emma raducanu vs Anna-Lena Friedsam live score slovenia open - WTA Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz

04:11 PM

Raducanu* 2 -3 Anna-Lena Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

The pressure falls back on Emma Raducanu's shoulders as she is serving 2-3 in this final set.

04:09 PM

Raducanu 2 -3 Anna-Lena Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

First double fault for Freidsam i this second set however, no need to panic as it was followed up by an excellent wide delivery.

The German claims the third game, and is leading 3-2 in Slovenia.

04:06 PM

Raducanu* 2 -2 Anna-Lena Friedsam (*denotes next server)

Raducanu is back on terms as the wins the second game in this third set.

So who is going to blink first?

04:03 PM

Raducanu* 1 -2 Anna-Lena Friedsam (*denotes next server)

That first serve percentage is going to be crucial for Raducanu

She managed that 81% of the time, in that second set - an incredible stat for the British player.

04:00 PM

Raducanu 1 -2 Anna-Lena Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

Freidsam survives after some powerful cross court shots from Radcanu- which really tested the German

However, the 28-year old remains strong and is 2-1 up in this final set.

03:59 PM

Raducanu 1 -1 Anna-Lena Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

Good play from the German pushing Raducanu right back behind the baseline.

If she can keep the Britain there, she has a really good chance in this final set

03:56 PM

Raducanu* 1 -1 Anna-Lena Friedsam (*denotes next server)

Raducanu is right back into this, after a brilliant cross court backhand that Friedsam simply could not return!

The 19-year old claims the second game in this decisive set.

03:55 PM

Third Set: Raducanu 0 -1 Anna-Lena Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

A great start from the German who served an excellent serve down the T

She closes the game off with a delightful drop shot.

03:52 PM

What a turnaround for Raducanu..

Emma Raducanu vs Anna-Lena Friedsam live: Score and latest updates from Slovenia Open

She was receiving treatment from the tournament physio after the first set- many thought she was down and out after losing the first set 7-7

It's hard to explain what we have just witnessed !

And now she suddenly breaks the Freidsam serve and closed the second set off with two straight aces!

03:47 PM

Raducanu* 6-0 Anna-Lena Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu has just wrapped up the second set, with two straight aces!

So, we go to a third set!

03:45 PM

Raducanu 5-0 Anna-Lena Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu has seriously raised her level in the set.

The crowd have gone quiet, as they can't quite believe what they are seeing!

A stunning backhand from the 19-year old, giving her a third straight break!

She closes the game off with a simple cross court forehand.

03:40 PM

Raducanu* 4-0 Anna-Lena Friedsam (*denotes next server)

Friedsam is not at all happy- her errors give Raducanu a 4-0 lead

She has served brilliantly in this game- forcing the German to make long returns.

What a response from the 19-year old!

At the end of the first set, her game looked to be fallen apart.

03:34 PM

Raducanu 3-0 Anna-Lena Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

You feel Raducanu's injury has affected Friedsam in finding her rhythm during this second set.

She simply cannot handle the wide backhand from the 19-year old.

The German served up a double fault to give Raducanu a 3-0 lead in this second set.

Is frustration getting the better of Friedsam?

03:28 PM

Raducanu* 2-0 Anna-Lena Friedsam (*denotes next server)

The 19-year old has claimed the second game- some brilliant cross courts shots were on display from Raducanu which saw the game out.

A clear tactic from the 19-year old is to force Friedsam into the nets- then she is able to close the points out quickly to avoid long relays with the German.

03:21 PM

Second Set: Raducanu 1-0 Anna-Lena Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

A good start for Raducanu, as she claims the opening game of this second set.

She was able to adapt her game and come closer to the net and play some decisive drop shots.

03:12 PM

Raducanu treatment

The physio straps up Raducanu's left thigh with heavy white tape. It doesn't look good for her but she seems like she will continue to play

03:09 PM

Worry for Raducanu

The tournament physio immediately comes out to see Raducanu. She is laying down on a towel and receives treatment on her left thigh.

03:06 PM

Raducanu 5-7 Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

Concern for Raducanu as she nets a backhand and hold her knee, 0-15. She then nets another backhand, 0-30.

There's a bit of limp as she walks to her towel, 15-30. Friedsam lob and Raducanu doesn't even move.

Raducanu flicks a forehand long and Friedsam takes the set.

03:01 PM

Raducanu* 5-6 Friedsam (*denotes next server)

Ace No 3 for Friedsam, 15-0. And she completes an easy hold to love.

Raducanu's game has fallen apart.

03:00 PM

Raducanu 5-5 Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

First ace of the match to start the game for Federer, 15-0. Raducanu forehand long, 15-15. Poor drop shot slice into the net by Friedsam, 30-15.

Raducanu then hits her own poor drop shot into the net, 30-30. Big roar from Raducanu as Friedsam fails to return a wide first serve, set point. Wild backhand by Raducanu goes wide, deuce.

Another wide serve by Raducanu unreturned, set point No 4. Bit of luck for Friedsam as her backhand hits the net cord and drops on Raducanu's side of the net.

Raducanu backhand into the net, break point Friedsam. Raducanu forehand is just long, Friedsam breaks.

02:51 PM

Raducanu* 5-4 Friedsam (*denotes next server)

Raducanu earns herself a couple of set points but is unable to capitalise. And a backhand error by Raducanu allows Friedsam to hold serve.

Can Raducanu serve it out next?

02:43 PM

Raducanu 5-3 Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

Another lovely drop shot winner by Raducanu, 30-0. Big first serve by Raducanu and Friedsam's return is long, 40-0.

And Raducanu holds to love after a Friedsam error.

02:40 PM

Raducanu* 4-3 Friedsam (*denotes next server)

Brilliant from Raducanu as she places a lovely cross court backhand past Friedsam, three break points.

Friedsam saves the first with a backhand winner down the line. Then a cross court backhand winner,

But this time Friedsam misses with a backhand and Raducanu breaks again.

02:35 PM

Raducanu 3-3 Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu backhand into the net, 30-40. Bad miss by Raducanu on the forehand side and Friedsam breaks again.

02:32 PM

BREAKING NEWS

Incredible news just reaches us that Roger Federer has announced his retirement from tennis.

He will play his last matches at the Laver Cup next week.

02:30 PM

Raducanu* 3-2 Friedsam (*denotes next server)

Three more break points for Raducanu. Friedsam saves the first two after a couple of errors from Raducanu.

Then the third when Raducanu puts a backhand long, deuce. Longest rally of the match goes the way of Friedsam, who saves another break point.

And Friedsam completes an important hold when Raducanu puts a backhand wide.

02:22 PM

Raducanu 3-1 Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

Second double fault from Raducanu gives Friedsam two more break points. But she saves both to take the game to deuce.

Another Friedsam error and Raducanu holds.

02:15 PM

Raducanu* 2-1 Friedsam (*denotes next server)

Chance for Raducanu as this time Friedsam puts a forehand well wide, 0-30. Friedsam forehand winner after a short return from Raducanu, 15-30.

Friedsam hits a tame forehand into the net, two break points. Friedsam double fault and Raducanu breaks again.

Three breaks in a row to start the match.

02:11 PM

Raducanu 1-1 Friedsam* (*denotes next server)

Double fault by Raducanu gives Friedsam her first point of the match, 15-15. Good aggressive hitting from the baseline by Friedsam and Raducanu nets a backhand, 15-30.

Wild forehand by Raducanu goes wide, two break points for Friedsam. Raducanu backhand sails long and Friedsam breaks back.

02:07 PM

First Set: Emma Raducanu* 1-0 Anna-Lena Friedsam (*denotes next server)

Nice start by Raducanu as she moves to 0-30 with a cute drop shot. Friedsam then puts a backhand well long, three break points.

Raducanu forehand winner to break to love. Perfect start from the British No 1.

02:03 PM

Here we go!

A place in the quarter-final awaits the two players as they walk onto court for their match. Windy conditions in Slovenia.

Friedsam won the toss and will serve first.

01:44 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to coverage of Emma Raducanu's second round match at the Slovenia Open.

Raducanu made a winning start to her campaign in Portoroz when she beat Dayana Yastremska. Raducanu was leading 6-2, 5-3 when the Ukrainian retired due to a wrist injury. The 19-year-old will be aiming for another confidence-boosting victory after difficult season which has seen her win back-to-back matches on just four occasions.

"No one wants to win by retirement," she said in her post-match interview. "Dayana's an extremely ferocious competitor so I knew it was going to be a tough match going in. I'm really happy with the way I stayed in the point and was fighting the whole way through so I am happy to be in the next round.

"I came here early and it has been really nice here. I think it is a beautiful place to have a tournament, amazing views, great sunsets, and the food is super fresh, so I'm loving my time here."

On another positive note for Raducanu, she will remain British No 1 even if she loses today after Harriet Dart was beaten in the first-round by Tereza Martincova. World number 85 Dart received a lucky loser entry into the tournament and dished out a bagel to her opponent in the opener before she went down 0-6, 6-4, 6-1. A strong showing from Dart at the WTA 250 event could have seen her overtake Raducanu, who has seen her ranking drop to 83 following an early exit at the US Open, but this loss means there will be no changing of the guard in the British rankings for now.

Today, Raducanu plays Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam, who came through qualifying and beat Elizabeth Mandlik in the opening round. Friedsam came into the tournament ranked No 213 in the world but did reach a career-high of No 45 in 2016.

The winner of this match will play Diane Parry of France in the quarter-finals on Friday.