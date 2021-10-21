Emma Raducanu - Emma Raducanu urged to go back to Andrew Richardson as coach - GETTY IMAGES

Emma Raducanu has been urged to call off her search for a coach and re-hire the man who helped her to the US Open title.

Raducanu won the US Open while working with Andrew Richardson, who was hired shortly after her breakthrough performance when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Only weeks after winning her first major, however, Raducanu sacked Richardson, saying that she needed "someone who's had that professional tour experience, and has been through it and seen players in my situation for many years going through the same because it's going to take a lot".

The search for a better coach continues, however. Raducanu recently set up a trial with seasoned Spaniard Esteban Carril, but no announcement has been made about a permanent position.

Among those who believe the 18-year-old should simply go back to Richardson is Tracy Austin, the former teenage prodigy who won the US Open in 1979 at the age of 16.

"I just put myself in Emma’s shoes and I kind of know what it feels. Everything just comes at you so quickly," the American told the Tennis Channel.

"She fired her coach. That’s not something I think that she should have changed quite yet because there’s too many changes already. I think the foundation is so important – your family, your agent. Max Einsenbud is her agent, he’s been through it with Maria Sharapova who won at 17 so I think that should be helpful."

Austin added: "These top coaches, [Raducanu's] dad said, are expensive. And yes they are, so I’d say go back to Andrew Richardson. I saw them at the US Open before each match, they seemed to have a nice camaraderie.

"She needs to have something that’s the same as that she had at the US Open because she’s stayed the same, she’s more confident, but everything around her has changed. So the parents they need to try to help her find that foundation again.

"Either go back to your old coach or really go for it and get someone who’s experienced."

Raducanu's next scheduled appearance is at the Transylvania Open in Romania, her father's homeland. The tournament starts on October 25 with the final on October 31.