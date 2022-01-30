Ashleigh Barty, pictured to the left of the coach Craig Tyzzer, on Saturday won the Australian Open - Emma Raducanu’s US Open victory down to grand slam’s unique balls, claims Ashleigh Barty’s coach - GETTY IMAGES

Still wondering how Emma Raducanu managed to lift the US Open title at the age of 18, despite coming into the event without a single win on the WTA Tour? The answer is balls, according to Ashleigh Barty’s long-serving coach Craig Tyzzer.

“So I think you see the result at the US Open [last year],” said Tyzzer, as he spoke to the media after Barty’s Australian Open triumph on Saturday night. “It was two players who, you go, ‘Wow, that was, two different players won that?’ There's no surprise when the ball is like it is.”

All the big tournaments use different balls, which annoys the players but helps generate extra income for the organisers. As Andy Murray said in 2011: “If you asked a golfer to change balls every single week, they’d be hitting shots all over the place.”

In the case of the US Open, Tyzzer suggested that the balls were very light, and thus difficult to shape through the air with different spins. His point was that Barty’s game relies on exactly those spins.

“The US Open really needs to change the ball for the girls,” said Tyzzer. “If they keep that ball the same, no one like Ash will win that tournament. And I don't know the reason why. It's the only tournament that has a separate ball for the guys and girls. So if they don't change the balls, she won't win the US Open.”

Conditions vary a great deal from tournament to tournament, and the US Open certainly played very fast in September. Neither Raducanu nor 19-year-old runner-up Leylah Fernandez hits with particularly great power, by the standards of the tour, but they are both enormously quick on their feet and press forward in the court, taking time away from their opponents.

When you combine the hot New York weather, the slick courts of Flushing Meadows and the light Wilson ball, the tournament delivered unusually lively conditions, giving both these teenagers excellent value for their early strike. As a result, they were able to hurry players with bigger swings and take some of the muscle out of the game.

How different it was when Raducanu went to Indian Wells in October, and struggled to make an impression in cold, heavy conditions which made the ball stand up rather than skid through.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain examines her injured hand during her match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during day four of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 20, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia

Barty’s versatile game can cope with a variety of different surfaces and situations, which is why she has now won three of the four majors: the French Open in 2019, Wimbledon in 2021 and the Australian Open in 2022.

The US Open has thus become her final frontier as she attempts to become the 11th woman to complete the career grand slam. (Maria Sharapova, in 2012, was the most recent of the previous ten.)

“I actually always felt she's a better hard-court player,” said Tyzzer. “I always thought her first win in a grand slam would be on a hard court. But typical for her she proved me wrong. She won on clay first and then grass and then now hard court.

“Yeah, look, it's amazing that she's been able to do it. It's pretty impressive. I think we've all got to sit back and just look at what she's been able to do on different surfaces and just her ability to play the level of tennis that she does. I mean, sometimes I'm just in awe of it.”