Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina: live score and latest updates from 2022 Ostrava Open

Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina - AVALON

03:47 PM

Raducanu 4-5 Kasatkina* (*denotes next server)

Kasatkina is on the move here. She blasts a forehand down the line for a winner, 0-30. Raducanu then puts a forehand long, 0-40.

Raducanu gifts the break to Kasatkina when she nets a forehand. Raducanu should be hugely frustrated by how that game got away from her. Kasatkina will serve for the set next.

03:44 PM

Raducanu* 4-4 Kasatkina (*denotes next server)

Yikes. Raducanu goes for a high drive forehand but completely shanks it and the ball flies well wide, 15-0. Now Kasatkina shanks a forehand long, 30-30.

We get to deuce for the first time in the match after Raducanu puts away another forehand for a winner.

Magnificent finish to the game by Kasatkina as she places a backhand down the line for a winner. Big 'come on' from the Russian.

03:38 PM

Raducanu 4-3 Kasatkina* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu forehand winner, 15-15. Forehand by Raducanu into the net, 40-30. Haven't had a deuce in the match so far.

And we don't in this game as Raducanu keeps herself in the point, chases down a Kasatkina forehand and whips a forehand down the line winner.

03:33 PM

Raducanu* 3-3 Kasatkina (*denotes next server)

Kasatkina gets back on track with a hold to 30. Deep breaths from the Russian, who is under the cosh from Raducanu.

03:28 PM

Raducanu 3-2 Kasatkina* (*denotes next server)

Rally of the match: Raducanu stays patient and blasts a backhand past Kasatkina, 15-0. Raducanu backhand cross court winner, 30-0.

Another well controlled volley by Raducanu and Kasatkina's defensive lob drops wide. And Raducanu moves ahead with Kasatkina nets a forehand return.

This has been an excellent response from Raducanu.

03:25 PM

Raducanu* 2-2 Kasatkina (*denotes next server)

More attacking tennis by Raducanu and she finishes at the net again with a nice volley, 0-15. Double fault by Kasatkina, 0-30.

Big forehand down the line by Raducanu, Kasatkina gets a racket on it but the ball sits up nicely for Raducanu to finish with a backhand winner, 15-40.

Kasatkina saves the first break point. But not the second as Raducanu steps in on a slow second serve and drills a backhand winner down the line to break back.

03:20 PM

Raducanu 1-2 Kasatkina* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu takes charge of the opening point and pushes Kasatkina wide, the Russian puts up a lob but Raducanu fails to get her feet in position and mis-hits an overhead into the net, 0-15.

Good recovery from Raducanu as she moves to 40-15 with a forehand winner. Brilliant lob by Kasatkina over the head of Raducanu, who sprints back but the ball bounces beyond her.

Raducanu gets her first game of the match with an ace.

03:17 PM

Raducanu* 0-2 Kasatkina (*denotes next server)

Looks like a slow indoor hard court. Patience will be required for Raducanu because she won't be able to blast her way through Kasatkina.

Ace by Kasatkina, 30-0. Lovely touch at the net by Raducanu with a drop volley. Raducanu doesn't do enough with her sliced backhand approach and Kasatkina whips a forehand past her, 40-15.

Excellent finish to the game by Kasatkina as she hits a cross court forehand winner. Very confident start.

03:13 PM

First Set: Emma Raducanu 0-1 Daria Kasatkina* (*denotes next server)

It is a sparse crowd in Ostrava. Hopefully it builds up.

Forehand into the tramlines by Raducanu, 15-30. She then drags a backhand wide and it is two early break points.

Kasatkina turns defence into attack with a deep forehand and Raducanu mis-hits a forehand wide to drop serve.

Good call by Kasatkina to make Raducanu serve first.

03:09 PM

Early win for Kasatkina

The Russian wins the toss and opts to receive serve first.

Pressure on the Briton to start strongly.

03:05 PM

Who is Daria Kasatkina?

Kasatkina, the fifth seed, is ranked 11 in the world.

Her best grand slam result of the year is the semi-finals of the French Open.

She won the Silicon Valley Classic and Championnats de Granby in August.

02:56 PM

Not long to go...

Expecting Raducanu and Kasatkina on court very shortly. Could be a tricky test for the British No 1.

More importantly, she will want to come through this match without any more injury problems.

12:48 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Emma Raducanu's opening match at the Ostrava Open.

The world No 67 is playing this week's WTA 500 in the Czech Republic- her first tournament since retiring injured in Seoul.

Raducanu achieved her best result since winning the 2021 US Open at the Korean Open as she made the semi-final before being forced to stop in the third set against Jelena Ostapenko, retiring the match citing a left glute injury.

The British No 1's fitness continues to be an issue but on a pretty fast indoor court she has every chance of troubling her opponent.

The 19-year-old has had a week off and appears to have recovered from that particular issue that ended her Korean Open run to the Latvian, as she remains in the draw in Ostrava.

However, Raduancu will have a big challenge on her hands if she is to make a second-successive semi-final in the Czech Republic. As well as facing Daria Kasatkina in her opening match and with two-time Australian Victoria Azarenka a potential opponent in the second round.

World No 3 Anett Kontaveit sits in Raducanu's half of the draw and is full of confidence after reaching the final of her home tournament in Tallinn, while world No 1 Iga Swiatek would be a potential semi-final opponent as she heads up the top half.

Despite Raducanu suffering her fourth retirement of the year, her first round opponent Kasatkina has enjoyed a resurgent 2022 season. The Russian is currently sitting at No 11 in the world and No 7 in the race to the WTA finals.

The 25-year-old has not played since suffering a shock first-round defeat to fellow British player Harriet Dart at the US Open, while Raducanu has contested two events since her own upset loss in New York.

The players are due on court just after 3pm and we will have game-by-game updates for you throughout plus all the post-match reaction.