update as Wimbledon preparation begins with grass-court return

09:52 , Mike Jones

Emma Raducanu has to remind herself she needed a mobility scooter this time last year as she prepares for her latest career reboot.

The 21-year-old will play her first match since April on Tuesday after choosing to skip the French Open in order to prepare for the grass-court season, which begins with the Nottingham Open this week.

Raducanu, whose 2024 playing schedule has been sporadic, is taking small steps on her road to recovery from three surgeries this time last year, where she went under the knife on both wrists and an ankle, leaving her needing assistance to get around.

How is Raducanu’s fitness?

09:45 , Mike Jones

“It was pretty surreal because obviously I couldn’t be on crutches because I’d had two wrist surgeries,” she said ahead of her return in Nottingham. “So I had a cast on one hand – I’d timed it so I didn’t have two casts at the same time, obviously – a splint on the other and my ankle was also pretty much immobilised, in a splint and stitches. So I would just scooter around with one knee. As someone who is so active it’s difficult to just shut your body down.

“I think it’s very easy for me to lose sight of where I was exactly a year ago because it is pretty much a year ago to this day, this month. You get so caught up in your own world that you want more and more and more. But a year ago I was on a scooter scooting around and I didn’t know – there was an element of doubt.

“To be healthy and to be here, I need to cherish it. So thanks for reminding me to do that. Body-wise, physical-wise, I feel really healthy. I feel really strong. I’ve done amazing work with my trainer over the last few months, since surgery.

“I’m in a really fit place. I think my wrists are actually in a better position than they ever were. So there’s zero doubt or apprehension whether I’m hitting the ball or designing my schedule. It’s more about being proactive and not wanting to put yourself in any unnecessary situations.”

How to watch Emma Raducanu vs Daria Snigur

09:38 , Mike Jones

The match will begin at around 11:30am BST on Centre Court.

You can watch the match with free-to-air coverage on the BBC Red Button. There is a live stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Thursday’s coverage begins at 11:20am and ends at 8:00pm.

