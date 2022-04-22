Imperious Iga Swiatek ends Emma Raducanu's impressive Stuttgart Open run

emma raducanu vs iga swiatek live score stuttgart open quarter final - DPA

Raducanu battles hard but loses 6-4 6-4 to world No 1

Swiatek into semi-finals after winning 21st match in succession

​Emma Raducanu's impressive run at the Stuttgart Open came to an end at the hands of world No 1 Iga Swiatek on Friday, who stretched her winning streak to 21 matches to reach the semi-finals.

There was no shame in the loss though, particularly as it was the US Open champion's first ever meeting against a player ranked inside the top 10.

In fact, Raducanu can look back on the match - the biggest test of her career so far - with great pride, as she pushed an imperious-looking Swiatek more than any other player on tour has in weeks.

In what was a competitive straight sets 6-4 6-4 loss, Raducanu managed to break Swiatek's serve, challenged her to long, entertaining rallies and looked increasingly comfortable sliding on clay, a surface she has very limited experience on.

The only blip was the medical timeout the British No 1 took in the second set. Considering how injury-prone she has been so far this season, and her own admission that she needs to become more "robust", the apparent hamstring issue was a blight on an otherwise hugely encouraging performance for the 19-year-old, who has excelled in her first ever WTA event on clay this week.

On paper, this was a headline fixture worthy of its Friday evening slot, with two major champions going toe-to-toe. But on the basis of 2020 French Open champion Swiatek's current run of wins, it felt like no one could be a true match for her.

She only took over as No 1 earlier this month, after Ash Barty's shock retirement, but her slew of results since have affirmed she deserves top spot. Notwithstanding her consecutive match wins and two titles in Indian Wells and Miami, the last time Swiatek even lost a set was over a month ago.

Ahead of playing Raducanu, she had conceded just three games in her three matches on clay so far this season, and thus entered this quarter-final in untouchable form.

Iga Swiatek has been unstoppable in recent weeks - DPA VIA AP

It is why Raducanu winning four games in both sets was worthy of celebration, as being anywhere close to Swiatek's level was no guarantee.

She has previous experience of the Polish player's ability to dominate in their only previous meeting at the Wimbledon girls' quarter-finals four years ago, when Swiatek blasted Raducanu off the court 6-0 6-1.

Who would have thought then that both Raducanu and Swiatek would still be teenagers when they won their first major titles, both doing so without dropping a set in the process.

It is easy to forget but, still 20, Swiatek is only 18 months older than Raducanu. On the court though, she at times looked light years ahead on Friday. It took three minutes for Raducanu to fall behind, Swiatek's early returns mounting pressure on the Briton, and from thereafter it was a challenge to merely to stay within touching distance, especially in the first set.

As Swiatek's swiping forehand winners blasted past her, Raducanu gesticulated to her box in exasperation, as if to say, "what am I meant to do?". But she also put her head down and worked hard.

She had to take more risks to challenge, and her error count grew as a result, but with her excellent defensive play Raducanu forced Swiatek to take that extra shot and it created small openings.

After the early break, she hung onto her serve to keep herself in the set, but she was never close to Swiatek's own, and the world No 1 took the first set, her 27th in a row. As with the opener, she quickly broke Raducanu in the opening game of the second too.

There was a brief moment of opportunity though, when uncharacteristic consecutive errors from Swiatek saw Raducanu pull herself back on serve, but in the very next game Swiatek broke her again. At that point Raducanu looked like she over-stretched herself when she slid to retrieve one of Swiatek's winners, and she saw fit to call on the trainer while down 2-1.

Though she came back on court, and looked comfortable enough for the remainder of the match - even creating break point opportunities and saving a match point - there was no stopping Swiatek's march to the semi-finals.

Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek - as it happened

07:09 PM

07:05 PM

That was an impressive display from Emma Raducanu

Against an opponent who is very much at the top of her game - and top of the world rankings.

But in just her third tour-level match on clay Raducanu gave a very good account of herself and showed she can compete against the best in the world.

Swiatek just proved too good, as she has in her last 21 matches in succession...

07:04 PM

GAME, SET, MATCH! Emma Raducanu 4-6 4-6 Iga Swiatek

Three mistakes from the world No 1 open the door for Raducanu who has two break points at 15-40!

The Briton looks to pounce on a Swiatek second serve but hits the tape, before missing a forehand by miles to bring up deuce.

Then Raducanu shovels a backhand into the tramlines which sets up match point for Swiatek... but some excellent Raducanu hitting forces an error and brings us back to deuce!

Another backhand error from the Briton sets up match point number two for the world No 1 - who takes it to win her 21st match in a row!

06:55 PM

Raducanu 4-6 4-5 Swiatek* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu holds serve in double-quick time without losing a point, including one booming ace out wide.

But she still needs to break Swiatek here to stay alive in Stuttgart. Can she do it?

06:53 PM

Raducanu* 4-6 3-5 Swiatek (*denotes next server)

Superb hitting from Raducanu who drags Swiatek out of position on the baseline and forces the world No 1 to slash a forehand long, which opens up break point.

But some huge hitting from Swiatek closes the door and we're at deuce. Raducanu ekes out a second break point which is snuffed out in clinical fashion by the Pole who clubs a forehand just inside the line.

And she wins the next couple of points in comfortable fashion to close out the game.

Raducanu will be serving to stay in the match.

06:44 PM

Raducanu 4-6 3-4* Swiatek (*denotes next server)

Another impressive hold from the 19-year-old US Open champion, who seals the game with a crunching forehand which leaves Swiatek rooted to the spot.

Can she make inroads on the world No 1's serve?

06:40 PM

Raducanu* 4-6 2-4 Swiatek (*denotes next server)

This match is slipping away from Raducanu now as Swiatek holds to love.

06:34 PM

Raducanu 4-6 2-3 Swiatek* (*denotes next server)

Gutsy hold from Raducanu who wraps it up with a beautiful serve down the T which a stretching Swiatek can't get back.

06:30 PM

Raducanu* 4-6 1-3 Swiatek (*denotes next server)

Raducanu fashions a glimmer of an opening at 15-30 as Swiatek pumps a forehand long, but then clubs a forehand winner to level up at 30-30 after a huge kick second serve.

Another crunching forehand down the line gets the Pole to 40-30 and Raducanu goes wide to allow the world No 1 to hold serve.

06:27 PM

Raducanu is back on court and fit enough to continue playing

Swiatek to serve leading 6-4 2-1.

06:20 PM

A slight delay here

As Raducanu is having some treatment from the physio. It looks like she is going off court for a medical timeout so there will be a further delay.

06:16 PM

Raducanu 4-6 1-2 Swiatek* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu saves a break point as we head to deuce, but then pumps a backhand just too long which opens up advantage for her Polish opponent.

And after a gruelling rally Raducanu swipes a squash shot long and that's a third break on the bounce at the start of this set.

06:11 PM

Raducanu* 4-6 1-1 Swiatek (*denotes next server)

Now then. Raducanu breaks straight back - to love!

The previously imperious Swiatek goes long with three groundstrokes in a row and this set is back on serve.

Can that be a turning point for Raducanu?

06:08 PM

Raducanu 4-6 0-1 Swiatek* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu makes a decent start in this service game, opening up a 30-15 lead after dominating a rally and putting away a backhand winner.

But two crunching forehands from Swiatek open up break point and she takes it at the first time of asking!

The world No 1 starts the second set in exactly the same fashion she did the first, breaking her opponent to take control. It will be an uphill battle from here for Raducanu...

06:01 PM

Swiatek takes the first set 6-4

That's 27 sets in a row and counting for the world No.1.

That was impressive from Swiatek, she's giving Raducanu no time to settle and her powerful, fast groundstrokes are proving hugely effective.

Raducanu has hung in there well but is being overpowered at the moment.

05:58 PM

Swiatek now serving for the first set

Swiatek - SHUTTERSTOCK

05:56 PM

Raducanu 4-5 Swiatek* (*denotes next server)

At 40-30 Raducanu refuses to feel the pressure and holds well - hanging on well.

05:52 PM

Raducanu* 3-5 Swiatek (*denotes next server)

No long rallies in this game - Swiatek dominant again on her serve, holding to love.

Raducanu will now serve to stay in the first set.

05:48 PM

Raducanu 3-4 Swiatek* (*denotes next server)

Yet more powerful groundstrokes from Swiatek earn her the early advantage in this Raducanu service game. But the Briton is hanging in there and a good first serve gets it back to 30-30.

She's ding her level best to stay with the world No.1, something not many have done recently, she stays in the rear-view mirror of Swiatek, holding to 30.

05:45 PM

Raducanu* 2-4 Swiatek (*denotes next server)

When she gets her first serve in Swiatek is so dominant in the rallies - two forehand winners illustrate just how precise the world No.1 is with her groundstrokes. They get her to 30-15, but a fantastic backhand down the line gets Raducanu to 30-30.

But from there Swiatek holds to 30, winning with her first ace.

Here's a stat to worry Raducanu fans - the Pole has lost just six games on her serve over her past nine matches...

05:40 PM

Raducanu 2-3 Swiatek* (*denotes next server)

Initially good from Raducanu, she gets to 30-0, forcing two Swiatek errors. But after the point of the match so far it's 30-30, the Briton coming off worse in a battle of delicate drop shots at the net - a good point from Raducanu, nonetheless.

But from there Raducanu forces more Swiatek errors and holds to 30. She's very much in this match and is playing well against an impressive opponent.

05:36 PM

Raducanu* 1-3 Swiatek (*denotes next server)

Swiatek is mightily impressive as she holds to love. Her serve is strong and Raducanu was on the back foot every point of that game.

That was dominant, winning with another backhand winner.

05:32 PM

Raducanu 1-2 Swiatek* (*denotes next server)

Swiatek is moving well - first point she moves Raducanu around the court before coming into the net and playing a crosscourt backhand winner.

Raducanu hold her nerve, however, to get back to 30-15. But during the rallies the Briton is permanently on the defensive and the relentless Swiatek plays another forehand winner. Raducanu betters that next point but cannot capitalise on the fine forehand and it's soon deuce.

Raducanu shows produces her first ace to earn advantage and then wins the next point to hold. That's a good game for the Briton.

05:25 PM

Raducanu* 0-2 Swiatek (*denotes next server)

Swiatek isn't world No.1 for no reason - her serve isn't looking great but she does enough in this game to hold to 15, securing the game with a powerful forehand winner down the line, that was delightful.

05:22 PM

Raducanu 0-1 Swiatek* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu starts well forcing two Swiatek errors to get to 30-15. Then there's a fine rally from the baseline that Swiatek comes out on top of. From there the world No.1 dominate - earning the first break point of the match thanks to a Raducanu backhand into the net and then next breaking the Raducanu serve - the perfect start for Swiatek.

05:18 PM

Raducanu to serve first

They're under way.

05:13 PM

Iga Swiatek is in fine form

That is putting it mildly - she's world No.1 and in unbeaten in 20 matches.

It's no shock to hear that Raducanu says she'll play without pressure, this is only her third top-level singles match on clay and she's up against the 2020 French Open champion.

Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat this week - GETTY IMAGES

04:59 PM

Raducanu ready to play with 'no pressure'

Emma Raducanu won back-to-back matches for the first time in six months to set up today's quarter-final clash with world No 1 Iga Swiatek at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Last year's US Open aside, the match is one of the 19-year-old's toughest examinations of her career to date, the first time the Briton has played against a top-10 opponent.

"Iga is in great form and it will be an interesting match. I feel like I have no pressure going out there on clay and playing against her," Raducanu, who is ranked 12th in the world, said after Thursday's three-set victory over Germany's Tamara Korpatsch. "There are no expectations on me in the match-up but I'm looking forward to seeing what happens."

Raducanu is up to a career-high 11th in the rankings after her latest win but Swiatek is in formidable form. The Polish player is on a 20-match winning streak and coming off the back of winning both Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

In her last three matches, including her last-16 tie in Stuttgart, she has dropped just three games and is playing the kind of dominant tennis that saw her storm to the French Open title in 2020 without dropping a set.

Raducanu has seen off Storm Sanders and Tamara Korpatsch to reach the last eight in Stuttgart, the first WTA clay court tournament.

Her only previous meeting with Swiatek came in the quarter-finals of the girls' singles at Wimbledon in 2018, when the world No 1, three triumphed in straight sets 6-0 6-1.

"I’m just going to go out there and swing because I feel like clay isn’t exactly labelled as ‘my surface’ but I get to take her on. It’s going to be a challenge for sure but one I’m looking forward to," added Raducanu.