Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich: Live score and latest updates from Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Indian Wells begins at around 2am BST - follow it here

It is Raducanu's first match since her US Open win last month

Two months ago the idea that Emma Raducanu’s first match at Indian Wells would be worthy of the accolade of a Telegraph Sport live blog at 2am in the morning would have been understandably laughed at. But the fact I am here about to bring you game-by-game updates of her clash against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in California is testament to what the 18 year old achieved at the US Open.

It was one of the the greatest moments in British sport. Raducanu had only featured in two regular tour events previously, came through qualifying and didn’t drop a set (or indeed face a tie-break) on her way to winning the New York grand slam. When you sit back and think about it it still seems beyond belief.

Indeed if two months ago you had been told that Raducanu would not only be at this ‘fifth major’ but get a bye through to the second round (courtesy of her world ranking of 22) you would have rightly been incredulous. But today sees the second chapter of the new era in British tennis - the Raducanu age.

This is her first match since that magical night in Queens when she beat Leylah Fernandez and to say it’s a clash that is widely anticipated is somewhat of an understatement. It’s important to remember that Raducanu is still green at this level - regardless of her US Open triumph. It is easy to forget, in the stupendous aftermath of the win in New York that the 18 year old has made only two previous appearances on the regular tour, and lost them both.

The one thing that is different about this morning’s match compared to any match Raducanu has played in since she made her WTA Tour debut in June is that she is now favourite. At every match at Flushing Meadows there was still the sense of her pushing boundaries with every unlikely win. That is the case no more. She is the favourite this morning, a bonafide star about to embark on what we all hope (sorry, journalistic impartially has gone slightly out the window (think that’s OK in a live blog at 2am…)) the start of a hugely grand slam-laden career.

