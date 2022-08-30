Emma Raducanu vs Alize Cornet live: Score and latest updates from US Open

emma raducanu alize cornet us open 2022 live score updates results - GETTY IMAGES

12:08 AM

This time last year. Can she do it again?

11:57 PM

Match delayed

It's been a long day on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Italy's Jannik Sinner needed five sets to beat Daniel Altmaier 6-7, 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. It means Raducanu won't be on court for another 20 minutes or so as the day session crowd clears and those with night session tickets enter.

11:40 PM

Will Alize Cornet claim another major scalp?

11:30 PM

Martina Navratilova backs Emma Raducanu

She played well in Cincinnati. It was massive because, if she hadn't won the US Open and she has the year that she's had, she'd be pretty happy about it and the British press would be happy about it. She's up and coming and rising in the ranks. But, because she won the US Open the expectations went so high, and we saw how well she can play - it's not even about the results, it's why aren't you playing anywhere near the level you played at the US Open? She couldn't answer it but she started showing those signs in Cincinnati so she'll be very relieved I think with how she played and let's see how deep she can go. Once you win a big one you're a scalp for everybody to beat, people play better, a little extra oomph in their step and you're looking over your shoulder. And then also they learn how to play you. It was amazing what she did. She's paying the price for it but I hope she can put it together because she's definitely a huge talent.

11:18 PM

A champion's towel...

11:03 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to coverage of a big night for Emma Raducanu as she begins the defence of her US Open title.

Almost a year ago, Raducanu shocked the world when she won her first grand slam title, in just her second major event, without dropping a set as a qualifier.

"Twelve months, it's obviously a bit of a long time, but, coming back here, it honestly feels like I've never left," she said. "Coming to the city, it's just gone so quickly. So much has happened but I feel like I was here yesterday or last week. It's a really strange feeling. I've obviously learned a lot but time flies."

The British No 1 starts her campaign with a difficult assignment in the shape of Frenchwoman Alize Cornet. Cornet has a number of big scalps to her name including most recently a win at Wimbledon over world No 1 Iga Swiatek.

But Raducanu comes into the match on the back of impressive wins over Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka and after tricky debut season on the WTA Tour, the 19-year-old believes she is edging towards her best level again.

"There's been tournaments for sure where I wasn't doing that but I'm very pleased with Cincinnati, how I was able to, and I think to see the rewards that brings, playing Serena and Vika back to back and having a pretty tight match against Jessie, my level was definitely showing some positive signs," she said.

"Results and wins, they don't come by often but obviously when they do you have to really cherish it and take the positive energy from it and I do take the confidence of knowing I have the ability to produce that sort of level.

"To play Vika and Serena, even if it's not necessarily all about tennis, a massive part is mental, just to stay focused, not be intimidated by who you're playing on the other side of the net.

"To have that belief which I did have in Cincinnati, I think I'm just going to carry that through and try and keep that up here."